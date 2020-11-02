Roger Cardin, age 53, of Alcoa passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was preceded in death by his mother, Peggy Arwood Cardin; brothers, Billy Cardin and Randy Cardin; and step-son, Aaron Wade. He is survived by his wife, Oletha Cardin; daughters, Tiffany Cardin and Peggy Cardin; step-daughter, Ashley Wade; father, Bill Cardin; sister, Linda Henderson; grandson, Elijah Wade; sister-in-law, Patti Cardin; special friends, Kevin and Kimberly Johnson; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Shriner’s Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children Attn: Office of Development 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607. Graveside service and interment will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Clark’s Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Stanley Roger Mink, age 72 of Maryville, passed away Sunday November 1, 2020. Stanley retired from IBEW 760 and The United States Air Force, Tennessee Air National Guard 134th Refueling Wing, and served in The Vietnam Conflict. Preceded in death by wife, Patricia Bradam Mink; parents, Bill and Jessie Mink. Survived by children, Sarah (David) Prats, Elana (Darrell) Jenkins, Jarid Mink, Sherry McKee (Paul), Michelle (Jeff) Lane; grandchildren, Noah, Isaiah, and Ethan Prats, Sam and Sophie Jenkins, Emily (Dustin) Ray, Tiffanie and Brittanie McKee, Alex Bradam, Josh (Kirsten) Payne, Maddie Payne; sisters, Patricia (David) Brown, Rebecca (Terry) Satterfield. A private Graveside Service for family and close friends will be held at 3:00 pm Friday, November 6, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery with Rev. Doug Hayes officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Myrtle Margie Smith, age 92 of Maryville, went home to be with her Lord on October 31, 2020. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Margie was born on May 23, 1928 in Thomaston, Georgia, but lived most of her life in Florida. She was a member of Victory Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Florida for 30 years and a member of Trinity Baptist Church, Jacksonville, Florida for 21 years. In 2005, she moved to Maryville to be with her daughter attending Victory Baptist Church in Maryville. Margie was the daughter of the late Henry and Kate (Williams) Short of Jacksonville, Florida. She will be greatly missed by her daughter, Brenda Brown (Allen); sons, Thomas Smith (Orieth), and Donald Smith (Vicki); 7 grandchildren, Robert Smith, Charlie Smith, Jon Smith (Vivian), Kelley Swann (Alex), Stacy Georges (Philip), Ray Smith, Ryan Smith; 8 great-grandchildren, Alyssa, Caden, Victoria, Lincoln, Maks, Boone, Bo, and Bree; and a host of sweet and wonderful friends. Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 PM Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Service will follow at 6:00 PM with Rev. Paul Haney officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 11:00 AM Friday, November 6, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that you consider making donations in Margie’s name to the Maryville Victory Baptist Church Missions Fund at 1025 Montvale Rd, Maryville, TN 37803. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
