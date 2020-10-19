Ken Beeler, 73 of Knoxville, TN went to his Heavenly Home Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was a proud United States Marine who served during the Vietnam War. Ken retired as Assistant Chief of Police from the Alcoa Police Department in 2007 after 30 years of faithful service and was a 1990 graduate of the FBI National Academy Session #160. He previously served with the McGhee Tyson Airport Public Safety and the Blount County Sheriff’s Office. Most recently, Ken was the Alcoa Police Department’s Court Liaison with the Blount County General Sessions Court. He also loved to ride his Harley. Ken was preceded in death by parents, Navy and Ruth Beeler. He is survived by daughter, Kelley (David) Myers; grandson, Spud; longtime companion, love of his life, his “woman”, Genell, her children, Stephanie and Nick, Genell’s family and Papaw Ken’s buddy, P.J.; sister, Judy Beeler; niece, Angela Disney; nephew, Ron Hutchison; special cousin, Darlene Sanders; and especially his police family. Family will receive friends Wednesday, October 21st from 4-8 pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home. Graveside service will take place Thursday, October 22nd at 11am at Greenwood Cemetery. Family and friends will meet at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home at 10:30am for procession to Greenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Shop with a Cop of Blount County, 940 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway Maryville, TN 37804. Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W. Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37918 (865) 689-8888. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Danny Lee Embree, age 75, of Maryville, died Oct. 15. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Embree, son Cory Embree of Maryville, brother Tom Embree and wife Karen of Poplar Bluff, Missouri, brother John Penn of Kansas City, Missouri, aunt Norma Bradley of Phoenix, Arizona, several nieces and nephews. No services are planned at this time. Donations in Dan’s memory may be made to the American Heart Association or the National Breast Cancer Society.
Mary Jane Holbrook, age 75 of Maryville, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Mary Jane loved The Lord and her family. She was a member of Alcoa Maryville Church of God and a volunteer with Manna Ministries. She enjoyed camping and taking care of her family. Mary Jane was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend who will be deeply missed by her family and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, DeWayne and Deloras Carlson; Son, DeWayne Holbrook; and mother and father-in-law, Delmont and Maxine Holbrook; and sister-in-law, Charlotte Carlson “Cook”. She is survived by her husband and best friend of 47 years, Brad Holbrook; Sons and daughter-in-law, Tommee and Trudy Holbrook, and Mark Hartman; Grandchildren, Nichole Sealy, Emily Hornaman, Tessa Holbrook, and Tera Holbrook; Brothers and sister-in-law, Rich and Deb Carlson, and Gary Carlson. A Celebration of Mary Jane’s life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at the Alcoa Maryville Church of God at 2615 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804 with Rev. Paul Dyar officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation in Mary Jane’s name to the Alcoa Maryville Church of God Manna Ministries. Condolences and memories can be shared at www.CremationByGrandview.com
Robert Gus Hubbard Jr., born March 3, 1949 went on to be with his loving Heavenly Father, Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, great-father, grandfather, and friend and father to many. He was a minister, author, and veteran. Preceded in death by father, Robert Gus Hubbard Sr. and brother, Mark Hubbard. He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Kathrine Hubbard; sons, Scott (April) Hubbard, Kenneth Hubbard, and Tom (Carleen) Boring; daughter, Janice (Don) Howe, mother, Audine Haven; brothers, Myron (Faye) Hubbard, Tim (Stacy) Hubbard, Jonathan Hubbard; and sister, Jeanenne (Rick) Dunbar. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, Rev. Jerry Robbins officiating, interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM Wednesday at New Providence Primitive Baptist Church. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Shirrll Andrew King, age 84 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a faithful member of Campground United Methodist Church, a veteran of the United States Army, and retired from Delta Air Lines after 33 years of service. He was preceded in death by father, George Andrew King, who was killed in action during World War II; mother, Pearl King McCampbell and step-father, Earl McCampbell. Survived by his devoted and loving wife of 64 years, Inez Caylor King; daughter, Holly (Dennis) Davis; son, Adam (Christy) King; granddaughters, Heather (Justin) Frost and Emily Davis; great-grandchildren, Anna and Landon Frost; sisters, Flo (the late James) Dockery, Elizabeth (the late Eddie) Suttles; brothers, Joe (Gwenda) King, Ray (Bonnie) McCampbell. Family and friends may call at their convenience from 12:00 until 5:00 PM Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. Family and friends may assemble at 11:00 AM Thursday, October 22, 2020 for the graveside service and interment at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Charles Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Campground United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 236, Townsend, TN 37882. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
