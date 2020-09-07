Ralph Edgar Dyer, age 79, of Maryville passed away Friday, September 4, 2020 surrounded by family. A graduate of West High School in 1959, he retired from the A&P and Walmart. He was the Past Master of George Washington Masonic Lodge in Louisville and the Past Patrons of the Order of the Eastern Star and Order of Amaranth, as well as the Moose Lodge and Lyon’s Club. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Polly Haney and Ralph Dyer. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Victoria Dyer; daughters Denise Evans (Lance), Kim Mikels (Bonnie), Susan Zerambo (Stephan), son, Richard Dyer (Mechalley); brother, Jim Dyer; grandchildren, Nick, CJ and Christian Pierce, Mike Bright, Mary and Junior Mikels, Kevin Bradley, Ember and Chapman Evans, Cortney Dyer, Tony Zerambo; and four great grandchildren. A private family graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriners Hospital. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, 983-1000. www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
James W. “Jimmy” Hurst passed away September 5th at the age of 75. He was saved 3 years ago and attended Lone Oak Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his wife Charlotte; parents, Bart and Gladys Hurst; infant brother and sister, Buddy and Ruth Hurst; and brother, Marshall Hurst. He is survived by sisters, Margaret (Peggy) Raines and husband Delbert, Carolyn Hurst and Brenda Newman and husband Fred; sister-in-law, Sue Hurst; granddaughter, Katie Bryant and husband Tim; son, Allen Elder and Kari Autrey; 3 grandchildren; daughter, Susan Garner and husband Lonnie all of Maryville; and special friends Lee and Lenore Kitto. A private interment will be held at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, Tennessee 37701. Details for a Celebration of Jimmy’s Life will be announced at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.sherwoodchapel.com for the Hurst family.
Richard T. Kirkland, 69, of Louisville, TN, passed away on September 4, 2020 at home. Predeceased by father, Eugene and brothers, David and John. Survived by wife of 49 years, Betty; sons and daughter-in-law, Brian and Erin of Boerne, TX, Jason of Louisville, TN; grandchildren Ian, Brynn, Daryn, Zuri and Alexis; mother, Pearl; brother, Larry; several nieces and nephews; and best friends Terry Jenkins, Mike Miller and Mike Hitch. A Private Family Graveside Service will be held at Sherwood Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, September 9th at 11:00am, with Pastor Marquiel Baker officiating. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to CHILDHELP in Tennessee, 608 Old Brookhaven Farm Road, Seymour, TN 37865. Online condolences may be made at sherwoodchapelandmemorygardens.com.
Bertha Siqueiros Sanchez Yost, 94, went to be with the Lord on 9/2/2020 at UT Medical Center, Knoxville, TN. Born 7/2/1926 in Magdalena, Sonora, Mexico, she was 18 she married and moved to Arcata, California. She raised 6 children on her own: Mary Antolini (Gary), Ty Sanchez (Twila), Frank Sanchez, Tony Semore (Randy), Bertha A. Sanchez (Ernie Fortin), and Christina Flynn (deceased). Grandchildren: Michael Sanchez, Michelle Sanchez, Tyson Sanchez (Tera), Megan Warren, Frank Sanchez Jr., LaShawna Sanchez, Stephanie Holmes (David), Jonas Semore, Anthony Semore, Stacy Gildersleeve (Jason), Collin C. Colby (Ben), David Flynn and special nephew Fausto (Pelon) Borbon and many great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents, siblings Maria Borbon and Pimenio Siqueiros, Armando Sanchez, Fritz Yost and youngest daughter, Christina Flynn. Bertha was a beautiful soul, loving and forgiving, always looking for the good in people and situations. She was a devout Catholic and member of ST. Bernards Catholic Church, Eureka,CA and Our Lady of Fatima, Alcoa, TN. Bertha loved babies and puppies, gambling and yard sales. Every day was a beautiful day whether it was sunny, raining, foggy or snowing, it was a beautiful day and a gift from God. Her last 14 months in Alcoa TN were a joy/gift to daughter Bertha and grandson Collin with whom she spent countless hours laughing, listening to music, dancing, watching Lawrence Welk and old movies and accompanying them daily. Bertha was an inspiration to all who knew her because of her energy and the true love she emitted to all. She never complained. She made friends everywhere she went and will be missed by many. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital or Ruff Riders Animal Rescue, P.O. Box 6374, Maryville, TN 37802. The family will have a Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 in the Smith East Hall starting at 5 p.m. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, 983-1000. www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
