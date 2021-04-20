In loving memory of Charles (Chip) Glenn Compton, age 43, who passed away much too soon on March 17, 2021. He had such a sweet and giving spirit and was loved by all who knew him. He was also an incredible dad. His love of cooking and barbecuing took him from New York to Seattle in sharpening his skills. He was preceded in death by his father, Roy Compton; stepdad, Larry Murphy; and both sets of grandparents. He is survived by his son, Kyan; mother, Jeanette Murphy; sisters, Gina Helton, Nikki Ford and Kelly Zeiger. He is also survived by uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and special friends, Jimmy and Bethany Rose. Our hearts are broken, but we have the promise of seeing him in Heaven. A family memorial will be held later.
Beulah “Bea” Sweet Headrick age 73 of Maryville passed away, Monday, April 19, 2021 at home. She was a member of East Maryville Baptist Church and a retired nurse at Blount Memorial Hospital. Preceded in death by: Father & Mother, Floyd N. & Edith Sweet; Siblings, Buddy Sweet, Floyd Sweet Jr., Elizabeth Ramsey, and Maxine Stephens. Survivors include: Husband of 49 years, Michael Headrick; Daughter, Beth Ogle (David); Son, Michael Headrick Jr. (Regina); Grandchildren, Peyton, Shelby, & Daniel Ogle, Clay, Erin & Julie Headrick, and Keely Taylor; Great-Grandchildren, Cyrus & Luna Headrick; many special nieces and nephews. Special thank you to Julie & Erin with Blount Memorial Hospice for your help during our journey. No services at this time. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Lawrence Wayne Hearon born June 24th, 1931 in Happy Valley, Tennessee, died April 17th, 2021 at University Tennessee Medical Center. He served in the United States air force from 1951-1954. Lawrence was a builder, carpenter and brick mason. He is preceeded in death by parents Warren and Helen Hearon, brother Arnold Hearon, sisters Christine Ward, Gerldine Crye and Kathleen Coleman. Lawrence is survived by his wife of 65 years, Doris Cardin Hearon, daughter Lisa Hearon Thomason, grandsons Timothy (Chip) Thomason, (Charlotte, NC), Zachary Thomason, Logan Thomason both of Maryville, TN. Great-grandson Aiden Thomason, (Maryville, TN). Sisters Brenda Prater and Linda Gourley both of Maryville, TN. Several nieces and nephews. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.CremationbyGrandview.com, phone number 865-738-0244.
Ross Hitson, of Maryville, passed away on Wednesday April 19th, 2021. He was married to the love of his life, Bonnie. Ross was a caring respiratory therapist and was a member of First Christian Church. Ross was an avid singer, songwriter, and musician. He is preceded in death by parents Charles and Sarah Hitson. Ross is survived by his wife Bonnie, his son Charlie McCall (Sandra), stepchildren Kim Hubler (Art) and Timothy Thomas (Lisa), grandchildren Ethan, Macy and Eli McCall, Leann Allison (Duston), Ashley McKinney, and Valerie Thomas, great grandchildren Hunter and Haiden Allison, brother Gary Hitson and niece Sara Hitson, and sister Julia Barnett and her children. Ross is now walking the streets of gold.
Joe Charles Teaster, 75, of Sevierville, went to be with the Lord on April 14, 2021. He was born on July 2, 1945, in Maryville, TN, to his parents, Louis and Mary Teaster. He was a member of Gospel Light Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Mary Teaster; his sister, Shirley Lois Romines; and his niece, Kim Gosnell. Joe is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Pat Teaster; children, Ricky Teaster, Ronnie Teaster (Crystal), Michelle Case, Angel Gibson and James Shults; grandchildren, Tiffany, Ashley, Kristy, Tyler, Darren and Chelsey; great-grandchildren, Kristina, Danielle, Alaric, Brayden, Brantley, Sophia, Karl and Ivy; siblings, Buddy (Sharon) and Wayne (Linda); several nieces and nephews, Johnathan, Anthony, Tina, Tracy and Teresa; and a host of extended family members and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of Atchley Funeral Home, Sevierville.
Charlie V. Wates, 72, of Rockford, entered into his heavenly home on May 17, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving wife and children, Mary Rowland and Charles Matt Wates by his side. Charlie served in the United States Army, and was retired from the Smoky Mountains National Park Service. Besides his loving wife and children he leaves to cherish his memories his grandchildren, Plez Caccavle, Braden Boyd, India Boyd, Gracie Wates and Early Wates. Plus lots of nieces and nephews. The family will have a memorial service on Friday April 23, 2021, at 2:00 PM with military honors at the Veterans cemetery on John Sevier Hwy. Miller Funeral Home served the family.
Katherine “Granny” Wilson, 95, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 29, 2020. She was born on Feb. 17, 1925, in Townsend, Tn., to Earl and Julia McCampbell. “Granny” was a faithful and selfless daughter of Father God. She devoted her life and her love to her family. She never met a stranger and if you were blessed to meet her more than once, then you became her family as well. She was a member of Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church for over 70 years. She lived her life for Jesus by serving in various ministries in the church. Her greatest passion was working with the children and pouring her love into them. This is where she earned her loving title of “Granny.” She has joined all those who have gone before her: husband, Stanley Wilson; son, William D. Wilson; siblings, George and Houston McCampbell, Shirril King; and special friend and partner in crime, Ruby Hall aka Black Sheep Number 2. Left behind to carry on her legacy of love: children, Gary and Larry Wilson, Barbara Miller; grandchildren, Chad (Cheryl), James (Renee), Steven (Deanna), Becky, Rindi (DL), Jeanna (Jason), Tara, Taunia (Bill), Nicole (Chris), April (Dave), John (Renee) and Tyler; 17 great-grandchildren; siblings, Ray McCampbell (Bonnie), Joe King (Gwenda), Flo Dockery, Elizabeth Suttles; many nieces and nephews; bonus family, John and Susan Burns, Lori and Holly; and special friend, Frances Adams aka Black Sheep Number 3. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tuckaleechee United Methodist Women, 7322 Old Tuckaleechee Road, Townsend, Tn. 37882. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life on Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 12 noon at RIO Townsend, 325 Webb Road, Townsend, Tn.
Donald Ray Woods, age 83, passed on from his earthly life on April 17, 2021 at UT Medical Center. Don, or Woody, as he was known to many friends and family, was born on September 19, 1937 in Morgan County, Tennessee. He attended Porter High School, The University of Tennessee and Tennessee Technological University. Don was a loyal and devoted father, husband, and friend. He enjoyed the game of golf and was a member of Green Meadow Country Club. He was also a loyal follower of The University of Tennessee football program and attended most every game at Neyland Stadium, in the good years and the not-so-good years. He enjoyed auto racing. fishing and the company of dogs. He was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Faye, who passed in September of 2020. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Walter Raymond Woods and Ruby Kathleen (Wilson) Woods and his sister, Billie Kay Patton. He is survived by his son, Walter Alan Woods. He was Uncle Woody to numerous nieces and nephews and he will be remembered as a kind and loyal friend by all that knew him. A celebration of Don’s life will be held at Green Meadow Country Club on Friday, April 23, 2021 from 5 to 7 pm. All family and friends are welcome. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
