Robert Edward “Eddie” Box, born December 18, 1945 in Rafter TN, went to his heavenly home on Saturday, October 3, 2020 after a brief battle with lung cancer. Robert was born in Rafter, TN, & served in the Vietnam War as a US Marine. He owned R.E.B. Equipment, TN Mountain Landscaping, and Tennessee Mountain Pumping. He was a lifelong member of Rafter Friends Church, a lifetime member of The Marine Corps League Lt. Alexander Bonnyman Detachment #924 and American Legion Post 0013. He was preceded in death by his mother Bonnie Belcher Gourley, stepdad Junior Gourley, brother Lester Box, brothers-in-law David Howell and Jimmy Whitehead. He is survived by wife Kim Howell Box, daughters and sons-in-law, Alexandra & Seth French of Dandridge and Elizabeth & Drew Mays of Riceville; sister Juanita Whitehead & niece Darlene Vineyard of Maryville; mother-in-law Maxine Howell and father-in-law Jimmy Howell of Greer, SC; brother-in-law Michael Howell & family of Taylors, SC and sister- in-law Rachel Rashad & family of PA. The family will receive friends at New Providence Primitive Baptist Church, Six Mile Rd, Maryville on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 from 4:00PM until 7:00PM with the funeral service immediately following with Pastor David Cooper officiating. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Rafter Friends Church, Tellico Plains, TN. with full Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to Rafter Friends Church Cemetery Fund, 2135 Rafter Rd, Tellico Plains, TN 37385 or PayPal Account-paypal.me/rafterfriendschurch. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremationService.com
James Alfred Freshour, age 73, passed away Sept. 21, 2020. He served with the KPD from 1970 to 1978. He is lovingly remembered by his wife, son and grandchildren. No services will be held.
Sharon Kaye Skaggs Levi was called home by the Lord on October 2, 2020 at the age of 67. She was born on January 15, 1953 in Maryville, TN. She lived on Signal Mountain for most of her life and resided in Chickamauga, Georgia at the time of her passing. She was an employee of PruittHealth Care of Lafayette, Georgia and known to many as “Memaw”. She enjoyed reading her Bible, spending time with her husband, seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren, friends, family gatherings, baking, playing games, laughing and smiling. She was preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Novella Skaggs, Stepfather Clyde Weeks and Brother Ricky Weeks. She is survived by her husband, William T. Levi; birth mother, Mable McKinney Weeks; sister, Connie (Bill) Grindstaff, brother, Clyde (Lisa) Weeks; two daughters, Sonya Anderson (James Wright) Johnson, Jessica Levi(Dan) Pino; two stepsons, Tommy Levi and Bryan Levi; three grandchildren, Tabitha Gatlin, Isabella Johnson and Barrett Ashburn; and three great grandchildren Mylah Turner, Markus Turner and Myriah Turner. Sharon will always be remembered as having a great spirit, sense of humor, her smile, a deep faith and enormous love for all of her family and friends. There will be no service at this time. The family will have a celebration of life for friends and family at a later date.
