Larry Wayne Cupp age 72 of Maryville passed, away, November 12, 2020. He was a veteran of The United States Army serving two tours in The Vietnam War. He was an active member of Bear and Boar Association. Preceded in death by parents, Clifford and Thelma Cupp; brothers, Samuel Lee Cupp, Gene Cupp; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ronnie and Elaine Cupp, James and Mona Cupp, Kenneth and Linda Cupp; sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Fred Keller. Survived by his beloved wife, Vivien Myra Davis Hedrick Cupp; son and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Angie Cupp; daughter, Teonna Cupp; step-son and special friend, Timmy Hedrick and Laura Jennings; grandchildren, Kori Cupp, Tyler Fugate and Harley Hedrick; sister, Mary Elizabeth Conner; sister and brother-in-law, Deloris and Earnest Young; sister, Pam Jennings; sadly missed by several nieces and nephews. Graveside service and interment 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Bethel Cemetery, Rev. Ronnie Hepperly officiating. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfunerlahome.org
Isaac Samuel “Tom” Pryor, born December 20, 1929 passed away Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife of 69 years, Wilva “June” Pryor; parents, Walter H. and Leona Pryor; siblings, Calvin “Snook” Pryor, Mary Pryor Cogdill, and Savannah “Runt” Pryor; and grandson, Tony Burch. His survivors include: children, Eddie and Shelby Pryor, Gwen Long, and Sharon and Woody Coker; grandchildren, Jeff and Angie Pryor, Kim Burch, and Todd and Wendy Pryor; great-grandchildren, Sydney, Natalie, and Jaxson Pryor; nieces and nephews, Rosemary and Richard Webb, David and Brenda Grawe, Sandy and Bryce Johnson, and Gary and Mary Pryor; several great nieces and nephews; and special friend, Kay Christenberry. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cedar Grove Baptist Church Renovation Fund, 5302 Nails Creek Road, Maryville, TN 37804. Graveside services and interment 2 PM Tuesday at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Lucy A. Settlemyre, age 89, of Maryville passed away, Monday, November 16, 2020 at Clover Hill Senior Living in Maryville. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and a member of Laurel Bank Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hayes Settlemyre; parents, Carey and Mamie Bradley; twin brother, Louis; siblings, Waitsel, Bud, Bob, Kenneth, Virginia, Dorothy, Francis, and JoAnn. Survivors include sons and daughters in law, Johnny and Peggy Settlemyre and Tommy and Lisa Settlemyre; daughter and son in law, Connie and Bill Ailey; grandchildren, Johnathan (Stephanie) Settlemyre, Jamison (Ashlea) Settlemyre, Elijah (Lindsey) Settlemyre, Nathan (Kaley) Settlemyre, and Katie (Ryan) Dalton and Brian (Amanda) Ailey; great-grandchildren, Brian Jr., Brayden, Colton, Hayes, Waylynn, and another one expected soon; brothers, C.L. Bradley and Jimmy Bradley. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Laurel Bank Baptist Church Dr. Charles Bailey, Rev. Bill Ailey, and Rev. Brian Ailey officiating, interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 1:00 PM Thursday at Laurel Bank Baptist Church. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED FOR ALL ATTENDEES PER FAMILY REQUEST.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.