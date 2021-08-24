Robert Lynn Moses
Robert Lynn Moses, 69, of Maryville, passed away peacefully at Blount Memorial Hospital surrounded by family on August 21st, 2021. Bob was born November 30th, 1951 to the late James L. Moses and Leo Milligan Moses. He was a graduate of Everett High School and a Former Owner of Moses Cartage Service. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, restoring antique cars, bowling, and having breakfast with his friends at the Waffle House. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by a brother, Samuel L. Moses. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 44 years, Deane Moses; his daughter Amanda Stinnett and husband, Nathan; his son Robby Moses and wife, Casey; brother, James L. Moses Jr (Margaret); two sisters Martha Stormer (Wayne) and Virginia Smith and sister-in-law Debbie Moses. Also, special nieces and nephews Tina and David Rhea, Rhonda and Justin Jones, Justin and Brandy Smith, Lisa Smith Forester, and their children. The light of his life were his grandchildren, Cale and Landry Stinnett and Conor Moses. Special thanks goes to Blount Memorial CCU Staff. In lieu of flowers please make donations to The American Heart Association or St. Judes Childrens Hospital. A celebration of life will be held Friday, August 27th, at Franklin Pavilion, 3729 Sevierville Rd Maryville from 5PM- 8PM with a brief service at 6PM.
Ida Scruggs, more affectionately known as Mamaw to so many, went home to heaven on Sunday, August 22, 2021, in Knoxville, Tennessee at the home of her brother. She was 92 and her physical health had only recently been declining, yet her mind was still sharp as a tack. She was born on November 2nd, 1928, in Knoxville to James and Sarah McClanahan, who both preceded her, as well as her sister Louise, and brothers Sam, Kelsia, and Kenneth. She is survived by brothers Roland, and Tyson, and sisters Pat, Eula, and Eva. She is also survived by her daughter Carolyn Bobbitt (husband James Stone) in Alabama and son, Larry Scruggs, in North Carolina with grandchildren Lee Bobbitt (wife Brooke), Buffey Greene, and Sarah Irvin (husband Alex), as well as great grandchildren Madeline Ussery, Haley and Deacon Bobbitt, and Emory and Riley Irvin, special friend Rebecca. Ida was even able to meet her great great granddaughter, Charlotte Trowell, and capture a picture with five generations. Her legacy will definitely live on! Ida and her late husband, Henry Ford Scruggs were known for their service in youth group ministry and being active in their community through the Methodist church and square dancing club. She worked at Sam’s Club in the Demo Department for over 15 years chatting with every customer she could. She was known for her green beans, green thumb, and her love measured for others by a bushel and a peck. She certainly never met a stranger, yet she was feisty and strong-willed. Ida loved bird watching, people watching, and telling stories about her family. She loved old Gospel hymns, country music on her kitchen radio, and always had just a little something sweet prepared after a meal. The family will be receiving condolences on Thursday, August 26th at Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville, TN at 2:00 in the afternoon with a Celebration of Life following and ending with a graveside service to lay her to rest. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home or donations made in memory of her to Hospice. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Aileen Tarkington
Aileen Flynn Morton Tarkington, age 90 of Maryville, TN formerly of Sevierville, TN, died Monday, August 23, 2021 unexpectedly at Brookdale Assisted Living, where she had resided for the past year. She was born in Sevier County at her grandparent’s home on June 12, 1931. Aileen was a retired hair stylist and owner of the Exotique Beauty Salon in Maryville, TN. She loved traveling, working crossword puzzles and sewing. She even taught young girls how to sew when she attended Rockford Baptist Church. She was presently a member of First Baptist Church Sevierville. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Olin Flynn, Fred Morton, Otis Tarkington; parents, Melvin and Pearl Clark Owenby; brother, Doyle Owenby. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Dennis Flynn, Mike Flynn (Denette), Pat Flynn (Carole), Kelly Bailey (John); step-son, Bryan Tarkington (Tina); grandchildren, Stephanie Exintadekas (Dimitri), Heather Frazier (Jeremy), Gena Wheeler, Kim Evans (Billy), Kelley O’Donnell (Gina), Josh Flynn (Beth), Jennifer Plumlee (Norman), Chris Flynn (Leah), Nicholas Flynn, Katy Anderson (Sean), Wesley Ferguson, Sara Bailey, Becky Bailey, Bradley Tarkington, Evan Tarkington (Sawyer), Neal Tarkington (Angel); 10 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; brother, Edwin Owenby; sister, Sandra Reed; several nieces and nephews; special friends, George Dillon, Evelyn Cable, Wanda Clegg, Linda Crass. The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living for the care Aileen received during the past year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Women’s Care Center, 800 Park Road, Sevierville, TN 37862. The family requests that for the health and safety of all, please wear a face covering. The family will receive friends 5 — 7 PM Thursday at Smith Mortuary in Maryville and 11 AM — 12 PM Friday at Atchley’s Smoky Mountain Chapel in Pigeon Forge. Graveside service and interment 12 PM Friday in Smoky Mountain Memory Gardens with Rich Wallace officiating. Online condolences may be shared at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com.
Cynthia Rose Thomas, age 79, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, August 21st after a hard-fought battle with cancer. She was born December 19th, 1941, in Knoxville, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Roseva Thomas, and her brother, Jimmy Thomas. She is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Carol and Steve Snapp, her brother, Danny Thomas, her dear nephew and his wife, Jeff and Nancy Hutchison, along with several other nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins. She is also survived by her very special lifetime friend, Kathy Wilson, and her dearest puppies, Lacey and Buddy. Cindy was a lifetime employee of the state of Tennessee where she served in many different agencies and capacities teaching, leading, helping, and serving others. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church of Maryville. She loved her church, Sunday school class, and pastors, Jonathan Jonas, and Catherine Nance. Please join us as we celebrate Cindy’s life in receiving friends and loved ones on Thursday, August 26th at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home from 5:00 -7:00 p.m. with a service to follow. The service will be officiated by Reverend Jonathan Jonas. A private burial will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society and or First United Methodist Church of Maryville. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
