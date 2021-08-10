Gene Bullock
Gene Tracy Bullock, age 77, of Maryville, TN, died Friday, August 6, 2021. He was born July 12, 1944, in Coeburn, VA and was married to his wife on June 12, 1965. Gene is preceded in death by his father, Jesse David Bullock; mother, Thelma Osborne Bullock; sister, Carolyn Pressley; brother-in-law, Lloyd Powell and nephew, Michael Bullock. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Bobbie Lou Mulkey Bullock, of Maryville, TN; sons, Gene S. and his wife, Pamela M. Bullock, and Stacy D. and his wife, Christi R. Bullock, all of Maryville, TN; brothers, Glenn and his wife, Jodi Bullock of Cincinnati, OH, and Tom and his wife, Linda Bullock of Seymour, TN; sister, Patsy Powell of Seymour, TN; brother-in-law, Gerald Pressley of Knoxville, TN, and several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, in Maryville, on Friday, August 13, 2021, at 6:00p.m., with Pastor Aaron Caldwell officiating. In lieu of flowers please make donations in Gene's memory to Tabernacle Baptist Children's Home, 3931 White Horse Road, Greenville, SC 29611 or thru Mt. Tabor Baptist Church, 1159 Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, TN 37801. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Una Vee R. Fields, age 98, of Maryville passed away Monday, August 9, 2021 at home surrounded by her family. Preceded in death by: husband, J.D. Fields; 3 brothers and 1 sister. Survivors include: sons, Charles Lee Fields, James Eli Fields (Betty), and Wendell Fields; daughter, Glenda Miller (Bill); grandchildren, Jama Boring (Rick), Shane Miller (Brandy), and Danielle McGuire; 5 great-grandchildren. Friends may come by the funeral home to pay their respects and sign the register book on Thursday, August 12, 2021 between 9:00 am and 4:00 pm at the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 am, Friday, August 13, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Roy William Lindsey, 87, of Townsend, TN moved to his new home on higher ground, Monday, August 9, 2021. Having led music in several Blount County churches; and, having sang in a quartet with his brother and sisters in earlier years, was just a warm up for the praises he now sings to his heavenly father as a part of God's choir. Roy was a member and deacon of Bethel Baptist in Townsend. He served our country as a member of the US Army near end of the Korean War in the 50's and was a proud Veteran. He worked for Harrison Construction before retirement and enjoyed working part time after retirement for the Maryville Chambers of Commerce at the Townsend Visitor Center where he joked about loving to tell people where to go; but, the job he loved most was as music director where he could praise his heavenly father and enjoy helping others do the same. Preceded in death by: Parents, Ernest McKinley Lindsey and Zula (Caton) Lindsey; Wives, Martha Sue (Holt) Lindsey and Brenda Ann (Brown) Lindsey; Brother, James Alfred (Jimmy) Lindsey. Survivors include: His Forever Sweetie, Wanda Gold; Sisters, Juanita Aileen Saul of Upper Sanduskey, OH and Ernestine Elizabeth "Cookie" Houser of DeRidder, LA; Twin Brother, Ralph Nelson Lindsey (who he joked was the oldest); Son, David Roy (Sonaha) Lindsey; Step-Daughter, Kelly Clark & fiancé Kevin Moody; Grandchildren, Rhianna & Melissa Lindsey and Lance & Caylor Crockett; many other friends and family. Family will receive friends from 12:00 until 2:00 PM, Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Smith Trinity Chapel. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM with Rev. Larry Overton officiating. Family and friends will assemble for interment at 3:00 PM, Thursday, August 12, 2021 at Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFunerlandCremation.com.
June 5, 1925 - August 6, 2021 If you were very lucky, you would have had June Parker for a mother, an educator, a family member, a fellow traveler, or a dance partner. And, if you were lucky, she would have given you the gift of a conversation that could last a few minutes or a lifetime; and you would have felt like the most interesting person on earth. Born June Linkous in 1925 in the coal mining town of Westburn, Tennessee, she went on to earn a BS and an MA from UT. June and Dr. Russell D. Parker were married in 1951. For 36 years they raised a family and shared a passion for educational equality. Russell died in 1987 and June soon retired from teaching but not from life. She directed a suicide hotline and ran a travel agency. Thus began the many adventures that would eventually take her to all seven continents. June was willing to go anywhere, do anything, and connect with anybody. She possessed an eager vitality that was irresistible. In 2000 June met Ralph Lovell, companion for the rest of her life. Together, they danced around the world. She always said she was the luckiest person on the planet, "because I've had 2 great loves, 3 daughters, a son, a loving family, and countless friends." Most would agree that June was the most optimistic person they have ever known. Here was her motto: "It's a beautiful day, no matter the weather." And that really says it all. June Parker is survived by her children, Elaine, Meg, and Annette and Steve Nichols, and her beloved Ralph. There will be a Celebration of Life in lieu of a funeral, to take place on Friday, September 10, 4:00pm. New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway Maryville, TN 37801. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can go to New Providence's campaign called "Stewardship is Heart Work." Find a pledge card on their website. www.mccammonammons.com 865-982-6812
Cleveland native Gail DeLay Ray passed away at her home in Maryville, Tenn., Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, after a six-year battle with cancer.A graduate of Bradley High School and last employed as an administrative assistant by Whitlock & Associates CPA, she is a member of Grandview Baptist Church in Maryville. Gail was a loving wife, mother and daughter known for her compassion, servant's heart and warm smile that emanated from an inner beauty. She was a master barber with a keen eye for interior decorating and a love of antiques. She was pre-deceased by her son, Marc Jason Lawson of Cleveland. She is survived by her husband, Darryal Ray of Maryville; son, CPT. M. Jeremy Lawson, MD and wife Maureen of Sanford, N.C.; mother, Norma Jean DeLay of Cleveland; sisters Sheron Thompson of Cleveland and Donna Massie and husband Tony of Old Fort; brother, Charles "Chuck" Delay Jr. of Columbus, OH; step-son Jonathan Ray of Birmingham, AL.; step-daughters, Crosbie Songer and husband Dave Songer and Allison Mathews and husband Jacob Mathews, all of Norman, OK.; grandsons, Isaac Lawson, Jonathan Lawson and Asher Lawson, all of Sanford, N.C.; USMC SSgt. Christian Songer and wife Niki of Great Lakes, IL.; Jacob Songer of Norman, OK.; and Aiden Mathews, Norman, OK.; granddaughter Caitlin Songer of Oklahoma City; great grandchildren Harrison, Ariella and Kelly Songer, all of Great Lakes, IL.; and a host of aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins. A celebration of her life will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12, at Ralph Buckner Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland, Tenn. Rev. Steve Linginfelter and Rev. Chris Pass officiating. Honorary pallbearers are Richie Holmes, Jonathan Ray, SSgt. Christian Harrison, Isaac Lawson, Jonathan Lawson and Jake Songer. A private graveside service will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens The family will receive friends from noon until 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home. No mask is required, but will be available for those who choose to wear them. The service will be live streamed on the Ralph Buckner Funeral Home Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested in Gail's memory to Shriners Hospitals for Children, Tunnel to Towers or a church or charity of your choice.
