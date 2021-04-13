John Robert (Bob) Brown of Maryville passed away on Monday, 12 April, 2021 at 7:30 A.M. at his home at Brookdale of Sandy Springs. He was 86. He was born at his grandparent's home in Bunker Hill, Indiana, on 22 September 1934. His parents and grandparents were farmers and Angus cattle breeders. Bob was married for 57 years to Charlene Roper Brown. Together they were partners in Christian ministry at Monte Vista Baptist Church for many years. He served as deacon and chairman of the deacons. He also served as media specialist for the church, cataloguing materials and running the lights and sound system in the "crow's nest" for many weddings, services and special events while Charlene played the piano. The couple met at Berry College where Bob studied Animal Husbandry and performed work study on the cattle farm. They married on 16 March 1956 at Charlene's home in the East Armuchee community of Villanow (near LaFayette, Georgia). Upon leaving Berry College, Bob served two years in the U.S. Army as a Military Policeman at Fort Benjamin Harrison in Indianapolis, Indiana. Because of his background and interest in agriculture, Bob became a Territorial Manager of the John Deere Company, serving first in Lumberton, North Carolina, in the agricultural division and then in East Tennessee in the consumer products (lawn and garden) division. He serviced dealerships for Deere for 25 years from 1961-1986. Upon his retirement from Deere, he served the farming community at Manning Tractor Company in Sevierville and the Ritchie Tractor Company in Maryville. His favorite employment, however, was the years he spent in retirement as a Ranger at Lambert Acres Golf Course. Bob was an avid golfer in his retirement years and he enjoyed weekly rounds with the Coffee Duffers and annual trips with the Waynesville Goddard Group. Bob and Charlene enjoyed travel and, through incentive programs offered by Deere, he was able to travel to Asia, Australia, Africa, Europe, Alaska, Hawaii, Mexico, the Panama Canal and the Caribbean. They experienced a special relationship with the Berry College Alumni Association which they served for many years. Bob faithfully followed the Maryville High School Red Rebels football team. The couple especially liked the country ballad "Billy Bob loves Charlene in John Deere green". Bob was preceded in death by his Wife, Charlene Roper Brown; Parents, William Price Brown and Mae Shirley Brown; Brother, Bill; Sister, Shirley; Infant Daughter, Olyra Mae; Infant Great-granddaughter, Jacqueline Hope. Survivors include; Children and spouses, Pam and Rick Davis; Ken and Kim Brown; Barbara and James Pennington; Grandchildren, Sarah, Grant, Hope, Jennifer; Great-grandchildren, Dalton, Sullivan Mae, Neyland, Oliver, Miles, Cohen; Special Friend, Doris Evans. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Browns Creek and Brookdale Sandy Springs for its care for Bob. A graveside service will be held Saturday, 17 April, 2021 at 3 P.M. at East Armuchee Baptist Church, 3196 East Armuchee Road, LaFayette, Georgia 30728 (near Villanow). In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Building Fund, Monte Vista Baptist Church, 1735 Old Niles Ferry Road, Maryville, Tennessee 37803. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
William "Bill" L. Duncan, 83, passed away April 12, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a faithful member of Faith Baptist Church, and a veteran of the US Air Force. He was a mechanic for Delta Airlines and retired after 30 years. He is preceded in death by his wife, Deloris. He is survived by his children, William, Adam, and Susan; granddaughters, Tiffany and Heather. Bill was a wonderful man and will be missed by all who knew and loved him. As wished by Bill, the family will have a private graveside service. