Lloyd "Dobie" Burnette, age 88, of Alcoa, TN, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at Shannondale of Maryville with his wife and son by his side after a brief illness. Lloyd was a thirty-nine year and ten month veteran of the United States Army and Air Force along with the Tennessee Air National Guard where he established many friendships. He served honorably during the Korean War, the Berlin Crisis, and the Vietnam War era where he achieved the rank of First Sergeant. He became a believer in Jesus Christ at a young age and was baptized in Newport, Tennessee. He proudly served as a deacon in three churches and was a longtime member of Alcoa First Baptist Church. Lloyd's military experience played a substantial role in his personal life. He was most proud of his family and investment in the lives of youth through sports. He was President of Alcoa Little League for twenty-six (26) years and President of Alcoa Jr. Pro for fifteen (15) years. He also served as a youth football coach in the Westside Raiders organization and as a baseball coach at Eagleton Little League along with several other youth sports organizations. Lloyd was also a longtime high school and collegiate basketball, football, softball, and baseball official from the mid 1960s through 1985. Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents Vete and Marie Burnett, brother, Bobby Burnett, sister, Evelyn Jenkins, daughter-in-law, Lynn Burnette, and several brothers and sisters in law. Mr. Burnette is survived by his wife of sixty-eight years, Kay Freshour Burnette, sons Stan and Tim Burnette, daughter-in-law Courtney Burnette, granddaughters Chloe and Camille Burnette, thirteen (13) nieces and nephews, twenty-four (24) great nieces and nephews, many great friends, and his loving boxer Sadie. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at both Blount Memorial Hospital and Shannondale of Maryville for the love and compassion shown to Lloyd during his illness. The family will be receiving friends at Smith's Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 2 beginning at 5:00 PM with a service following at 7:00 PM officiated by Pastor Greg Long. A graveside memorial will be held on Wednesday, November 3 at Faubion Cemetery in Parrottsville, TN at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests gifts be made to the Blount Memorial Hospital Foundation so they may continue their outstanding service to the citizens of Blount County and surrounding areas. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
James "Jimmy" Thomas Giffin age 92 of Powell, TN passed away peacefully surrounded by family on October 31, 2021. Born and raised in Maryville, TN was the former owner of Giff's Sporting Goods. Loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend who was an outdoor enthusiast that loved God's creation through hunting and fishing. He is a Korean War Veteran and proudly served his country for 8 years in the US Navy. Proceeded in death by father Clifford Giffin, Mother Mary Hitch, and sibling Bob Hitch. He is survived by wife Gail Giffin and children Nancy (Gary) Grinder, Kristi (Darryl) Martin, Terese (Johan) Schoonbee; grandchildren Will, Sarah, Ryan, Chase, Taylor, Ben, Neels and Janie; Siblings Thomas Hitch, Sam Hitch, and Susann Thadani. Jimmy was a faithful member of Fountain City Presbyterian Church. There will be a graveside service at Pleasant Grove Cemetery officiated by Reverend Dr. Andy Morgan on Wednesday, November 3 at 11:00AM. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9-3 on Tuesday at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home in Maryville, Tn. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank or Friends of the Smokies. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Robin Denise O'Neal Coles, 60, passed away at home on October 29, 2021. She is preceded in death by her father: Fred Dawson O'Neal, mother: Johnnie Edwina O'Neal, and sister: Jessie Darlene Able. She is survived by her husband: Bob Coles, daughters: Shevy O'Neal and Shelby Stanfield, sons: Adam Sherwood, Charles (Valerie) Coles and Steven Coles, sister: Donna (R.L.) Bradburn, Jennifer (Danny) Patty, brothers: Timothy O'Neal and Dennis O'Neal, nine grandchildren, three great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. A grave side service will be held at Cloyds Creek Chapel Cemetery in Greenback, TN on Saturday November 6, 2021 at 2pm. Brian Davis will be officiating the service.
Mark Lee Darras, 60, beloved husband and father, went home to be with the Lord on October 29, 2021. Mark is preceded in death by both of his parents, Louis and Geraldine, and brothers Don and Gary. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Carol, his two children, Louis (wife Caitlin) and Rita, his grandson, Clayton Lee, siblings Luanne and Jimmy, along with other extended family members. A receiving of friends to celebrate his life will be held on Thursday, November 4, from 5:00-7:00pm at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home in Maryville. Similar to his parents, Mark wished for his ashes to spend eternity among the seas, so they will be spread during a private family service on Sebastian Inlet, FL, at a later date. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Raymond Johnny Carr, 64, of Knoxville died on Oct. 31, 2021.Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens.
