David Scott Clark, 41, of Greenback died on October 01, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
James W. Crisp passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 2, 2021. James loved his Cold Springs Baptist Church family where he had been a member for many years. He was Chairman of Deacons, music director, and teacher. He loved helping anyone and everyone he met along the way. His greatest desire was to see everyone accept his Christ as their savior. James loved his Braves and Vols. James was local business man, who owned and operated JaPauls Carwash where he loved his valued customers and being able to help them. James was preceded in death by his dad, Rev. Bethel Crisp; grandparents, Claude and Alice Crisp, Bill and Haddie Helton; mother-in-law, Juanita Williamson. Survivors include his wife and best friend of 47 years, Paulette; mom, Olivia Crisp; brothers and sisters-in-law, Howard and Carol Crisp and Joe and Sherry Crisp; father-in-law, John Williamson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Vicki and David; brothers-in-law, Johnny and Henri; ball game watching buddies, Eugene and Brenda; and a host of working buddies and friends. Family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 6, 2021in the Smith West Chapel with funeral service to follow at 2:00 with Rev. Jeff Hickman officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 p.m. Wednesday at Cold Springs Baptist Church Cemetery for the interment. In honor of James, please wear a mask. Memorial donations may be made to Cold Spring Baptist Church or Gideons International. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
James William Jackson, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at his home. He was born, December 26, 1931, in Hammonton, New Jersey. James joined the military at age 17 and retired after 25 years. James served in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. In addition to his military career, James was also a 32nd Degree Mason, earning him the title of Master Mason. In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his wife, Iris Jackson and his brother, Robert Pryal. He is survived by his daughter, Colleen Russell and finance, Dennis Smith; grandchildren, Daniel Mills, Kaitlyn Mills, and Jackson Russell; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Clarence Jackson (Virginia); sister-in-law, Paula Pryal (Harrisburg, PA). James will be laid to rest with military honors at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery, 2200 E. John Sevier Hwy. in Knoxville at a later date. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Joshua Christian Livingston, age 43, of Maryville, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 1, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. At 10:31, Josh leapt into the arms of his Savior and Redeemer. Josh had been in ICU at Blount Memorial Hospital for nearly three weeks battling CoVid. He fought as hard as he could until his body simply couldn't fight anymore. The family wishes to thank everyone who prayed diligently for Josh and his family during this fierce battle. Josh was a member of First Baptist Alcoa, serving in Youth Ministry, having created a program called Epic Kids. He loved to spend time studying and preparing for his ministry by planning unique lessons and activities to teach scripture. Josh was an extremely creative individual with a vibrant personality and a love for everyone he met. He was kind and considerate, and showed compassion to others he would meet. Josh had very close friends with whom he loved spending time and just being together. Josh worked with his family to develop and build a local wedding venue named Sampson's Hollow in Walland, Tennessee. He performed as a Blues Brother, with his friend, Jarrod Millsaps, at Memories Theatre in the evenings. Josh's legacy will be that he loved deeply and completely. Anyone who knew him walked away feeling valued and happier. There will be a huge hole in the hearts of those whom were blessed enough to be a part of Josh's life. Josh leaves to mourn his passing, his wife of 19 years, Lesley Anne Livingston, sons, Joshua Gray, Kayden Jay, Christian Shay and Samuel William David. Parents, Janice and Bill Livingston, brothers, Daniel (Kristal) and Caleb (Hannah) Livingston, nephews Elijah and Sawyer; nieces - Gracie, Brooklyn, Hazel and Katelyn Livingston. Also mourning his passing will be his father-in-law, David Roberson and mother-in -law, Linda Roberson; Brother In-laws, Jonathan (Ashly) Roberson of Kansas, and Jeffrey (Amanda) Roberson of Maryville; first cousin Laura (Richie) Livingston Johnson. Josh was blessed to have many cousins and close friends who will miss him greatly. The funeral service will be on Monday, October 11, at 6:30 at First Baptist Church of Alcoa. Josh had a love for Disney and Bama football. If anyone wishes to wear a t-shirt to commemorate his life, he would like that. The family will receive friends following the service at FBA. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, October 12 at West Miller's Cove Baptist Cemetery for the interment. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send a donation made out to the College America Fund to one day help pay their son's college expenses. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Henry Michael "Mike" Luckett, age 72 of Crossville, formerly of Lenoir City passed away September 28, 2021. Mike was a member of Crossville First United Methodist Church and thoroughly enjoyed his retirement. In addition to travel, Mike was an avid golfer and a U T fan. Mike's greatest joy was his family, especially his grandchildren. Preceded in death by his first wife, Cecilia Luckett; parents, Henry and Kathleen Luckett, and brother, Joe Luckett. Loved ones remaining are his wife, Nancy Nelson Luckett; children: Angie Demoski (Ernie), Geoff Luckett (Kori), Amanda Spangler (Joe), Melissa Blaney (Salam), and John McConaughy (Bailey); grandchildren: Cecilia Demoski, Sydney and Chloe Spangler, Katie May Luckett, Jacob, Sarah and Dominic Blaney, and Liam McConaughy; sister, Sandra Cruze; sisters-in-law, Joanne Luckett and Linda Pierce; brother-in-law, Bucky Smith (Janice); special aunt, Aileen Keener; many nieces, nephews, and friends who are too many to name. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Tee of Tennessee or Crossville First United Methodist Church Music Department, 100 Braun Street, Crossville, TN 38555. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Thursday, October 7th at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 2 p.m. with Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Burial will follow in the Lakeview Cemetery. The family requires masks and social distancing please. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Janet McCollum Perry, 59, passed away peacefully at home on October 1, 2021. Jan was a kind-hearted, free spirit who enjoyed music, writing, crafting and making jewelry. She was so loved and will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends. A Celebration of Janet's life will be held at a later date. John 14:1-4, "Do not let your heart be troubled; believe in God, believe also in Me. In My Father's house are many rooms; if that were not so, I would have told you, because I am going there to prepare a place for you, I am coming again and will take you to Myself, so that where I am, there you also will be. And you know the way where I am going".
Arnold Gene Pesterfield, 74, of Maryville, TN died on October 03, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home 865-982-6812.
Davin Warren Risher, age 44 of Maryville passed away October 2, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Warren Risher; grandparents, RJ and Jennie Byrd and Herbert and Hazel Risher. He was employed by Arconic. He loved football and dirt track racing. He is survived by his mother and stepfather, Debbie and Tom Moss; sister, Tanya Roulette; nephew, Dalton Roulette; stepbrothers, Tommy (Stephanie) Moss, Tim (Tiffany) Moss; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and cousins; special dog, Ginger. Friends may sign the register from 9:00 AM-3:00 PM, Wednesday, October 6th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 10:00 AM, Thursday, October 7th at Big Springs Cemetery with Rev. Jack Hitch officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Johnathan Charles Wagner, age 56 of Louisville, passed away Friday, October 1, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Preceded in death by: Parents, Robert Wagner Sr. & Gloria Cooper Wagner. Survivors include: Brother, Robert Wagner; Sister, Deana Lacey. Funeral Service will be at 3:00 PM, Friday, October 8, 2021 at Smith Chapel. John will be interred with military honors at East Tennessee Veteran Cemetery at a later date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
