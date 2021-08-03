Larry Jerome Johnson
Larry Jerome Johnson, aged 72, of Knoxville went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, August 1, 2021. He was preceded in death by his wife, the love of his life, Sheila Johnson; parents, Robert Leo and Lolita Magness Johnson; aunt, Juanita Pierce; brother-in-law, Dr. David Lay. He is survived by his sister, Yvonne Lay of Knoxville; sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Nancy Johnson of Maryville, and Bill and Erika Johnson of College Station, Texas; step-daughter and spouse, Tisha and Ricky Thomas of Anderson, Alabama; step-son, Ben Tate of Rogersville, Alabama; niece, Heather and Shawn Kooch of Knoxville; nephew, Chad Brown of Knoxville; grandchildren, Christina Johnson and Sydney Johnson; step-grandchildren, Ashley and Jesse Hairston of Huntsville, Alabama, Alyssa and Jake Palmer of Rogersville, Alabama; nephew, Keegan Kooch of Knoxville; step-great-granddaughter, Mila Caroline; special cousin, Wanda and Jerry Hayes; and a host of family and friends. Memorial service will be held at 6:30 PM Friday, August 6, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel, Rev. Doug Hayes officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 6:30 PM Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville. Larry will be laid to rest next to his wife, Sheila, in Minor Hill Cemetery in Minor Hill, Tennessee.
Patricia Carol Laney
Patricia Carol Laney, 74, of Maryville, went to be with the Lord 11:54 p.m. Monday, August 2, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. She was a loving, caring sister and aunt and was very family oriented. She was outgoing, loved the outdoors and nature. She was an enthusiastic kayaker. She was preceded in death by her parents, James Woodrow and Martha Edwina Calhoun Laney. Survivors: sisters, Lila Laney, of Maryville and Judy Ogle, of Madisonville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Eugene Laney, of Lenoir City, Danny Laney, of Maryville, Donnie and Becky Laney, of Tellico Plains, Ralph and Darla Laney, of Maryville; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends from all the places she went. Funeral 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, Rev. Carroll Hamilton officiating. A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date. The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Bobby Grant Lawson DVM
Bobby Grant Lawson DVM, 89, born October 14, 1931, passed away at the University of Tennessee Medical Center on Monday, August 2, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents Grant Lawson of Wears Valley and Ann Sparks Lawson of Cades Cove; sister, Mable Haynes; brothers, Dave, Mayford, Ralph, and Clifford Lawson; wife, Helen Tedford Lawson; granddaughter, Audrey Lawson. He is survived by his brother Troy Lawson; children, Cynthia Smith, Robert Lawson (Katie), Mary Lockmiller (Radley); grandchildren, Jane Roberts (Brandon), Sarah Ingram (Kyle), Kirk Lockmiller, Joshua Lockmiller, Matthew Lockmiller; great grandson, Henry Ingram; and special friend, Marie Justice. He was a member of First Baptist Church Maryville, TN where he was a Deacon, Choir Member, and Training Union Teacher. Dr. Bobby Lawson attended Hiawassee College, the University of Tennessee, and Auburn University where he received his Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine in 1957. Shortly afterward, he married Helen Tedford Lawson and began his veterinary practice. In 1960, he built Lawson Animal Hospital where he continued his practice until his retirement. Dr. Bobby enjoyed working with farmers and their cattle, meeting people at Rabies clinics, helping people with their pets and saw his role as helping to improve the health of the animal community, as well as woodworking and gardening. Friends may come by to sign the book and pay their respects from 1:00 until 5:00 PM on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, at Smith Funeral and Cremation Service. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for Interment on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Mattox Cemetery in Wears Valley. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 PM Thursday, August 5, 2021, at Maryville First Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Charles Ballard officiating. We request that everyone in attendance wear a mask.
