James Cecil Andies, 74, of Maryville, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. He was a US Marine veteran of the Vietnam War. For his service, he earned The Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Bronze Star, National Defense Service Medal and Vietnam Service Medal. After returning from War, he worked at Alcoa before retiring in 2005. He is a member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Maryville. He is preceded in death by his Father Ivan, Mother Loma and Sisters Louise and Lorene. Survived by his loving wife Diane, sons Junior Andies (DeAnna), John Andies (Katie), Shane Parks (April) and daughter Tammy Johnson (Sonny). Brother Michael Andies and Sister Janet Nichols. Grandchildren Brittany, Chris, Tyler, Dylan, Louis, Drew, Nolan, and Emma. Great grandchildren Karli and Wyett. Special friends Buffy Epling and Doug Headrick. The family will receive friends at Sherwood Chapel and Memorial Gardens on Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 12:30pm — 2:30pm with funeral service immediately following. Military Honors will be presented at 3:00pm. Associate Pastor Matt Dixon, of Dotson Memorial, will officiate the service. Condolences can be shared with the Andies family at www.sherwoodchapel.com.
Terry Lee Bice, 62, born Sept. 1, 1957, died July 30, 2020. No service scheduled.
Ronnie Lee Parker, age 72 of Maryville, passed away Monday, August 3, 2020. Ronnie retired from Gilded Mirrors in 2016. Preceded in death by his parents, Warren H. and Della Parker; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Sam C. and Louise Franklin. Survived by his wife, Linda Jo Parker; son, Rodney Parker; daughter and son-in-law, Mitzi and Randy Long; grandchildren, Brooke Parker and Jesse Raylan Long; daughter-in-law, Tellie Parker; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Joyce Parker; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Tony Houston; special brother-in-law, Chester Franklin and sister-in-law, Lois Blair; and a lot of special friends. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 am Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Grandview Cemetery with Pastor Greg Williamson and Pastor Mike Parker officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
James Randall Vaughn, age 57 of Alcoa, passed away August 2, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Lloyd Vaughn and Sophia Earline Ammons Vaughn; sisters, Betty Ann McCampbell and Ruby Vaughn; niece, Ashley Nicole Vaughn. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Janice Vaughn; sister and brother-in-law, Jannis and Larry Reeves; brother-in-law, George McCampbell; several nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends may call at their convenience from 8:00 AM — 4:00 PM, Thursday, August 6, 2020 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet for a graveside service 10:00 AM, Friday, August 7, 2020 at Magnolia Cemetery with Revs. Ellis Lynn and Arthur Lynn officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
