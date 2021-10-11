Mildred Ailene Byrd born October 7th, 1928, in Etowah, Tennessee passed away on October 4th, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband Jefferson L. Byrd Jr her parents, G.A. Cochran Sr and Minnie Lee Chapman, Brothers G.A. Cochran, Jr William (Bill) Cochran, sister Mary Nell Roberts, and Daughter Elizabeth Ann Marrow. Mildred was survived by her son Michael D. Byrd, daughter Julie M. Wilson, sister Juanita McClary, grandson Robert C. Young III (Ashley), granddaughters Erika Leigh Harris (Bradley), Megan E. Tipton (Chad), great granddaughters Ella Grace Young, Lily Stines, great grandsons Ethan, Zachary, and Ashton Harris, Graham Stines, numerous nephews and nieces. A private family only service will be held. in Lieu of flowers and other remembrances, please make a donation to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital. Special thanks to doctors Waller and Hanneman with Blount Memorial Hospital pulmonology, and nurses on Blount Memorial Hospital five south, Kathy with Blount Memorial Hospital, HH and Jamie with Blount Memorial Hospice. She was indeed proverbs 31 to all who knew her.
Marvin Halterman, born January 17, 1936, went home to heaven on October 8, 2021, leaving behind sons and daughters-in-law: Greg and Diane Halterman and Mark Halterman and Sherrie Bishop, grandsons: Geoffery, Jason, and Michael, and several great grandchildren. A memorial service will be planned at a later date. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at wwwmaryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Emma Carolyn Hurst, age 78, of Maryville, TN passed away on Sunday, October 10, 2021. Carolyn was a member of Long Oak Baptist Church in Maryville, TN, where she attended until her health would no longer allow. She was preceded in passing by her parents, Bart and Gladys Hurst; brother, James “Jim” (Charlotte) Hurst, Marshall Hurst; sister, Peggy Raines. She leaves behind to cherish her memory sister, Brenda (Fred) Newman; sister-in-law, Sue Hurst and brother-in-law Delbert Raines and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. A graveside service to honor Carolyn will be held at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701 on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 1:00 PM, with Pastor Delbert Raines to officiate the service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.sherwoodchapel.com Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens 3176 Airport Highway Alcoa, TN 37701 865-970-2955
Harold Gibson Ray, age 86 of Maryville, departed from his earthly home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, October 10, 2020. He was born to Elmer and Leola Ray of Lancaster, KY on August 19, 1935. He was a 1957 graduate of Johnson Bible College. Harold married his college sweetheart, Eldonna Rodgers, on July 4, 1957 and entered the ministry for Lord Jesus Christ. Harold’s last ministry of 18 years was with Maryville First Christian Church but he continued to serve the church in any way he could. Harold and Eldonna’s older son, Larry, preceded him in death in October of 2010. Survivors are his wife, Eldonna, of 64 years; son, Terry (Maggie) Ray; daughters, Danita (Kurt) Parker, Penny Ray Lamb; 8 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren; three brothers and one sister survive him. Visitation and memorial service will be held at Maryville First Christian Church, 400 S. Court St., on Wednesday from 5:00-7:00PM with Kurt Parker, Ethan Parker, Terry Ray, and Gary Henline officiating. Burial will be in Sherwood Memorial Gardens. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Rodney Stephen Shore, 53, was born on 19 December 1967 and passed on 8 October 2021 at home with his family by his side following a brief battle with cancer. He spent his last weeks at home sharing tears, laughter, and many good memories with his family and special friends. Rod was born into a Marine family so when his father was on duty in Vietnam he spent his time in the shadow of his Papaw Millsaps on the farm. He became the apple of Papaw’s eye who helped him develop his love of animals. Rod grew up with parents who are home builders and he too found joy in building many beautiful homes in Maryville. Rod graduated from Maryville High School in 1986 and attended Maryville College and the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Rod had a remarkable sense of humor, could recall sports and historical events in detail, and would beat everyone he knew at Jeopardy. Rod was preceded in death by grandparents Ray and Pauline Millsaps and Ova Shore; several aunts, uncles and cousins. He is survived by parents Judy (Jack) Humphreys and Ed (Janie) Shore; daughter Summer Shore and son Spencer Shore; brother Brad (Judy) Shore and sister Beth Pankratz; nieces Sarah and Allison Shore and Ellen Pankratz; nephews Samuel and Brody Pankratz; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; special friend Karla Crawley; his first love Jede’ Phillips; his chocolate Pomeranian Mochi. Reverend Jerry Mantooth will officiate the service to be held at Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road on Thursday 14 October 2021 at 7 pm. Receiving of friends will be between 5 and 7 pm also at Monte Vista. Interment will be at Grandview Cemetery Mausoleum Friday morning at 11 am. Rod had the privilege of asking special friends to “carry him” to his final resting place and they are: Paul Beasley, Greg Williams, Rus Reynolds, Tyson Crowder, Justin Hatcher, and Dr. Dan Ricciardi; honorary pall bearer Thomas Williams. Friends and members of the community are also welcome to stop by McCammon Ammons Click Funeral Home Tuesday and Wednesday between 9 am and 3 pm to sign the book. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Emily Kyker Whitehead aged 86, of Maryville, formerly of Sevierville, passed away at her home in Maryville on October 7, 2021. She was raised in the Wildwood Community of Blount County but lived most of her life in Sevier County. Emily earned degrees from the University of TN, Tusculum University, and Lincoln Memorial University. She worked with the Sevier County Board of Education for over 35 years as Director of School Food Services. After retiring Emily enjoyed traveling, reading, and spending time with family. She was preceded in death by her parents W.B. Kyker, Imogene Ellis Kyker, sister Jane Kyker Barham, and close friend Wayne Bridge. Emily is survived by her sister Madge K. Sandidge (Harry), her four children Judy Whitehead Smith, Harvey Whitehead (Dianna), Roger Whitehead, and Karen Whitehead Bowles (Roger); as well as fourteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren. The family wishes to thank Kathy Harness for the 2.5 years she cared for Emily at her home in Maryville, as well as Hospice for their care during her final days. Emily made the choice to donate her body to The University of Tennessee Health Science Center College of Medicine. A casual outdoor Celebration of Life service will be held at her home at 4242 Sevierville Road in Maryville on Sunday October 17. The family will receive friends from 2 — 3:30. Pastor David Duggan, long-time family friend, will conduct the service beginning at 3:30. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alztennessee.org or the Pat Head Summitt Foundation at www.pat-summitt.org. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com in Sevierville.
