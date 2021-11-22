Elaine Baldwin, age 72, went home to be with her Lord Sunday, November 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband, Sankie Baldwin; father and mother, W.R. and Belvia Presley; sister, Ernastine Myers. She is survived by her children, Dennis and Sandra Burchfield, Chubby and Charlene Burchfield, Tracy and Teresa Strange; sister, Christine Patterson; brother, Gary Presley; grandkids, Cody Burchfield, Billy Strange, Jecie Strange; great-grandkids, Waylon and Axton Burchfield; and many special friends. Special thanks to Blount Memorial Hospice for the way you took care of our mother. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment Wednesday, November 24, 2021 at Clarks Grove Cemetery. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Donna Sue Raulston Boone, 70, passed away at her home on Saturday, November 20, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Ocia Raulston. She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Ronald Boone, son Brian (Christy) Boone, daughter Ashley (Weldon) Davis, grandchildren Brady Boone, Charity Davis, Rebecca Boone, Walker Davis, brother David (Pat) Raulston, special cousin Pam (Steve) Deck, who was more like a sister, many sister and brother in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Donna lived her entire life in Maryville, TN and is a 1969 graduate of Maryville High School. She retired from Wal-Mart in 2019 as a personnel manager after 50 years of employment. Throughout her career she was involved in multiple community outreach programs like Relay for Life, Shop with a Cop, Stuff the Bus, Sanitation Santa, Adopt a School, and Children’s Miracle Network. She was a life-long active member at Mountain View Church of Christ (Christian) where she played the piano since the age of twelve. A receiving of friends for Donna will be held at Mountain View Church of Christ (Christian), 3102 Six Mile Road, Maryville, TN 37803 on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. with services to follow. Graveside service and interment will be held 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at Mountain View Church of Christ (Christian) Cemetery. The family would like to express their gratitude to the nurses from Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mountain View Church or Johnson University TN are preferred. Floral tributes are accepted as well. Online tributes can be made at https://millerfuneralhome.org/ Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Margaret Louise Borden, age 81, of Knoxville passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at her home. She attended Miller’s Cove Primitive Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Everett Lowell Borden; parents, Dewey and Thelma Davis; sister, Charlene Everett; and brother, Gary Davis. She is survived by her children, Roger (Brenda) Borden, Debbie Woolard, and Allen (Missy) Borden; four grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; special friends, Sharon (Ernie) Scarbrough and Geneva Headrick; and lifelong friend, Wanda Webb. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, November 26, 2021 at West Miller’s Cove Cemetery. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
James Robert Campbell, age 75, of Maryville, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 16, 2021. James was a member of Oakland Baptist Church of Maryville, he held his entire church family near and dear to his heart. James was an accomplished wood worker, and insisted on his lawn being perfectly manicured. He was also a lover of all animals, even above all that the love he had for his grandchildren an great-grandchildren. James was preceded in passing by his parents, Jay L. Campbell and Reba Doris Campbell; brothers, Ronnie Campbell, Joseph Campbell, Billy Campbell; sister, Clara Emert. He leaves behind to cherish his memory dedicated son, Jamie D. Campbell and his wife Robin Campbell; sister, Claudine Hearon; Step-daughter, Denise M. Payne, five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren; special niece, Toni Hearon, and many other close family and friends. A Celebration of life to honor James will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 3:00pm, at Oakland Baptist Church, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, TN 37803 with Pastor Gary Hawley to officiate the service. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations in the memory of James be made to The Oakland Baptist Church Fellowship Hall Building Fund, 3501 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, TN 37803 Online condolences and fond memories may be extended to the family at www.sherwoodchapel.com Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens 3176 Airport Highway Alcoa, TN 37701 865-970-2955
Betty Hester, age 99, of Maryville passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at Shannondale Assisted Living. She was born July 22, 1922 in Marshall, TX. Betty lived a blessed life and shared many happy times with her daughters and Shannondale family. She is preceded in death by her husband Galen and her twin sons Robert and William. She is survived by her twin daughters Betsy Halliday and Linda McMunn and her husband William McMunn; grandson Martin Jackson and granddaughter Lauri Jackson; great granddaughter Amelia Rose Jackson, and daughter-in-law Vicki Hester. Memorials to Betty may be given to her beloved Cumberland Presbyterian Church, PO Box 1303, Marshall, TX 75671.
Virginia Ruth Melton, 75, of Walland, died Nov. 13. No services are planned. www.mccammonammonsclick.com. 865-982-6812.
Robert (Bobby) Tucker, 82, of Maryville, passed away Sunday Morning November 21, 2021, He was preceded in death by his Parents: Loyd and Emma Thomas Tucker, Nephew: Paul Hickman. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army serving in Korea. He is survived by his Sister and Brother in law: Glenda (Steve) Hickman, Brother and Sister in law: Tommy (Judy) Tucker, Nephews: Jeff (Robyn) Tucker, Yves Tucker, Noah Silva, and Chad Garland, Nieces: Missy Hickman, Emily Claxton, Emma Claxton, and Lisa Tucker Burnett (Chuck). The family and friends will meet at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday November 24, 2021 at Clarks Grove Cemetery for Graveside Funeral Services. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
