Michael Ernest Goddard was born March 25, 1949, to the union of Franklin Eugene Goddard and Edna Louise Perry Goddard, and passed away on Friday, November 5, 2021 after a 14 month struggle with pancreatic cancer. He has joined them in heaven along with his younger brother David who he had not seen since he was 12. He was born in Chattanooga, grew up in Rossville and also spent a few years in Alabama and Texas. He was a graduate of Lakeview High School class of 1967, University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Class of 1982 with a BS in Industrial Engineering. His union with Patricia Kerby Goddard began July 1, 1972. His work as an I.E. took him to Tampa, FL, Monroeville, AL, Martinsville, VA and to Maryville where he worked for Delta Apparel. Mike realized his dream of owning his own business, Added Value Services, Inc., in 1998 and closed his business in May 2021. He will be remembered for his unapologetic political stance and devotion to his family. He is preceded by: his grandparents, Guy & Myrtle Goddard & Patrick & Minnie Perry. Mike is survived by: wife, Patricia; siblings, Pat Hartline (Skip), Franklin (Joe) E. Goddard Jr. (Brenda), Ann Weed (Bill); beloved daughter, Adrian Jones (Josh); beloved grandchildren, Izabel, Anna Beth & Garrett Jones. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations by made to: FCA, PO Box 7126, Maryville, TN 37802, Samaritan's Purse, Operation Heal Our Patriots, PO Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607, or Smokey Mountain Service Dogs, 110 Tooweka Circle, Loudon, TN 37774 in memory of Michael. A Celebration of Life and Reception will be from 5:00 until 7:00 PM, Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Life Event Center, 1410 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville, TN 37803. Graveside service will be at 12:00 Noon, Saturday, November 13, 2021 at Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Rossville, GA with Joe Goddard officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Mary "Joey" Groothuis passed away peacefully at her home in Maryville, TN. She went to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on October 25th at the age of 83. Joey was born in Woonsocket, South Dakota on January 19th, 1938. She was one of nine fabulous children. Preceded in death by her parents, Carroll "CW" Ball and Esther (Burger) Ball of Woonsocket. Her late husband Ronald "Babe" Moses of Woonsocket. Brother: John (Marva) Ball, Sisters: Catherine (James) Howard, Karen (Vince) Grace, Susan (Jerry) Fuerst. Survived by: Her loving husband of 40 yrs., Kendall Groothuis, A wonderful grandpa and father. Lovingly remembered by: Son-Jason (Stephanie) Barton of Phoenix, AZ. Daughter-Sarah (Ronnie Wallace) Barton of Maryville, TN. Grandchildren: Brenden Michael Barton of Maryville, TN. Carley Josephine Barton and Reece Alan Barton of Phoenix, AZ. Brothers: Tom (Lynette) Ball of Aberdeen, SD. Jim (Mary) Ball of Mesa, AZ. Bill (Cheryl) Ball of The Villages, FL. Larry (Bev) Ball of Murdo, SD. Our spunky and one of a kind "Joey" loved everyone. She most importantly loved her church family at Faith Promise. She enjoyed being a greeter on Sundays to welcome everyone with a smile and laughter. She was blessed with so many friends, family and strangers that always loved her. She loved her grandkids, watching them play sports, our crazy family game nights, waterparks, Disney World, Nascar races, a little wine, singing, Candy Cane Lane and Christmas lights. She was the best cook, baker, and host in town. Loved UT basketball and traveled many miles to cheer them on. She is blessed with so many nieces, nephews that love her so much. She counselled all of us to be more Patient, Loving and Kind. Love Forever. Celebration of life will be held on November 12th from 5:00-7:00pm at Faith Promise Church, Maryville, TN. 539 N Foothills Plaza Dr. Maryville, TN. 37801. A future celebration will take place in the hometown of Woonsocket, SD this spring-summer of 2022.
Robert F. Heisinger, 94, passed surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday November 3, 2021. He was born in Jersey City and raised in Maplewood NJ. Robert worked for Bell Laboratories in Whippany NJ for over 30 years as a draftsman and then an engineer. He was involved with the Boy Scouts in NJ, where he was awarded the highest civilian honor of the BSA. Raising a family in Parsippany NJ, he retired in 1986 before moving to Mt. Pocono PA, where he was again president of the property owner's association and deacon of the church. Robert served as deacon of the New Providence Presbyterian Church of Maryville for many years, helping with many services including Men's Club. He was also the property owner's president at Berwyn Fields in Maryville. Robert's life was filled with various volunteer jobs, charities, etc. He is preceded by his wife of 70 years, Bernice of Maryville. Robert is survived son, David Heisinger of Alcoa; daughter, Diane Ivens of Maryville; 2 grandchildren, Danielle Goddard and Karlee Calvert, both of Maryville, and 3 great grandchildren, also of Maryville. The family will hold a private service later. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Robert's memory to New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W Broadway Ave, Maryville, TN 37801. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
To whom it may concern in Knox County and Blount County, Mildred Jean Monday has had a change of address. She was called home to the Lord on Saturday October 30, 2021. Mildred is preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Mildred Hicks; brother, James Hicks, and her husbands', David Fitzgerald and, Ulysses Monday. She is survived by her daughter and daughter-in-law, Lisa Kittrell and Dawn Cozad; son and daughter-in-law, Thomas and Cathy Kittrell; three stepchildren; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; one brother, Charles Hicks; three sisters, Dorthy Albright, Merry Ann Murphy, and Aline Gribble; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Samantha Horner, and Dallas Monday, and several others as well. A Celebration of Mildred's Life will be held at Power and Praise Tabernacle, in Maryville, on Saturday November 13, 2021 at 2:00p.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Mildred's memory to Power and Praise Tabernacle, 778 East Broadway Avenue, Maryville, TN 37804. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Norma K. DeVault Phelps, June 9, 1941, deceased November 6,2021. Preceded in death by parents Corbin DeVault and Agnes Jones DeVault, sister Gladys (Toot) DeVault Butcher. Survived by daughter Julie Phelps Parris and Kent, sister Anne DeVault Wilkinson, grandsons's Austin and Trace Parris, special cousin Edwina Jones Nichols, several cousins, nephews and nieces. Donations in memory: St. Mark's UMC P.O.Box 37 Louisville, TN 37777. Services to be announced at a later date. East Tennessee Mortuary 865-539-2458
