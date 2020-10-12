David A. Brady, 75, of Knoxville, died on October 11, 2020. No services are planned. McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Joan Mendell Gates, died Saturday, October 10, 2020 having lived 90 years. She was born in Connersville, Indiana, and grew up in Bright, Indiana where she graduated from High School with honors, and perfect attendance. Her piano skills allowed her to play for recitals and weddings. Joan graduated from Franklin College, Franklin, Indiana, with a B.S. in Education. She taught eight years Indiana and New York, and earned credits for a Master’s Degree. She mothered two sons, David (Eugenia) and Stephen (Anne), and was a steady companion to her husband, Dr. G. Kenneth Gates in Ministry, often making calls with him, and attending conferences, General Assemblies, and Continuing Education events with him. Joan became a Real Estate Agent in Arizona and Oklahoma. She and her husband were married in college and shared wonderful years and 68 Anniversaries. She had three sisters, Dorothy Lee Hoyt (deceased), and twins, Wanda Lou Bricker, and Waneta Hyman (deceased). Mrs. Gates will be buried in Bright, Indiana with family there. Memorials may be made to Franklin College, Franklin, Indiana for scholarships for Music and Education. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
W. D. “Darrell” Phelps, age 99 of Friendsville, TN passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 11, 2020. He is preceded in death by his wife of 76 years, Marie Jones Phelps; his mother and father, Rose and Esco Phelps; and several brothers and sisters. Darrell was a WWII Navy Veteran (US Navy Armed Guard), worked many years with Lambert Brothers (Vulcan Materials), Veech May Wilson, Blount County Sheriff’s Department, and the Friendsville Police Department. Darrell was an avid ‘coon hunter and loved the outdoors. He was the oldest surviving member of the Blount County Phelps family. He is survived by his son, Bill (wife, Pat Williams Phelps), son, Gene (wife Helen Phelps), daughter, Rosalie Mikles; 6 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; 5 great-great-grandchildren. Friends and family may call at their convenience at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 14th from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM. Family and friends will meet at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for a graveside service on Thursday, October 15th at 1:00 PM. Many thanks for the care given to him at Asbury Place. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.