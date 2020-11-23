Michael Andrew Able, age 61, of Walland passed away November 23, 2020, at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Ella Mae Murphy Able; brothers, Gary and Gene Able. He is survived by his wife, Karen Able; daughter and husband, Amber Tagnesi (Joseph); grandchildren, MichaelTagnesi and Cekara Tagnesi; sisters, Phyllis Hall, Brenda Golden; brothers, Bill Able, Jerry Hall; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at your convenience Tuesday, November 24, 2020, from 8 AM — 4 PM and Wednesday, November 25, 2020 from 8 AM — 12 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 2:00 PM, Wednesday at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery for a graveside service with Rev. Greg Long officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Marilyn L. Heaton, age 92, of Maryville passed away Sunday November 22, 2020. She was a homemaker and caring wife and mother who enjoyed playing Gospel Music and attending church, traveling and observing nature and keeping up with the weather; She loved Birdwatching, and puzzles and Circle-A-Word books. She is preceded in death by husband: Samuel James Heaton, parents: John L. Patty and Minnie Alice Franklin Patty, siblings: Herman Patty, Vernon Patty, Lloyd Patty, Idell Pace and Lena Russell. She is survived by children: Anita Heaton Ba-Radwan, Randy (Amanda) Heaton; grandchildren Sara Ba-Radwan and Patrick Heaton, great grandchild Khalid Alharathi and several nieces and nephews. She was most happy playing and singing Gospel Music and attending church with her devoted husband, Sam, and taking day trips and visiting her beloved Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains and traveling in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Georgia, when she was able. She loved her family, and enjoyed keeping up with her children and grandchildren, and had a unique view on life and a wonderful sense of humor. Graveside services be will 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 4, 2020, at Zion Chapel Cemetery, Rev. Timothy Heaton officiating. The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations will be made to the Activities Fund of Chatsworth Healthcare Center on Hospital Drive in Chatsworth, GA, or a charity of your choice. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home Maryville. www.millerfuneralhome.org (865) 982-6041
William Gary (Bill) Oakes, age 74, of Seymour, Tennessee, entered the Gates of his Heavenly Home on Saturday, November 21, 2020. Bill was a graduate of Young High School and the University of Tennessee. He was owner and operator of Oakes Dental Lab for over 40 years. He served as an educational director for Dentsply Corp. and the Dental Clinic of University of Tennessee. Bill was a member of Leadership Sevier and served multiple terms on the Sevier County Commission. He has served on the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department Board of Directors. Bill has been the long time Seymour Santa for the Seymour Christmas Parade. He was a also member of the Seymour Rotary Club and was a Paul Harris Fellow. Bill was a member of Valley Grove Baptist Church and the Family Focus Sunday School Class. He, also, loved his White Star Friends and Seymour Volunteer Fire Department. Bill will be missed by his four- legged friends, Harry, Sally, and Kitty. Bill was preceded in death by his father, William A. Oakes. Bill is survived by his loving wife, Peggy Tucker Oakes of Seymour; mother, Helen Goan Oakes of Seymour; son, William McKinley Oakes (Amanda) of Red Lodge, Montana; daughter Nikki Howe (Andy) of Maryville; step-sons, Christopher Reece (Carla) of Fletcher, North Carolina and Patrick Reece of Greeneville, South Carolina; sister, Karen Gourley (Danny) of Rutledge; and in-laws, Bobby, Randy, and Martha and spouses. The joy of his life were his grandchildren: Brittany Reece, Connor Howe, Jessie Reece, Dylan Reece, Tucker Reece, Audrey Howe, and Ben Reece. He has seven nieces and nephews and nine great nieces and nephews. Bill had some special kids that he loved as his own grandchildren: Ashley Farmer, Hannah Watson, Hailey Mynatt, and Rebekah Tucker. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Valley Grove Baptist Church Music Fund 9000 Sevierville Pike Knoxville, TN 37920 or Seymour Volunteer Fire Dept. PO Box 241 Seymour, TN 37865. Ralph Waldo Emerson said to leave a healthy child, a garden patch, and to make an improvement in at least on person’s life is to have lived a successful life that displays the love of Christ. Bill’s family has this prayer for all who loved him. Graveside services and interment 12 PM Wednesday at Woodlawn Cemetery. Please respect social distancing and wear a face covering during the graveside service. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Newell Duain Tipton, 88, of Maryville, TN, died on November 23, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812.
Clellie Sue Cable Williams, age 82, of Walland, TN, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, November 22, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She is preceded in death by her parents, John Hardy and Anna Lou Langley Cable; sister, Wanda Jean Cable. She is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Oliver Williams, Jr.; children, Donnie and Kim Williams, Rhonda and Wayne Adams, Leah and Randy Miller; grandchildren, Dustin Williams, Jonathan and Christina Williams, Brittany and Cory Ferrell, Erica Adams, Loran and Logan Ingram, Austin Miller; great-grandchildren, Oliver and Jolee Williams, Sawyer and Mason Williams, Wesley Ferrell and (soon to be arriving) Clellie Marie Ferrell; brothers Wayne (Shirley) Cable, Johnny (Janice) Cable, Gene (JoAnn) Cable; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends may call at their convenience from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Smith’s. Friends and family are invited to attend a graveside service to be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Oakview Baptist Church, 2704 Ellejoy Rd, Walland, TN 37886. Services will be officiated by Rev. Charlie Bernard. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Oakview Baptist Church. The family wishes to express much gratitude to caregivers Nancy Cline, Alexis Thomas, Chris Wentworth and Blount Memorial Hospice. Please wear masks when entering the building and at the graveside service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
