Willard (Tom) Boatman, passed away 12:30 P.M. Monday, April 5, 2021 on his 74th birthday. He is preceded in death by son Terry Boatman, parents Delmar & Ethel Vineyard, brothers-in-law & sister-in-law David Thomas, Jack Thomas, Buddy & Gayle Thomas. Survivors-Wife of 30 years: Betty Boatman, Daughter & son-in-law: Shan & Regan Dalton, Son: Toby Boatman, Granddaughter & grandson-in-law: McKinley & Derek Sircy, Great Grandchildren: Brantleigh and Maylee Sircy Special niece and nephew: Taylor and Dallas Tallent, Siblings: Gippie (Chuck) Coblentz, Mitzi (Ed) Yarnell, Lynn (Kathy) Vineyard, Sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law: Sue and Garry Roberts, Roger and Cherry Thomas, Jarvis and Mary Lou Thomas, Taylor and Ellen Thomas, Johnny and Angie Thomas, Marie Thomas, Aunt: Edna Williams, Uncle: Harold Witt, Many nieces and nephews. Funeral 2:00 P.M. Friday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Gale Miller officiating. Interment in Ebenezer Ballplay Cemetery. Family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 P.M. Thursday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
John William Cate, 79, passed away on February 25. The Family will receive friends at the Grandview Cemetery Pavilion on Saturday, April 10 from 1:00pm until 3:00pm. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithLifeandlegacy.com
Harold Eugene Johnson age 83 of Maryville, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at home. He was an Office Superintendent at USG Interiors with 38 years of service. Eugene was a member and deacon of New Life Church of God in Greenville, MS for over 30 years. He enjoyed traveling with his family while they ministered in gospel music. Preceded in death by: Parents, Lenzie & Lenthis Johnson; Brother, Raymond Johnson. Survivors include: Wife, Mattie Jewel Johnson of Maryville; Son & Daughter-in-law, Tony & Jeanie Johnson of Knoxville; Daughter & Son-in-law, Cindy & Rich Jones of Maryville; Sister & Brother-in-law, Doris & Ray Beasley of IL; 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren. Family will receive friends from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM, Friday, April 9, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 12:00 PM with Rev. Paul Dyar and Rev. Hugh McGarity officiating. Entombment will be at 1:00 PM, Friday, April 9, 2021 at Grandview Mausoleum Chapel. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Linda Lee Keaton 79 of New Market, formerly of Maryville, passed away Saturday April 3, 2021 at her home following a long illness. She was preceded in death by her Husband: Morris Keaton, Infant Daughter: Angel Marie Keaton, Mother: Virginia Reese Ryan, Father: Clarence Ryan, Sisters and Brothers in law: Jackie and Frank Wilson, Larryetta and George Keaton, Nephew: Alfred Lee Micheau Jr. She is survived by her Daughter and Fiancé: Sheila Hammontree and Johnny Lamb, Sister: Pam Micheau, Ex Son in law: John Hammontree, Grand Daughters: Destiny Hammontree, Preslie Hammontree, Great Grand Sons: Gatlin Farr, Jaxon Vilchez, and Ryder Farr, Several Nieces, Nephews, Loved ones, and friends. A celebration of life will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday April 8, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801. The family will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Leila Alberta Parker, “Mamaw”, age 91, of Louisville, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021 at home. She never let anyone go hungry and you never double-dipped food. She always had sweet tea ready made with her mountain water, and you never washed your nasty hands in her kitchen sink. Loved by many, she lived by and taught us to love one another, pray and be kind. Preceded in death by husband, Clifford “Pete” Parker; parents, Andrew and Lucinda Payne; brothers, Herbert, Robert and Gary Payne; sisters, Loretta McClanahan and Elizabeth Payne; daughters, Teresa Parker and Gail Millsaps; son, Dan Parker; grandson, Steve Yates and son in law, Eugene Millsaps. Survivors include grandchildren, Becky Irwin of Louisville, Stephanie (Scott) Sowers of Greenback, Chaz (Lori) Parker, Audra Morton, Felishia Coada and Misty Carver of Maryville; great grandchildren, Taylor (Katie) Keller, Lucas Sowers, Ryan (Cora) Sowers, Lyndsay Sowers, Jonathan Hoy, Amanda McCormick, Anna Padilla and Danny Yates; great great grandchildren, Josiah, Noah and Isaac Keller, Ryder and Loryn (to be born) Sowers, Anabella, Justin and Ella Morton, Daniel, Beau, Clay, Leila Rose and Carol Ann Parker, Austin, Erica, Ann and Draven Coada, Justin Johnson, Angela Morton and Caleb Anderson. Funeral service will be held 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Bill Scott officiating. Graveside service and interment 11:00 a.m. Thursday at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Virginia Leon Carson Suggs 82 of Maryville died April 1, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Graveside service will be Thursday April 8, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Pecks Memorial Cemetery, Maryville. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. www.foothillsfh.com
