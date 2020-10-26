Audrey L. Boring Bergen, age 66 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at UT Medical Center. Audrey was a member of Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister who will be deeply missed. Survived by her husband, Don Bergen; sons, Jason,Josh, James and Rocky; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Ownby (Ray); brother, Henry Boring (Susan); sister, Ruth Reed (Don); nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Smithview Pavilion. Funeral Service will follow at 7:00 PM. Masks will be required for attendance. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 11:00 AM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Larry Teaster officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Bertha Alice Butler, age 76 of Walland, passed away Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church. Bertha loved gardening and working outside. She was a loving grandmother. Preceded in death by parents, William and Clara Vina Headrick. Survived by husband of 54 years, Earl Butler; son and daughter-in-law, Lloyd and Alison Butler; daughters and sons-in-law, Audrey and John Nichols, Lacey and Kenneth Beckham; several grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Martin and Barbara Headrick; sister and brother-in-law, Charlotte and Gene Hill; special friend, Joan Boring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Rocky Branch Bethel Baptist Church, 4502 Rocky Branch Rd, Walland, TN 37886. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Larry Teaster officiating. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for entombment Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Ann Delores Gentry King Colvin gained her heavenly wings Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. She was surrounded by family and departed while listening to one of her favorite hymns. She was preceded in death by her husband, William “Tom” Colvin; parents, Nula and Andrew Gentry; siblings, Mildred Harmon, Pharris, Frank, Jerry, Andrew and Don Gentry; and her children, Sharon “Sherry” Amburn and Michael “Mike” King, all of Blount County. Ann spent her early years working in the restaurant industry. She larer worked and retired from Blount Memorial Hospital. She loved spending time with her family and loved to do for others. Her favorite thing was going to garage sales. She welcomed anyone with open arms. To know her was to be loved by her. She will be missed. Ann is survived by her granddaughters, Myshele King Sullivan, of Maryville, and Tasha Amburn Davis (Derek), of Houston, Texas; great-grandchildren, Haley Potter, Maleigha, Kylee, Ellie, Collin and Cole Sullivan and Cade Moore, of Maryville, Aeowin, Peyton and Trey Carringer, Bella and Christian Davis, of Houston, Texas, and Collin Davis, of San Diego, California; great-great-granddaughter, Eden Potter; several nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, Marie, Ann and Paulette Gentry; step-daughter, Patricia Colvin; best friends, Paula Winters, James Hoyt, Doris Beeler and Marie Gentry. Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be at a later date.
Thelma Trula Connatser, 85, of Knoxville, died on October 25, 2020. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Robert Jr. and Susie Connatser, and John Horace and Becky Connatser. Family and friends will all meet 11:00 A.M. Wednesday October 28, 2020 at Berry Highland Memorial Cemetery: 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919 for a graveside service with Jim Connatser officiating. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Ernest Douglas England, 83, of Maryville, died on October 25, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville
James P. Henry, age 78 of Rockford, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020. James was in the 278th Air Calvary 1 59 Henry. He served his country for 35 years in the United States Army. He served proudly, loyally and with honor. James stated many times that if he was able, he would still serve. He supported all the military societies of Tennessee. He was Past Post Commander and life member of American Legion Post 13, Past Post Commander of VFW 5154 and life member of Good Standing of the Forty & Eight in Sevierville, TN. In his retirement we traveled the United States. We would look for histories of the Armed Forces of all the states we visited. We saw many of the military bases, military museums, military memorials of our fallen heroes, Mount Rushmore. After Agent Orange took his ability to walk, he had a scooter to ride where he could still travel and see the great wonders of the country he loved and fought for. Preceded in death by his parents, John and Thelma Henry of Rockford, TN; infant sister, Nancy Jean; brother, John Lake Henry; son, Tony Henry. Survived by his wife, Barbara Henry; mother of his children, Mannie Henry; daughter and son-in-law, Teena and Glen Carter; sons, Timothy James Henry, Dwayne Henry; 9 grandchildren; special military friends, Wayne Henry and Jim Fichom. He has so many special friends around that I cannot list them, but he cared about all of them. Private services will be held. