Anthony Lee Cook "Tony", age 60, passed away suddenly at his home on Thursday, September 9, 2021, in Greer, South Carolina. Tony was a native of Lenoir City in the Glendale area. He had a lifelong career, spanning over 40 years in the grocery business, working for Ingles in TN as a store manager, to Atlas Marketing (Food Broker) which quickly lead him to several positions within Bi-Lo's retail merchandising department in the Carolina's where he excelled, until his most recent position with MDI Merchants. Tony was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and Louise Johnson Cook; sister, Mary Jane Berry; sister-law, Debbie Cook; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Dave and Paddy Hill. Tony is survived by wife, Mary Ellen Hill Cook of Greer, South Carolina; brothers: Gary and Trish Cook, Ray Cook all of Lenoir City; sisters, Pat and James Amburn of Greenback, Debbie Cook (Austin Guy) of Lenoir City; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: Joe Berry of Greenback, Dan "Fat-Boy" Goodman of Lenoir City, Christopher and Myra Hill of South Carolina, Kenneth and Gina Hill, Stephen Hill all Florida: nieces and nephews: Tim and Andrea Berry of Knoxville, Kimberley and Todd Roneck of Florida, Curtis and Michelle Cook of Greenback, Quentin Cook of Greeneville, TN, Michael Cook of California, Tammie and Marvin Titlow of Knoxville, Dwayne Amburn, Clint and Tanya Amburn of Greenback, Bobby Spires (Ashley Snipes) of Knoxville, Jessie Spires (Michael Hullfish), Brian and Becky Fritts, Tim Guider all of Lenoir City, Jason and Katie Rollins of Maryville, Ryan Hill (Mandi)of South Carolina, Matthew Hill and Noah Hill all of Florida; aunt, Shirley Cook; uncle, Rev. Kenneth Johnson of Lenoir City. Tony is also survived by all of their fur babies that he loved dearly. A private service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or the ALS Foundation.
Chester Charles Haynes, age 88, originally from Fort Worth, Texas, passed away peacefully in his sleep at home on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. He lived in Orlando, Florida, with his son and daughter-in-law, William and Sheila Haynes. Following high school, Chester enlisted in the United States Air Force from 1952 to 1972. After he completed his military service obligations and retired as a Master Sergeant, he moved his family to Maryville, Tennessee. He worked in the general aviation and manufacturing industries until he fully retired in 2005. He and his wife, Anita Haynes, moved to Johnson City, Tennessee to be close to family. After the death of his wife of 60 years, Chester moved to Florida in 2015 to be close to his sons. Chester is also preceded in death by his middle son, Samuel Haynes (2019) and survived by his sons, William Haynes and Charles Haynes; sister, Ila Wisdom. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment on Thursday September 16, 2021, at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Delores H. Johnson, age 87, of Seymour, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the University of Tennessee Medical Center surround by her sons. Delores was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was a devout member of Providence Baptist Church in Seymour, Tennessee, where she played piano with the choir for over 40 years. She spent her career in banking at Citizens National Bank where she was a branch manager and also served on the Board of Directors for the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Charles Edward "Ed" Johnson; parents, Reverend Marvin E. Hood and Mattie Hood; and brother, Lonnie Max Hood. Survivors include three sons: Dewayne (Patti), Steve (Sharon), and Paul (Rita); Grandchildren: Jeromy (Heather) Johnson, Brooke (Justin) Huffaker, Justin (Meredith) Johnson, Justin (fiancé Alli) Mash, Jessica (fiancé Josh) Andreas, Lauren (Brice) Cordell, and Ashley (Danny) Carter; Great-Grandchildren: Haley Johnson, Brennon Johnson, William Johnson, Kennedy Mash, Brantley Andreas, Blaire Johnson, Haystin Huffaker, Matthew Johnson, Henry Johnson, Henry Carter, Molly Cordell, and Haislyn Huffaker; Sister: Shirley Nichols; Brother and sister-in-law: Don (Peggy) Hood; Many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Pallbearers: Jeromy Johnson, Justin Johnson, Justin Mash, Brice Cordell, Justin Huffaker, and Josh Matthews. In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Providence Baptist church in her honor, 5766 Sevierville Rd., Seymour, TN 37865, (865) 977-0784. A graveside service will be held 1 PM Wednesday at Providence Cemetery with Pastor Gabe Brown officiating. Arrangements by Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour. Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
June McMahan Lawson, 90 of Paxton, passed away at 9:49 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at Accolade Healthcare of Paxton on Pells. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Mountain View Church of Christ cemetery, 3102 Six Mile Road, Maryville. June was born March 29, 1931, in Maryville, Tennessee the daughter of George and Naomi Murrell Pierce. She married Kenneth McMahan on December 23, 1950, in Maryville, Tennessee. He preceded her in death June 6, 1970. She is survived by four sons, Kent McMahan of Paxton, Galen (Denise) McMahan of Paxton, Tim (Tina) McMahan of Lockport, and Tom (Pat) McMahan of Piper City; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a sister-in-law Jean Pierce of Friendsville, Tennessee and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband. June spent her childhood in Maryville. She moved to Paxton in 1978 and worked at Combe Laboratories Inc., Rantoul. June was a member of the Paxton Church of Christ and the church's Women's Council. She enjoyed gardening and going on bank bus tours. Memorials may be made to Mountain View Church of Christ, Maryville. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.baierfuneralservices.com.
