Charles W. Holder Jr., 62, of Maryville, passed away Sunday evening September 19, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father: Charles W. Holder Sr., grandfather: Ed Solomon, grandmother: Francis Solomon, granddaughter: Jordan Hatcher, aunt: Jane Pryor, cousin: Jimmy Pryor, and brother-in-law: Herman Helton. He is survived by his: mother: Betty Norton, daughters: Ashley Taylor and Emily Holder, granddaughter: Jordyn Holder, grandson: Judd Taylor, sisters: Judy Keck (Bill), Janet Helton, brothers: Dale Norton (Kay) and Neil Norton, several nieces, nephews and many friends. The family would like to express many thanks and appreciation to the staff at U.T. Hospice, especially Carrissa, Chandra, Amanda, Angel and Joseph. Graveside Funeral Services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, with Rev. Jerad Bowling officiating at Louisville Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Wednesday at Memorial Funeral Home: 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
Carolyn Phylli Miller, age 60, of Madisonville, passed away 9:10 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, at Starr Regional Medical Center, Athens. She loved her children and grandbabies. Survivors: husband of 27 years, Jimmy Miller; children and spouses, Lee and Holly Shaw, Kayla and Adam Dowell, Brian and Selena Miller, Jami Vaughn, Adam Vaughn; grandchildren, Brayden, Braxton, Emmalin, Ainsley, Makinley, Kadrian, Bryson, Riley, Lillie, Kylie and Kassidy; sisters, Cammy Lee, Crystal Ginn, Lisa Watson. She was preceded in death by parents, Harold Garrett and Katherine Croft; brothers, Patrick, Roger and Randy Garrett. Funeral 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, Biereley-Hale Chapel. Interment 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, Chestua Baptist Cemetery. The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
James “Albert” Russell, age 76, of Loudon, went to be with his Lord on Sunday September 19, 2021. He was a butcher for over 30 years for the White Store and Food City. He was a member of Jackson Chapel Baptist Church. He loved telling stories, cracking jokes, and making people laugh. He is preceded in death by his parents, Lonnie and Edna Russell; grandson Taylor Duncan; special friend and nephew, Junior Rolen; brothers, Stanley Russell and Kenny Russell; sisters, Wilma Rolen, Midge Stiles, Juanita Law and Dora Huffine; special friends, Lloyd Jones, Kenny Blankenship, David McCallie and LeRoy Russell. He is survived by his wife, Marie Russell, who he married on June 24, 1977; children, Melanie Mahaffey and husband Bobby, Tiny Duncan and husband Frank, James “Bo” Russell, Keith Russell and wife Tammy, Shawna Thompson, Chris Thompson and wife Kelsey, Tony Thompson and wife Shannon, Lora Patterson and husband Gabe; brothers, Mike Russell and Harold Russell; sisters, Mable Thompson and Violet Bivens; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family. The family will receive friends Tuesday September 21, 2021, from 4-7pm at Loudon Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 7 pm with Rev. Bob Kirkland, Rev. Greg Jameson, and Rev. Rick Kirkland officiating. Graveside services will be Wednesday September 22, 2021, at 11am at Union Fork Creek Cemetery with grandson Rev. Gage Patterson officiating. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.
Theodore James Sheldrake, 58, of Maryville died on Sept.17, 2021.
Jeremy Wayne Simerly, 43, of Maryville, died on Sept. 17, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
