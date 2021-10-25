Vincent Scott Everett, age 53, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021. Preceded in death by his father, James A. Everett. Survived by his mother, Emma Sue White; sister, Tenna Sue Hunt; uncle, Tony Starrett; son, Nichlos Chad Everett and wife, Whitney; grandsons, Isaiah and Wesson Everett; girlfriend, Teresa (Sissy) Sing; special friends, John Russell and Gary; and nieces and nephews. Scott’s hobbies were fishing, hunting, and camping. He loved life and enjoyed it. He worked with his son building and landscaping. He had a heart full of love for everyone, he especially loved doing things with his friends and family. Graveside service will be held 3:00 PM Wednesday, October 27, 2021 at Kagley’s Chapel Cemetery, Rev. David Oliver and Rev. Jeff Welshan officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Della Maner Kelly, age 84 of Knoxville (originally of Blount County), passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021 after a 2 year battle with cancer. She is preceded in death by her husband, Billy E. Kelly; parents, Talmadge (Slim) and Rhoda Maner; in-laws, Hazel and George Lettner; sisters, Wanda Langston, Kathryn Smith; brother, Sonny Boy Maner; grandson, Steven Wise. Della is survived by sister, Alice Rogers; daughters, Donna Kelly (Lynn Murphy), Debra (Richard) Sanders; grandchildren, Amanda (Ellery) Lewis, Nicole (Ray) Hughes, Sandra (Randy) Upton, Stephanie (Adam) Foster, Elizabeth Sanders; great-grandchildren, Chandler Kiletich, Brooke and Allison Lewis, Treyson, Reid, and Chatham Hughes; Dillon Wise, Hannah and Arabella Upton, Hayden, Hunter and Harlan Pritchett. The family will be having a private Graveside Service. In lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial donations be made to Sacred Ground Hospice House at www.sacredgroundhospicehouse.com or by calling (865) 659-2606, or Oakview Baptist Church, 2704 Ellejoy Road, Walland, TN 37886. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Connie Jackson Patrick was born on January 18, 1952 and departed this life on October 17, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents Robert and Ruby McGhee Jackson; son Jimmy Cannon Jr.; sister Mary Helen Jackson Upton; brother Samuel (Sam) Jackson; She is survived by her husband Walter Patrick; daughter Melieke Patrick; granddaughters Mea Patrick and Kendra Jones; great grandchildren Mikiyah, Myah, Malaysia, Miziah and Malachi; brothers Wm Robert (Bobby) and Joyce Jackson; James (Elizabeth) Wood; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; devoted and special cousins Jack (Peggy) Young. Connie loved and cherished her family and she was like a mother to many of her nieces and nephews. She loved to sing gospel songs and sung in many churches. She was a beautiful and special person in our lifetime and will surely be missed. A celebration of life was held on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Unity Mortuary Chapel. Thank you for your prayers and kind expressions of love for the family.
James E. Young 78, of Maryville, TN died on October 23. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