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Nancy Ellen Fonde Lambert, born on May 26, 1935, passed away on October 24, 2020 in her hometown of Maryville, Tennessee. Preceded in death by her parents, Mildred and Keith Fonde, sister Phyllis Fonde Hill-Roberts, nephew Rick Hill, numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law including Thelma Lambert Farmer, cousins and several Lambert family nieces and nephews. Nancy is survived by her husband Gene Farris Lambert and sons and daughters-in-law, Doug and Denise Lambert of Maryville, Billy and Lisa Lambert of Knoxville and Keith and Kathy Lambert of Maryville; her eight grandchildren, Shay Trembley (John), Michelle Lambert, Christopher Lambert (Riley), Renee Hammett (Matthew), Matthew Lambert (Megan), Sara Hughes (Woodrow), Tina Waggoner (Thomas) and Thomas Lambert (Chrissy Hopson) and her nine great-grandchildren Grace Dunn and Owen Trembley, Caden and Isaiah Brock, Rex Wiseman, Davis, Eva and Brett Hammett and Ada Waggoner; nieces, Sarah Hill Gray (Chris) of Marietta, Georgia, Martha Hill Dugger (Lee) of Asheville, North Carolina and numerous Lambert family nieces and nephews; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Eddie and Nancy Lambert of Rogersville, Tennessee; many great-nieces and great-nephews; and first cousins D. Porter Spangler of Winter Park, Florida and John E. “Jack” Spangler of Apopka, Florida. The family is thankful for the comfort provided to her during her final months by Joyce Lowe, Morningview Village and Asbury Place in Maryville. Friends may call at your convenience from 8:00 AM — 3:00 PM on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. A private family service will be held with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. McCammon Ammons Click Funeral Home of Maryville, Tennessee is assisting the family. In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable gift in Nancy Lambert’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Attn: Memorial Giving, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
James Leonard, age 65, of Greenback passed away Sunday October 25. His sweet spirit left peacefully at home with his wife Nanci at his side, along with his special great-niece & caregiver, Lindsay Smith. Preceded before him were his parents Joseph and Margarette Leonard and brothers Jody & Jack Leonard. He is survived by his wife Nanci Leonard, brothers John & Jeff Leonard and many other family and friends who will miss him dearly. Family and close friends will gather on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2pm at the family home for a celebration of his life. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, 865-738-0244, www.CremationByGrandview.com
Lillian Aileen Mantooth died peacefully on October 21, 2020 at the age of 95. Aileen is survived by her three sons Don Mantooth (Suzanne) of Morehead, Kentucky, Joe Mantooth (Patricia) of Fort Mill, South Carolina, and Jerry Mantooth (Kim) of Maryville, Tennessee; grandchildren Greg Mantooth (Michelle), Robin Simpson (Joseph), Mark Mantooth (Rachel), Emily Mantooth, Ellen Hill (Sawyer) and Jimmy Gibson (Pam); 10 great grandchildren. Aileen was born on January 28, 1925, in Blue Ridge, Georgia to Elsie Ward and Thompson Terrell. She married Hoyt Mantooth in 1941. They made a home in Blue Ridge, but before long she was following Hoyt to his assigned military station in New Mexico on a bus with two toddlers. While Blue Ridge was always in her heart, Oak Ridge was her long-time home. She raised her three sons there. Each would tell you that he was her favorite! Her house was considered a second home to her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church and Robertsville Baptist Church. She enjoyed teaching Sunday School classes and working at Tabitha’s Table, and the clothes closet ministries of the church. She managed Carol’s Fashions for many years, and was a gracious host calling hundreds of customers by name. Aileen was an avid reader and always had a thriving garden. She would tell you that she hated to shop, but she loved a good flea market or an afternoon spent at Hammer’s Discount Store. She was a caretaker to neighbors, friends and family and always generous with her time and resources. One never left for the journey home without a bag of apples! In light of COVID-19 precautions, there will be no public service. Her family extends gratitude to the staff and caregivers at Parkview Senior Living and Brookdale Sandy Springs Senior Living in Maryville and NHC in Farragut, Tennessee. Memorial gifts may be made to Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, TN 37803. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Norma Earlene McGuffey, age 84 went to be with the Jesus on October 25, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She is preceded in death by her husband, Burnett “Tom” McGuffey; father, Earl W. Gentry; mother, Jewell Gentry. She was a member of Mountain View Baptist. She attended Mt. Sinai Baptist and New Covenant Baptist Church. She was retired from Blount Memorial Hospital coffee shop with over 25 years of service. She is survived by her son, Steven McGuffey; granddaughter, Sharon Silence; great-grandson, Gage Silence; sister, Melissa and husband, (Sterling) Post; brother, Kenneth and wife, Rosie Gentry; several friends, nieces and nephews. Burial for immediate family will be at Grandview Cemetery. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Hazel L. Dailey Russell, age 88 of Maryville passed away October 25, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Ray Russell; parents, Willey and Bess Dailey; several brothers and sisters. She was a member of Monte Vista Baptist Church. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Edward Jensen of Rosewell, GA; grandchildren, Abilgail Rae Jensen Leary and Corbin Russell Jensen; sisters, Ruth Welch-Wilson of Rockford, Nona Kirkland and Kathleen Kirkland, both of Maryville; several nieces and nephews. Friends may call at your convenience between 8:00 — 4:00 PM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 1:00 PM, Thursday at Sherwood Chapel for an interment service. In lieu of flowers, food or “other kind gestures”, please make a donation in her memory to Monte Vista Baptist Church or American Cancer Society. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
