Iva Lee Boring, age 8, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. A family graveside will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, August 20, 2020 at East Maryville Baptist Church Cemetery.
The Reverend Stone N. Carr, 88, entered his eternal rest on August 14, 2020, in the home built by his father, Andy Carr. Rev. Carr, the first black Commissioner of Alcoa, was also a retired pastor in Alcoa and Knoxville, a civil engineer, business owner, political activist and community leader, who was recognized for his many contributions to the communities of East Tennessee. Rev. Carr was preceded in death by his parents, Andy and Pearl Nicely Carr, brothers, Andrew, Jack and James Carr; and sister Mary Ruth White. He leaves behind his devoted and loving wife of 67 years, Gloria Henderson Carr, son, Stanley Carr, daughter, and caregiver, Gina Carr all of Alcoa; daughter Pamela (Charles) Tate of Charlotte, North Carolina; sisters Patricia (John) Watkins of Chattanooga; and Shirley (Cato) Clowney of Maryville; two sisters-in-law, Odessa Carr and Thelma Carr, of Alcoa. He also leaves to cherish his memories, seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and special friends. Visitation for the public will be Thursday, August 20, 2020, noon-6 p.m. at Foothills Funeral Home. The Homegoing Service will be Friday, August 21, 2020, receiving friends 11:00 a.m. followed by funeral at 11:30 a.m. at Rest Haven Baptist Church, 224 E. Watt Street, Alcoa, for family and close friends. Streaming service will be available on Foothills Funeral Home Facebook page. Please wear mask and adhere to social distancing guidelines when attending. Interment to follow at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, John Sevier Hwy, Knoxville. Special thanks to Dr. Kevin James and Blount Senior Care, thank you to Blount Home Health Care, especially Hiroko Odom, RN. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Research Institute in memory of Rev. Carr by going to the following webpage: https//fundraise.cancerreaserch.org/fundraiser/2857805. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home, Maryville. www.foothillsfh.com
Denise Lorain Barnett Campbell Faircloth, 65, of Greenback, died on August 14, 2020. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Aug. 21 at Rio East Church. A Celebration of Life will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Dale Buchanan officiating. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Mary Irene Graves, age 75, of Maryville, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She enjoyed crafts, singing in the choir at church, gardening, and being a “Pink Lady” Volunteer at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was preceded in death by her husband, James C. Graves; father, Irie Jones; brother, Tommy Jones; and sister, Louise Arp. She is survived by her daughters, Sherri (Alvin) Peak and Linda (Scott) Webb; grandchildren, Todd (Chelsie) Peak and Matthew Webb; three great-grandchildren; mother, Mary Jones; and brother, Albert Jones. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion, Rev. Delbert Raines officiating. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Faith Taylor Hall, 25 of Maryville, TN. In loving memory of our vibrant, super cool Faifers, who went on to be with Jesus on August 14, 2020. Faith is preceded in death by her great mammaw Alma Stanifer, great pappaw Troy Washam, mammaw Carol Elson, niece Scarlett Rose Rodriguez and great uncle Major Ray Carter. She is survived by her mom Stephanie Carter Riley, dad Brian Daniel Riley, brother USMC Sergeant Trent Jacob Hall and his family (wife Paige Hall, children Maci Marie and Liam Cooper Hall), sister Calie J. Rodriguez and her family (husband Manuel Rodriguez III, children Hayden, Angelo, Manuel and Eva), brother USMC Corporal Daniel Patrick Riley III, brother USMC Lance Corporal Jacob Isaiah Riley, uncles Dean Messer, Danny Moore, Jamie Moore, Roger Kline and Danny Elson, aunts Beth Lopez, Brittany Moore and Dee Elson, bestest pappaw Joe Carter, grandparents Vickie and Dan Moore, grandfather Dan Elson and Nana Pam Dyer, aunt Virginia and Debbie, aunt Marquetta and Donnie, aunt Vella, besties Megan LaFaver and Carrie and Dewayne Smith, and loving animals Loki Hall and Jazz Paws Riley. A special love to aunt Linda Stephens and aunt Juanita Haynes and uncle Harry Paul Moore. A celebration in honor of Faith’s life will take place on Friday, September 18, 2020 between 2 and 7 pm at 916 McBrayer Lane, Maryville. Now Faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen. Arrangements by Cremation By Grandview, 865-738-0244, www.CremationByGrandview.com
