Luther Richard Payne, age 73, went to his heavenly home Sunday, November 28th at 3:25 am at UT Medical Center after a two-year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. Survived by his wife of 47 years, Sharon Croft Payne; son, Gary Payne; daughter-in-law, Rebekah Cable; daughter, Richelle Payne Gregory and husband, Scott; daughter, Melisa Payne Thacker and son-in-law Billy Thacker; grandchildren, Alex Gregory (Savanna), Jole Payne, Noel Rossbach, Shelby Gregory, Noah Payne, Emmett Thacker, Taylor Payne, Tristan Thacker, Wyatt Payne and Jocelyn Payne; and great-grandchild, Oliver Gregory. Richard also leaves behind two loving sisters, Sharon Payne Carpenter (Ken) and Patti Payne Dukes, and special loving cousins, Becky Graham Eiler and Steve Swann. He also leaves behind many cousins and family members from Morristown. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Nina Swann Payne, who welcomed him to heaven. Richard graduated from Everett High School class of 1966. He then enlisted with the United States Navy where he was honorably discharged after 6 years of service. He worked at The Aluminum Company of America (Alcoa, Inc.), where he retired after 34 years of service. He loved to draw in his spare time, often doodling on napkins, scrap pieces of paper and his drawing books. He was also an avid corvette lover. I’ve never known him not have a pipe in his mouth, whether he was watching tv or training horses on our old farm in Seymour. He loved westerns and alien shows. He had a wonderful sense of humor. He was a great storyteller and around the holidays would love telling funny stories about his childhood and his children. He loved his grandchildren, and one could often find him outside playing football or basketball with them no matter the time of day or night. He had a wonderful laugh and gave the best hugs. He was never more than a phone call away if he was needed. He was strong in his faith in God. We could go to him anytime for words of encouragement and faith, where he would always tell us to seek God’s wisdom in our prayers. He was the definition of a loving father and grandfather and he will be greatly missed. Family and friends will assemble for a Celebration of Life and Entombment Service at Grandview Pavilion on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 3:00 PM with Reverend Rex Everett officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
USMC Staff Sgt. Donald Wayne Smith born August 4, 1941 passed away Saturday, November 27, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He was a loving husband, dad, granddad, and great-granddad. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Sarah E. Smith; daughters, Kristina (Brandon) Spiva and Lynda D. King; son, Robert (Brandy) Smith; stepson, Randy Marine. He loved his family and friends, grandson, Steven (Jessica) Spiva; granddaughter, Laurie Smith; great-granddaughters, Elli, Emma, Rynlee, and Sayler Spiva; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. He worked at the United States Postal Service for 17 years and before that served 15 years in the United States Marine Corps. Memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM Saturday, December 4, 2021, at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel. The family will receive friends from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Angela Dawn Steadmon Taylor, age 44, quietly slipped away from this life on November 29, 2021, after a valiant, 3 year battle with cancer. She rejoins her grandparents, Dennis and Jean Cunningham and Richard and Mary Steadmon, along with other loving family members. Left to cherish her memory are her mother, Vickie Steadmon and father, Rick (Lisa) Steadmon; her children, Courtney Roberts, Corey (Erica) Taylor, and Bailey Taylor; her grandchildren, Peyton Roberts, Aubrey Taylor, Amelia Taylor and Chasitti and Keira Fletcher; brothers, Mark Steadmon and Derek (Lacey) Robinson; nephews, Ricky (Tricia) Steadmon, Cody (Angel) Steadmon, Bradley Steadmon; niece, Olive Robinson; uncle and aunts, Paul (Carolynn) Cunningham, Carl (Kathy) Cunningham, Vickie (Charlie) Reagan, Lynn (Sherry) Steadmon, and many cousins and special friends. A special thanks from our family goes to Dr. Larry Kilgore and the staff and nurses of 5W Oncology Unit at UT Medical Center for the exceptional care and kindness shown to all of us throughout this journey. A visitation will be held Wednesday, December 1st from 5:00-7:00PM at Rockford Baptist Church, with the service to follow at 7:00 PM. Family and friends will meet 2:00PM Thursday at Clark’s Grove Cemetery for the interment. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Kathy Wilhoit, 82, of Alcoa passed away Monday November 29, 2021. She was a past Worthy Matron of the Mary Blount Chapter of the Eastern Star, She was preceded in death by her Son: Robin Lyons, Father: Edward Wilhoit, Mother: Myrtle Tarwater Wilhoit, Brother: Perry Wilhoit. She is survived and greatly missed by her Daughter and Son in Law: Lisa and Gary Heath, Grandsons and Wives: Brad and Michelle Heath, Eric and Ciara Heath, Great GrandSon: Jackson Heath, Granddaughter: Starra Lyons, Dear Friend: Tammy Carter. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday December 2, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801 with Pastor Dempsey Walker officiating. The family and friends will meet at the funeral home at 12:15 Friday December 3, 2021 to proceed to Grandview Cemetery for a 1:00 P.M. Graveside service. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.