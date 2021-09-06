Helen Ray Rowan Click, age 84, of Maryville, passed away Sunday, September 5, 2021, at Shannondale of Maryville. She was a member of First United Methodist Church Maryville. She was preceded in death by her parents, J. Victor and Grace Fielder Huffstetler Rowan. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Tom Click; children, Michael (Moe) and Suzanne Click, Katherine and Donnie Poteet; grandchildren, Logan and Rachel Click, Ryan and Maggie Click, Ashley Poteet, Patrick and Laura Poteet; great-grandchildren, Emmaline and Sonnie Kate Click; several nieces, nephews and cousins; sister-in-law, Quida Click; special friend, Charlene Adams. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Shannondale, Amedisys Hospice and Charlie Barton for bringing monthly communion. Friends may call at their convenience at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home Tuesday from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. Due to COVID a private family service will be held. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Jessica Carole Cox, age 29, of Maryville went home to be with the Lord on September 1, 2021. Jessie was loving, protective and caring, and loved singing in the school choir. She had a smile that could light up a room. Jessie graduated from William Blount High School. Jessie was preceded in death by her loving mother, Leann Wilson; grandparents, Nancy Cox, Carole and Jim Sandifer, and Taylor Reed; and sister, Andy Cox. Jessie is survived by her loving father, Buddy Cox, and wife, Michelle; stepdad, John Wilson and wife, Deeanna; special aunt, Donna Cox; children, Braylen and Kasen; siblings, Brea Melhorn, Carly Kite, Brittney, Jonah, and Justin Wilson, Madison and Logan Underwood; grandfather, Bud Cox; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family and friends are welcome to share stories and memories starting at 7:00 PM Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home. Graveside service and interment will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at Ellejoy Cemetery, Rev. Alvin Hammer officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Tuesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Bud E. Ellis, age 85, of Maryville passed away Friday, September 3, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Vergie Ellis; sister, Willie Mae Maples; brother, Bill Ellis. Survivors include his brother, Larry Ellis; Carol Ellis; several nieces and nephews. A private service will be held. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, 983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Hugh Dott Ownby, age 77, of Townsend, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021. Hugh was born July 25, 1944. He served his country proudly in the Vietnam War as a sharp shooter. Hugh loved agriculture and loved being amongst the trees and flowers, as he served as Superintendent at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa for 30 years. Hugh will be dearly missed by all who ever had the chance to know him. Hugh had waiting on him at the gates of Eternity is parents, Marshall Frantz Ownby and Velma Irene Tipton Ownby. He leaves behind a legacy of love to carry on his memory daughters, Lesley (Jack) Pugliese Ownby, Danica Rae Ownby; brothers, Edward Ownby, Gene Ownby; sister, Floann (Clark) Myers; grandchildren, Josh Pugliese, Danielle Pugliese, Rebecca Bailey. The family will honor Hugh with a Receiving of Friends at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN 37701, in the Good Shepard Mausoleum Chapel on Wednesday, September, 8, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM, with a Funeral Service to follow at 12:00 PM in the chapel and a Committal Service to follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Fond memories and online condolences may be shared with the Ownby family of at www.sherwoodchapel.com Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens 3176 Airport Highway Alcoa, TN 37701 865-970-2955
