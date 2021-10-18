Peggy A. Bowers, 71, of Maryville, passed away on October 12, 2021. She was a loving mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by father: Leonard Bowers, mother: Helen Bowers, brothers: Phil Bowers, Don Bowers, Dale Bowers, and Jim Bowers, and sister: Orbin Davis. She is survived by daughters and sons-in-law: Dorothy Northern (Justin) and Rachael Eakins (J.R.), grandchildren: Rachel Walcutt, Scott Butler, Jessie Walker, and Landon Gooden, 5 great-grandchildren, sisters: Tommie Bowers and Pat Cuneo, and several other nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members. The family will receive friends 1:00 P.M. to 2:30 P.M. Tuesday October 19, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home with funeral service to be held at 2:30 P.M. Burial will follow at Grandview Cemetery. Condolences can be made by visiting www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Walter "Dan" Erwin left us Sunday, October 17, 2021. Dan was loved by many and despised by a few. He was the first male to graduate the University of Tennessee nursing program in 1969 and went on to have a successful career as a Certified Nurse Anesthetist. Dan could almost fix anything, was terrible at golf, and worse at fishing. He loved life, was quick with a joke, generous and always willing to lend a helping hand. Those that knew him, loved him. He loved his Lord and his family more than anything and will be deeply missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife, Susan of 51 years, his children, Michael, Jacob, and Andrea, and his grandchildren, Caleb and Joshua Hunt, Mattie Erwin, and Elyse and Ben Erwin. He also leaves three sisters, Linda, Dorothy, Suzy, and his brother, Charles. The family is receiving friends Tuesday, October 19, 2021 from 3:00 - 7:00 p.m. at 3603 Hurtgen Circle, Friendsville, TN 37737. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in his honor to either St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. Dan wanted his family to honor him upon cremation privately by spreading his ashes in the Ocean off of St. Simons Island which will soon be done. No matter what, Dan always tried to leave you with a smile, and on his passing, we know he was smiling when he left us. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
James C. "Jim" Richardson, Lt. Col. (Ret) USA, age 85, departed this life for his eternal home on Sunday, October 17, 2021 in Maryville, TN. He was born September 12, 1936 in Milan, IN. He was a member of First Baptist Church Maryville where he was active in the church's Family Life Center ministries. Jim enjoyed all outdoor activities and thru-hiked the Appalachian Trail from Georgia to Maine while in his early sixties. He remained active in his later years by participating in the Tennessee Senior Olympic basketball and track and field events. He earned a Bachelor's Degree from Tennessee Wesleyan College and a Master's Degree from the University of Tennessee. Following his 2,000-mile journey on the AT, he refocused his life to serving others and devoted his retirement years to volunteering with various community organizations. He was especially fond of the time he spent with his granddaughters through the library reading programs; for many years he served as the caretaker for the library Rose Gardens. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles C. and Dorothy M. Shelton Richardson; his wife, Josephine Brackins Richardson. He is survived by his sons, Brent and wife, Tammee of El Paso, TX, Mark of Johnson City, Chris and wife, Dawn of Maryville; granddaughters, Brandi Folkner, Courtney and Brooklin Richardson, Jolina Richardson; grandson, Dustin Richardson; great-great-granddaughters, Faith Folkner, Hayden Richardson; great-great-grandson, Zachary Folkner; brother, Max of Sevierville; and several nieces and nephews. Following a 20-year career, he retired from the United States Army Medical Service Corps where he was the recipient of numerous awards and citations to include the Legion of Merit. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral Service with military honors will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Bill Booth officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM Friday, October 22, 2021 for Entombment at Grandview Pavilion. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Maryville Family Center, 202 W Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37801. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Kayla Marie Tillie Rooney, age 25 of Seymour, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord October 14, 2021, following a brave fight with cancer. Kayla graduated from Lee University where she played basketball as well. She was a special education teacher at Sam Houston Elementary and Assistant Coach of Maryville High School. Kayla was preceded in death by: grandfather, William Douglas Tillie. She is survived by: husband, Blaise Rooney; parents, Tina Tyler & husband, Darrell and Scott Tillie & wife, Linda; in-laws, Chad and DD Rooney; grandparents, Marie Tillie, Jerry &Teresa Neff, Judy Neff; siblings, Kendyl Tillie and Logan Rooney, Dalton Price & wife, Mendy, Kamryn Lee; stepsiblings, Alison Adam & husband Kirk, Aaron Tyler, Jocelyn Kirkland & husband, Nate, Drea & A.J. Hernandez, Celine Trent & husband, Dakota;; special uncles and aunts, Tommy & Lorri Lee and Brent & Mariah Clapper; special nephew and niece, Michael Adam & Elly Kirkland, and other extended loved ones and friends. Kayla was an extraordinary, kind-hearted, selfless, brave young woman. A beautiful, genuine soul inside and out. Your life was brightened and forever changed for the better just by knowing her. It was an honor to have her a part of our lives. Heaven gained a very special Angel. God wanted her now and set her free. Forever missed and always loved. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in honor of Kayla to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, PO Box 22324, New York, NY 10087. A private burial will be held at Berry Highland South Cemetery in Knoxville. Family will receive friends from 1:00 until 4:00 PM, Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Maryville High School Gymnasium. A Celebration of Life will follow at 4:00 PM with Rev. Scott Turner officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Ricky (Rick) Younger passed away on October 13, 2021. He was 70 years old. Rick was born to George and Tommye Younger in Memphis, Tennessee. He spent his entire life in this state, growing up in Dyersburg and eventually settling down in Townsend. There, he built the Little River Surveying Co., and grew a family with Kim Younger. Rick had a strong connection with nature and was always surrounded by trees. He was passionate about history and genealogy, and even more passionate about photography. He always had a camera in his hands, documenting everything. He has captured many lives and lifetimes in his photos. Rick was gentle, fair, thoughtful, and patient. He was a child at heart, launching fireworks even when there was no holiday, and buying a powered flying bike he would take into the air when he felt especially adventurous. Rick was preceded by his parents, and his niece Elisabeth. He has three children (The Younger Brothers): Jarred, Zach, and Joel Younger. He also has three grandchildren: Greye, Cooper, and Artemy Younger. He is also survived by his sister Pam, his nieces Rebekah and Hannah, and his nephew Matthew. Rick passed down lessons and a love of nature that his children and grandchildren now carry. He has gone ahead to light a warm campfire, and will wait for us there. A memorial service will be held 6:00 PM Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home, Rev. Jack Housley officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 6:00 PM Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