Ganna Yonne Potter Parks, age 91, passed away Sunday morning August 16th in Spring City, TN at her son’s home. My loving Mother was loved by all who knew her and were lifted up by her smile and love for everyone she knew. Ganna was born June 9, 1929. She attended Unitia Free Saints and Holiness Church. Ganna was preceded in death by her loving husband, Carl Hubert “Speedy” Parks; her mother, Ada Potter ; father, Emory Potter and siblings, Adrian Potter and Sylvester “Bud” Potter. Ganna is survived by her son, Wayne Parks of Spring City; grandson, Robert and wife, Stephanie of Dayton TN; grandson, Chris and wife Marcella of Clermont FL; great-grandchildren: Cayden, Dylan, Kaylin, and Ashton; great-great grandchildren: Cheyenne, Skylan, and Brylee; sister-in-laws, Louise Potter of Cincinnati OH and Lynn Potter of Muncie IN. The family will receive friends Thursday, August 20th at Click Funeral Home from 5-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. Family and friends will gather at Click Funeral Home on Friday, August 21st at 1:30 pm and proceed to Unitia Cemetery for graveside services at 2:00 pm. Reverend Don Julian will be officiating the funeral and at the graveside. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is serving the family of Ganna Parks. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Robert D. Proffitt was born August 24, 1929 and passed away on August 16, 2020. He served the community as a family physician for over 58 years. “Dr. Bob”, as he was often called, had a profound interest in people and befriended everyone he met. He traveled widely and chronicled his many encounters and unique experiences in a short book titled, “A Family Physician’s Journey”. Bob and his former wife, Lucy Ellen Hatmaker (deceased), had four children. Preceded in death by son Bob, Jr. (wife Connie, granddaughter Megan). Survived by daughter Karen Proffitt, Monument, CO (grandson Austin), son Steve Proffitt, Cupertino, CA (wife Arnita, granddaughters Layla, Maya), and son Kevin Proffitt (wife Kimberly, grandson Kevin Scott, granddaughter Kelsey). Bob grew up on a farm in Louisville, TN and enjoyed his lifelong friendships with his six siblings and 16 first cousins. Preceded in death by sister Mary (Dr. Bob Wright), Mary’s twin sister Margaret (Ben Cunningham), brother Harry (Margaret), brother Dr. James N. Proffitt (Ruth), sister-in-law Vera Proffitt, and brother-in-law Dean Bell. He is survived by brother William “Bill” Proffitt, Sr. and Bill’s twin sister, Betty Bell. Bob cherished his relationships with all his nieces and nephews (too numerous to mention). He loved family gatherings at Easter, Thanksgiving, Christmas, as well as the Proffitt/Lowry/McGill family reunions often held at Mountain Homes. As a Captain in the U.S. Army, Bob served as a physician for the U.S. Embassy in South Korea, immediately following the war. He served as a Blount County Commissioner, Maryville City School Board member, Delegate to the Tennessee Medical Association, Past-President of the Blount County Chamber of Commerce, Chief of Staff for Blount Memorial Hospital and as a long-time member of the Maryville Kiwanis Club. Bob picked up tennis in his early fifties and ranked as one of the top five players in the state in his seventies. He would often pick up the phone at the last minute and call those on his “tennis list”, a group of friends he cherished. A special thank-you to Blount Memorial Hospital and Shannondale of Maryville for the great care Bob received during his brief stays. Many of his nurses, nursing assistants, and caregivers were former patients. Bob’s family is also grateful to all the office staff that worked in his practice over many years. Bob had a passion for Maryville College where he earned his undergraduate degree. He earned his M.D. from the University of TN, Memphis before completing his residency at the Medical College of VA. He played football and wrestled while attending Maryville College. Dr. Proffitt was a passionate supporter of the Maryville City, Alcoa City, and Blount County School systems. He was Past-Chair of the Blount County Education Foundation. He valued the administrators, students, teachers, and high school athletics. Bob was proud to have played for the Maryville High School football team which was undefeated in 1946. He often talked of his teammates and especially his dear friend Roy Kramer. Bob was a lifelong member of New Providence Presbyterian Church. Due to Covid19, a Celebration of Life may be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to: The Robert D. Proffitt Pre-Med Memorial Scholarship at Maryville College (www.maryvillecollege.edu/giving/give-today/; Maryville College Advancement Office, 502 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37804; Maryville City Schools Foundation, 402 Melrose St, Maryville TN 37803 (https://www.maryvillecityschoolsfoundation.org/) or Blount County Education Foundation, 831 Grandview Dr., Maryville TN 37803. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Margaret (Atchley) Rose, age 102 from Maryville, passed Saturday, August 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Friday, August 21st 11AM at Magnolia Cemetery. For the full obituary and online condolences, you may go to www.mccammonammonsclick.com.
George Kenneth Treadway, 76, of Maryville died on August 15, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.