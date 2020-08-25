It is with great sadness that the family of Stanley G. Brown, age 90, of Maryville, Tennessee, announces that he departed this life, but we rejoice that he joined his Creator on August 14, 2020. Stanley was born in Riceville, TN on August 11, 1930 to William Arnold and Susie Walker Brown. Stanley owned and operated Stanley Brown Heating and AC Co for 60 years. He was a member of First Baptist Church Maryville. He was preceded in death by his parents, his four siblings, Victor, Elmer, Alvin and sister, Lucille Yarborough. Also, by his parents-in-law, Noah & Margaret Easterday and brother-in-law, Ralph Easterday. He is survived by his loving family, wife of 67 years, Doris Easterday Brown; daughter, Linda Ponce (Peter); daughter, Tami Touton; four grandchildren, Peter J. Ponce, II, Alexandria Ponce, Ava Touton, and Jack Touton; sister-in-law, Gerry Easterday; many nieces, nephews and cousins and a host of friends. A private family celebration of life was held at Grandview Pavilion officiating by Pastor Greg Long. Because of the Covid Pandemic, a celebration with family and friends will be held at a later day. Announcement will be made. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
James E. Gallimore, 76, of Maryville, died on August 17, 2020. He is survived by wife, Carol; and one son, Galen. No services are planned.
Kenneth McBrayer, 85, of Ohio, formerly of Maryville, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020. He will be greatly missed by his wife, Joyce McBrayer; children, David McBrayer, Jerry McBrayer, Diane Kuhlman, Debbie Odell, Dan Odell, Donna Stephens, Randy Fairfax, Kevin Fairfax, and Terry Fairfax; numerous grandchildren; twin brother, Keith McBrayer; and a host of extended family, and friends. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Thursday, August 27, 2020, at Grandview Cemetery. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Kenneth “Kenny” H. Russell, age 69 of Walland, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at his home. Kenny was a member of East Walland Baptist Church. He was a retired carpenter with many years of service. Kenny was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend who will be deeply missed by his family and friends. Preceded in death by his wife, Donna Russell; sister, Imogene Russell. Survived by his son, Matthew Russell; daughter, Miranda Kiser (Scot); grandchildren, Addison and Sophie; brothers, J.H. Russell, Lennie Russell both of Maryville; sisters, Irene Clifton of Knoxville, Brenda Blevins of Maryville, Pat Hall of Chattanooga, Jeanette Smith of Fredericksburg. Memorial Donations can be made in Kenneth’s name to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral Service will be at 1:30 PM Friday, August 28, 2020 at Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville, TN 37803. Interment will follow at 3:00 PM at Bethlehem Church Cemetery, 865 Bethlehem Rd. Walland, TN 37886. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
James E. Sands Sr., age 78, went home to be with his Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday August 24, 2020, in Maryville, TN. James was a member of Anchor of Hope Tabernacle and has a great love for God and his family. He is preceded in death by parents: Claude and Hazel Sands, wife: Virginia Sands, siblings: Glen Edward, Juanita, Trula, John, Betty, Harrison, Dorothy, Martha, Gearline, and Roy. He is survived by siblings: William and Leo, children: Jamie (John) Fine, Travis (Darlene) Sands, Tammy (Tony) Delph, Mike Word, Regina (Edwin) Owenby, and James Sands Jr., several nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Thursday August 27, 2020 at Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Carl Crowe officiating. Family and friends will all meet 12:00 P.M. Friday August 28, 2020 at the funeral home to proceed to Zion Chapel Cemetery for a graveside service. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