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Dr. Merrill D Moore Jr, 87 of Louisville, TN went home to his Heavenly Father on April 12, 2021 in Shannondale Retirement Center. Merrill was born October 18, 1933 in Selma, Alabama to the late Merrill D Sr & Lorena Moore. He graduated high school in 1951 when, for the first time he felt the call on his life to enter the mission field. He entered Peabody College at which time he was called in the direction of medical missions. Starting in 1953 he spent many summers at Glorieta Assembly where he was able to exercise his love of photography by becoming the campus photographer. He entered Vanderbilt Medical School in 1955. He and Patty met at Glorieta and married in 1957. In 1958 he applied to the Foreign Mission Board and practiced medicine in the Gaza Strip from 1964-1976. After returning to the States and being board certified in surgery and emergency medicine, he served on many hospital boards and was Chief of Staff of East Tennessee Baptist Hospital. In 1982 he served as the President of the TN chapter of American College of Emergency Physicians. He was a founding member of the Baptist Medical - Dental Fellowship and served as President in 1991. Merrill loved his church, Monte Vista Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and taught young adult Sunday School for many years. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Patty Moore. Survivors include his son Doug Moore and wife Robyn Moore, and his daughter Melissa Shaw. Also, five grandchildren- Seth Moore, Ethan Moore, Jonathan Beck, Patricia Hook, and Lauren Mishoe, and many loving great-grandchildren. Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm, Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens, Alcoa, Tn. Friends and family invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations may be made to: Monte Vista Baptist Church Mission Fund, Chilhowee Baptist Center, or Carson Newman College. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Jackie Ruth Ivey Rasar, 73, of Alcoa, died April 10, 2021. She is preceded in death by her parents J.D. and Hazel Everett Ivey and her brothers-in-law Kenneth R. Patty and Douglas E. Tallent. Jackie is survived by her husband Thomas E. Rasar, her sister Rozella Tallent, her special granddaughter Meagan Jenkins, her loved cousin and helper Phillip Ivey, as well as many loved nieces, nephews and cousins. No service is scheduled at this time.
Jack Kenneth Woodward, 88, of Louisville, KY passed away Sunday, April 11, 2021 at his residence. He was born April 27, 1932 in Lynch, KY, the son of the late Hale and Ruth (Helton) Woodward. His wife, Charlene Woodward and one sister, Barbara Sue, also preceded him in death. Jack was a US Airforce veteran and later retired to Knoxville, TN after a long career in Funeral and Cemetery Service. He relocated to Louisville in recent years to be closer to his family. He loved his grandchildren, golf and UK Basketball. He was a Mason and member of Southeast Christian Church in Louisville. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Sharon Woodward, Rick Woodward, Jackie Bivens, and Scott Woodward; five grandchildren, Jordan Grubb, Julie Ann Bivens, Jessica Byerly, Lindsey Woodward, Joshua Koch; one great-grandson, Maverick Byerly; and one sister, Nancy Jones. Family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 PM, Friday, April 16, 2021 at Smith West Chapel. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 1:00 PM, Friday, April 16, 2021 at Grandview Cemetery with Dr. Mark A. Grubb officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Delmer Leon Word, of Walland, TN, passed away on April 9, 2021. He was born November 22, 1937 in Maryville, TN. Leon was retired from UT Campus. He was an ordained deacon and had been a vital part in service and support of several local church bodies over his many years of service for the good Lord. Leon is preceded in death by: Parents Delmer and Thelma Word, Sister Mary Ruth Bradum, & Daughter Dianna Stallans. He is survived by: Loving Wife of 45 years Gwen Word, Sisters: Marie McLemore, Linda Tipton, & Donna Banton, Children: Rev. Jason Word, Dennis Word, Justin Stallans, & Crissy Stallans. Grandchildren: Isaiah Word, Kayla Baker, Hannah Word, Leighann Marie Word, Kagen Word, Christian Word, Autumn Ledsome & Dakota Ledsome, as well as several great-grandchildren. Leon fought his last battle at 11:52 am this past Friday, April the 9th. He was loved by many and always knew how to bring a smile to your face. He will be missed by all who knew him. Leon's legacy of family commitment & work in the Lord's service will live on in the many lives he touched. Home Going service will be held on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Lone Oak Baptist Church in Maryville, TN. Receiving friends 6-8 pm, & Home Going service to begin at 8:00 pm. Service will be officiated by Rev. Jason Word and Rev. Delbert Raines. A private burial service for family will be held at a later date. Philippians 3:13-14 Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.
