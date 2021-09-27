Cecilia Lynn Dolinger, 58, of Maryville died on September 26, 2021. She is survived by her sons: Dylan Dolinger and Charles Morgan. Services will be planned at a later date. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Pauline C. Douglas, age 87, of Maryville, TN, went to be with Jesus on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Pauline was a beloved mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and a friend to many. She was a long time dedicated member of East Maryville Baptist Church where she served nearly 50 years in the nursery and enjoyed being a part of the Senior Citizen Ministries. Pauline will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Pauline is survived by her children, John Douglas and wife Chris, Mary Liford and husband David, Donnie Douglas and wife Rhonda; grandchildren, Stephanie Goode and husband Jeremy, Daniel Douglas and wife Abigail, and Cameron Liford; great grandchildren, Bennett, Braxton, and Madeline Goode, Quinn Douglas; sister, Gladys Waters and several nieces, nephews, and special friends. In lieu of flowers donations should be made to the Senior Citizen Ministry of East Maryville Baptist Church, 1150 East Brown School Road, Maryville, TN 37804. Due to Covid, the family will not have a visitation but family and friends will have an opportunity to come by at their convenience between 11:00am-3:00pm on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at Sherwood Chapel, 3176 Alcoa Hwy, Alcoa, TN 37701. The family will have a private graveside service at 11:00am on Thursday, September 30, 2021.
Dr. Marshall C. England passed away on September 21, 2021. He is preceded in death by his wife Diana, who was his college sweetheart and best friend for 54 years, his infant son “Tiger”, his brother Bill England, and his parents Marshall Sr. and Lura. Marshall graduated from Maryville College in 1954, the Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry in 1958, and the Medical College of Virginia Graduate Studies in 1967. He was certified by The American Board of Endodontics in 1981. Marshall was Program Director at Medical College of Virginia School of Dentistry. He was an avid fly fisherman, and he loved his trips to Canada. He also had a love for antique cars, of which he had several over the years. Upon retirement Marshall returned to his hometown of Maryville Tennessee. Marshall was uncle, cousin and friend to many wonderful people who will miss him dearly. Marshall will be memorialized at Primitive Baptist Church in Cades Cove Tennessee at a later date.
Alea (Nicky) Lairamore went home to be with the Lord on Monday, September 27, 2021. She was a faithful servant to her Lord for 96.5 years and was still an active member of First Baptist Maryville. She was born on December 1, 1924 in Hiawassee, Arkansas to Archie and Mary Nichols. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Joe Lairamore; her parents and her four brothers. She is survived by her children, Hadley Twilley, Nancy (Allen) Moon, Mary Kate Roberson, and Charles Lairamore; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren. Also survived by special friends, Bill and Mary Dixon, Dolores Wilkes, Patti McCloud, and Susie Epperson. The family will receive friends Thursday, September 30th from 5:00-7:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home with a service to follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM, Friday, October 1st at Grandview Cemetery the interment. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Billie Lee Reed, 87, of Seymour died on September 26, 2021. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood. (865-984-5959) www.dotsonfuneralhome.com.
Jade Allyn Martin Tipton, 27, of Alcoa, died on September 22, 2021. She is survived by her husband: Chancey Tipton, parents: Brett and Tammy Winters Martin, sisters: Fawn Hall and Brea Martin Reno. Funeral services will be held 7:00 P.M. Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at First Apostolic Church with Pastor Chad Erickson officiating. Family and friends will all meet 10:00 A.M. Wednesday September 29, 2021, at Piney Level Cemetery for a graveside service. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Tuesday at the church. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.