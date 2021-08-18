Nancy L. Graves, age 81, of Maryville, passed away on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at UT Medical Center. Nancy graduated from Friendsville High and was of Baptist Faith. She worked for the State Department in Washington DC and for Gulf Life Insurance. Nancy enjoyed bowling. Preceded in death by her husband, Don Graves; parents, Alfred and Lucille Bolinger; sister, Clara Sentell; brother, Jim Bolinger; niece, Michelle Bolinger. Survived by her stepdaughters, Tracey Graves, Cherie and Dean Brown; several grandchildren; brother, Kyle and Mickey Bolinger; sister, Carolyn and Jerry Simmons; brother-in-law, Lloyd Sentell; several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, Jill Rollins, Memorial Chair, 2330 Chesterfield Drive, Maryville, TN 37803 or to a charity of your choice. Friends may come by the funeral home to sign the register and pay their respects from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Smith East Chapel. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 AM for Graveside Service and Interment on Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Hudson H. "Hut" Jones
Hudson H. “Hut” Jones, age 74, of Maryville passed away Monday, August 16, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. He attended Union Grove Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by his parents: Carrie and Virgil Jones, brothers: Jay I, Bobby, Ronnie Allen, sisters: Betty, Mary Lorene, Barbara Sue, Wilma, and Joyce. He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law: Micky and Betty Jones, and several beloved family and friends. Family and friends will meet at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Calderwood Cemetery for a graveside service and interment with Rev. Lon Stamey officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Calderwood Cemetery Fund: 1006 Walker School Road, Maryville, TN 37803. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
David Elbert Reynolds
David Elbert Reynolds, 80, passed away after a lengthy and courageous battle from thyroid cancer and other complications. David had lived in Kingsport all of his life. He was a graduate of Lynn View High School, and he retired from Holston Defense Corporation. David enjoyed his family, home, his dog, “Peanut”, his Smokey and the Bandit TransAm, fishing, boxing, trapping, buying and selling antiques, marbles, diamonds and gold. He will be remembered as a loving and devoted father, grandpa, great-grandpa and a friend to many. He was preceded in death by parents, William and Ruby Pearl Reynolds; sister, Gale Otto; and his son, David Shawn Reynolds. Those left to cherish David’s memory are his daughter, Felicia Brickey and husband Scotty; son, Walter Reynolds and wife Leah, brother and life-long friend, Billy Reynolds; sister, Wanda Elgazaway; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. The family will receive friends Friday, August 20, 2021, from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm in the chapel of Oak Hill Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm, in the chapel, with Rev. Roy Brickey officiating. The Graveside Service will follow in Oak Hill Memorial Park with Walter Reynolds, Corey Reynolds, Austin Earhart, Brandon Reynolds, Ryan Reynolds and Isaiah Reynolds serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearer will be Scotty Brickey. The family would like to extend a special heartfelt thank you to his friends and caregivers, Jean Finch, Glenda Travis and Patricia McNew, RN, as well as, Dr. Aaron Metcalf and nurses, Valerie and Robin. To share condolences and memories with the family please visit www.oakhillfh.com The care of David Elbert Reynolds and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.