Ms. Betty J. Mahone was born on June 7, 1935, to the late McKinley and Priscilla Flowers and went to be with her heavenly father on Sept. 11, 2021. She was retired for 20 years plus from Levi's Straus & Co and being chosen to attend the Summer Olympics representing Levi's in 1984. She owned her own beauty salon for many years before closing due to the city demolishing the community center in Alcoa. She was known for her long -lasting lustrous dryer sets, and her slaying of the Jheri Curls. She was preceded in death by her parents: Sisters; Ethel, Anna Ruth, Mammie, Pauline, Dorothy. Brothers: Thomas, Toby, Nathanial, McKinley Jr. She has One surviving sister; Clara of Decatur, Ga., Seven children: Kenneth (Robin)Dehart, Diane (Kenny) Dean, Clifford (Samantha) Dehart, Deborah Green, Dexter (Sheila) Mahone, Pamela (Kenneth) Davis, Renee (her Rodie) Davis. 19 grandchildren; Cedric, Keisha, Travis(caregiver), Carlos, K-wayne, Marcus, Shanay, Darrell, Chris, Adriene, Kiara, Rebba, Justin, Kenny jr., Lele, Markenya, Joshua, Justin, Jordon. 30 great- grandchildren, 3 great- great grandchildren. Momma was an active church member of Pilgrim Temple MB Church after spending most of her Christian life at Rest Haven MB Church where she was a long-time member of the choir singing for her lord and savior and as the saying goes "taking us all to church with her Angelic voice". She also served as the head kitchen Stuart during her time of service. She served and was willing to serve at any time for her Lord. She believed in helping others however she could, whether it was sitting with some one's family member(caregiver), she loved and cherished family gatherings. If you were hungry or needed a pillow you were welcome. Momma you will be deeply missed by your family and your friends but your memories and the way you lived and showed yourself in the light of Jesus shall guide us and comfort us forever and an eternity. Family will receive friends from 11 am - noon with funeral service to follow at Rest Haven Baptist Church on Wednesday September 15, 2021.Interment will be at Sherwood Gardens. The body may be viewed from 3 pm - 9 pm on Tuesday September 14, 2021, At Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. Mask and social distancing required. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Kenneth Gene Ownby — sunrise May 29, 1938 — Sunset September 9, 2021. Gene departed from this earthly world on September 9, 2021, surrounded by his loving family. His daughter, Lisa Ownby and best friend, and son-in-law Matt Connolly, survive him, as well as his grandchildren Marshall, Briar, Oakley and Townsend Ownby-Connolly, and siblings Edward Ownby, and Floann Myers (Clark Myers). He is preceded in death by his parents, Velma Irene Tipton and Marshall Frantz Ownby, son David Eugene Ownby and former wife, but forever friend, Margaret Hackworth Ownby and brother, Hugh Dott Ownby. Born and raised in the Smoky Mountains of Tennessee, Gene graduated from Townsend High School in 1956, serving as class president his junior and senior years. Upon graduation he joined the U.S. Navy after serving in the reserves while in high school. After his honorable discharge he completed airline school in Kansas City, moving to Washington D.C. in 1959, where he began his 43-year career with the airline industry working for National, Pam Am and Delta Airlines, where his daily interactions were with members of Congress, Hollywood stars and many a businessman. Some of his favorite passengers who knew him by name were: Sam Donaldson; Tom Brokaw, Jimmy Dean, Geraldo Rivera; Dan Rather; Bob Dole; Bobby, Teddy, Jack and Jackie Kennedy; Ted Kopple; Jimmy Stewart; Jane Polly; Arnold Schwarzenegger; Maria Shriver; Katie Couric; Linda Carter; Maury Povich; and so many more. He also studied at American University and University of Virginia. His marriage in 1964 to Margaret gifted him with the birth of Lisa and David. Raising them and being their father was his most valued job, second only to being a doting grandfather. He moved from the D.C. area to Williamsburg in 2014 so that he could attend sporting, theatrical, musical and all school events of his grandchildren. Nothing gave him more joy than to cook and shop for his grandchildren and share stories of his youth in the Smoky Mountains. He was also a devoted fan of Lafayette High School football. Gene Ownby was as honest as the day is long, had a sense of humor and kindness that was unparalleled, he was salt of the earth, the real deal, and he was so very much loved by his family and friends. Returning to his Tennessee roots, a graveside service and burial will take place in Townsend, Tennessee where he will be singing Rocky Top, eternally.... Rocky Top You'll Always Be, Home Sweet Home to Me, Good Old Rocky Top, Rocky Top Tennessee. Friends and Family will be received at Smith Funeral Home, 1402 Tuckaleechee Pike Maryville, Tennessee 37803 Friday, September 17, 2021, from 10 am to 12 pm followed by a graveside service and burial at 1:00 pm at Bethel Baptist Church 123 Bethel Church Road Townsend, TN 37882. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his honor to Child Development Resources, 150 Point O' Woods, Williamsburg, VA 23188, cdr.org. A celebration of life will be held in person and live streamed at King of Glory Lutheran Church, October 9 at 10 am, 4897 Longhill Road Williamsburg, VA 23188, kogva.org. Online condolences can be shared at www.bucktroutfuneralhome.net. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Freddie W. Wilburn, age 72, of Maryville, passed away at home, September 9, 2021. Preceded in death by loving parents, Charlie and Maggie Wilburn. Survivors include his brothers, Eddie Wilburn of Maryville, Ken Wilburn of Alcoa; sisters, Lois Lane of Alcoa and Edna Woody of Florida. Private graveside service will be held at Pleasant View Cemetery. Friends may call at their convenience Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville, (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
