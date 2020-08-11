Rev. Sydney Howard Coffin, transitioned to his heavenly home on August 7th, 2020, at UT Hospital. Sydney was born in Maryville, TN., on September 16th, 1945. He was the second of four boys born to the union of George Harold Coffin Sr., and Myrtle Porter Coffin. He was a lifelong member of St. Paul AME Zion Church in Maryville. He served as the Preacher’s steward for over 17 years, and was a member of the St. Paul Gospel Choir for over 20 years. He was a graduate of the W.J. Hale High School in 1963, and an alumni of Tennessee A & I University in Nashville, Tennessee. He retired from the Nuclear Facilities (Y-12) at Oak Ridge with over 40+ years of service. Sydney entered the ministry under the Rev., Dr. Willa Estell, and was an ordained an Elder in the AME Zion Church Inc., Tennessee Conference, 2008. He pastored Rice Chapel AME Zion Church, in Madisonville, for several years, until his declining health. He retired from ministry in 2014. He was preceded in death by his 2nd wife, Victoria Robinson Coffin, and his 1st wife, Portia Flower Coffin. He leaves to cherish his memory, loving children, Stacey, Alycia and Markeeta. Brothers: George (Leatrice), Ronald (Glenda), and Tyrone (Pamela). Grandchildren; Nicco Coffin, Georgio (Audriona) Coffin, Jordon Coffin, Delaney, Kajuan Young, Pasha Young. Great-Grandchildren; Kamari Young, Dene Young, Charisma Coffin, (boy); and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Graveside service will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday August 13, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion. The body may be viewed after noon on Wednesday at Foothills Funeral Home. Mask and social distancing will be required per Covid-19 guidelines. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Larry Dean Farmer, 60, of Knoxville, TN died on August 10, 2020. There will be no services at this time.
Ronald Louis Hanley, 74, of Alnwick died on August 11, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Horace Carson (H.C.) McCulley, 98 of Maryville, passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, July 26, 2020. A veteran of World War II (U.S. Navy), Mr. McCulley was employed by ALCOA for over 50 years. A member of New Providence Presbyterian Church, he was preceded in death by his wife Vivian Downey McCulley and his son Joel McCulley. Mr. McCulley is survived by his son Scott McCulley. A graveside service will be held Saturday, August 15 at 10 AM at the Old New Providence Presbyterian Church cemetery located next to St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 314 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville, TN, with the Rev. Emily Anderson presiding. The family asks that all attendees wear masks. In lieu of flowers, donations or memorials may be made to New Providence Presbyterian Church, 703 W. Broadway Ave., Maryville TN 37801. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Charles Richard Walton, 72, of Maryville died on August 7, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
