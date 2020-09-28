Vickie Whitmore Bennett, age 66 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a member of Meadowbrook Christian Church. Preceded in death by her Son, Scott Bennett; Father, Edward Whitmore; Mother, Christine Bowens; Paternal Grandparents, Grady and Ruth (England) Whitmore; Maternal Grandparents, Kenneth and Imogene (Jones) Teague; Great-Grandmother, Zadie (Hickey) England. Survived by Husband, David “Banjo” Bennett; Sons and Daughters-in-law, Richard and Audra Gass, Robbie and Melissa Bennett, Mark Bennett; Grandchildren, Amanda Alexander, Katlyn Moore, Ashley Sweet, Jonathan Sweet, Portlyn Bennett, Easton Bennett, Ashlyn Bennett, Peyton Sweet; Great-Granddaughter, Carolina Alexander; Brother, Lanny Teague; Sister, Cindy Tugwell; Special friend, Pam Highsmith; and caregiver, Mickey Edwards. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM on Friday, October 2, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion with Rev. Brad Bryant officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Andy “Buff” Blazier, passed away Wednesday, September 23. He is preceded in death by his special PawPaw and best friend, Sherrill Rathbone and Nanna, Eva Rathbone. He is survived by his mother, Sharon Blazier; son, Jaxon Blazier, who he loved more than anything in this world; daughter, Tristyn Blazier; special friends, Bones and Timmy McKee; and many other friends. God called another angel home, my special angel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Miller Funeral Home. Graveside service and interment will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Clark’s Grove Cemetery, Rev. Tim McKee officiating. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Steve W. Sands, 62 of Townsend, went to be with the Lord on September 27, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents: Albert and Willie Mae Sands, and brother: James Richard Sands. He is survived by his children: Eric, Crystal, and Tammy, and siblings: Eddie Sands, Dene Frank (Benton), Roger Sands (Karen), and Debbie Woodby (Richard), special caregiver: Chuck. Graveside services will be held 11:00 A.M. Wednesday September 30, 2020 at Caylors Chapel Cemetery with Stacey Brewer officiating. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
John F. Walters, 83, of Maryville, TN died on September 28, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
