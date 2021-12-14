Reverend Billy Ray Carrigan, passed away at his home on December 13, 2021, at the age of 83. He was born in Maryville to Reverend Eddie and Lucille Carrigan. He joined the Army when he was seventeen, pastored several churches and retired from Maryville Fire Department. He was gregarious, outgoing, and most of the time he was smiling, whistling or singing. He never met a stranger, and deeply enjoyed fellowship with friends and family. He enjoyed preaching God’s word and working outside for hours on end. He was an active member of Fairpark Evangelistic Church and greatly appreciated his church family. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, June Kelley Carrigan; daughters, Tanya (Billy) Caughron, Sheila (Frank) White and son, Stephen Carrigan. He dearly loved his grandchildren, Danielle Caughron, Rachel White Biggs, Isaiah White, Rebekah White, and Jonas Carrigan. He is survived by his brothers, Eddie and Patrick Carrigan and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Beverly and Tony McLemore. The family will receive friends at Lone Oak Baptist Church, 831 West Lamar Alexander Parkway from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with memorial service to follow at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairpark Evangelistic Church or Gideons International. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
Jolyn F. Davenport, age 74, of Maryville, passed away Monday, December 13, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital. Jolyn was a member of First Baptist Maryville for over 50 years, where she served as an Elder, an active Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and greeter. She loved cats and knitting. Jolyn was also a volunteer at UT Medial Center for over 12 years. Preceded in death by her parents, Houston M. Davenport and Isabell Davenport; brothers, Mitchell and Phillip Davenport. Survived by nephew, Dr. Gary Davenport and Julia; grandnephew, Dr. Douglas Davenport; special friends, Donald Rogers, Peggy Rogers, Adrian Rogers, Erin Burnard, Elizabeth Whitehead, Beverly Coleman, Pam Ward, Jack “Willon” Smith. Family and friends will assemble at 2:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Woodlawn Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Mr. Phillip Boyd “Hambone” Hamilton, age 60, of Cohutta, Georgia, departed this life Saturday, December 11, 2021, at the local hospital. He was born March 25, 1961 in Maryville, TN a son of the late Aldrich Eugene and Sarah Hamilton. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and Marine. He is survived by his wife, Tammy Parker Hamilton of the residence; sons, Jake Hamilton, Joe Hamilton of Maryville, TN, Tolby Keener of Cohutta, GA; daughters, Taylor Jones, Dessie Jones of Cohutta, GA; brother, Steve and Kim Hamilton of New York; sister, Marti and Johnny Whitaker of Tennessee; brothers-in-law, Tommy and Katie Parker of Ellijay, GA, Terry and Mitzi Parker of Dalton, GA, Paul and Evelyn Franks of Tennessee; sister-in-law, Darlene and Richard Gladden of Cohutta, GA; cousin, Jeamita Winters of Cohutta, GA. Service to celebrate the life of Mr. Phillip Boyd “Hambone” Hamilton will be held Wednesday December 15, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. from the Ponders Melrose Chapel with Pastor Josh Moyers officiating. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday. Interment will follow in the Ponders Colonial Hills Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.pondersfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Ponders Melrose Chapel, 138 Melrose Drive, Dalton, GA 30721, (706) 226-4002. www.selectedindependentfuneralhomes.org
Ann Beall Leslie (Nana), beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend passed away Thursday, December 9, 2021, at Shannondale Healthcare Center in Maryville, Tennessee. She was 91. Born July 21, 1930, in Columbus, Georgia, the youngest of five siblings to Charles Emmett Beall and Ethel Whitehead Beall, Ann graduated from Jordan High School in Columbus in 1947. She met her late husband, Brigadier General James M. Leslie, on a blind date while he was attending the U.S. Army Airborne School at Ft. Benning, Georgia, and they married in 1954 after his return from serving in the Korean War. Married for 56 years, she supported Jim throughout his career raising a family and serving in many capacities both stateside and overseas. Members of East Side Baptist Church in Marietta, Georgia, she and Jim attended Sevier Heights Baptist Church after moving to Knoxville in 2008. As the wife of a decorated military officer, Ann lived in many locations in the United States and around the world including Ft. Rucker, Alabama; Ft. Knox, Kentucky; Seattle, Washington; Missoula, Montana; Oahu, Hawaii; Washington D.C.; Stuttgart, Germany; and Seoul, Korea. Ann loved to travel and after settling in at Shannondale, she enjoyed bridge with the ladies, excursions to regional sites, visiting with family and friends, attending chapel, and especially eating out. She loved to recite poetry and songs she had learned in her younger years to her children and grandchildren. An avid reader, she enjoyed historical works about the western United States and read extensively about many of the places she had lived. She was preceded in death by her son, Richard James Leslie of Port Charlotte, Florida. Ann is survived by her loving daughter, Teresa Ann Leslie Bowman of Knoxville, Tennessee; four grandsons, Matthew D. Bowman, Samuel J. Leslie, Brandon M. Bowman, and Nathan R. Bowman; three great-grandchildren, Ethan James, Henry Miles, and Artemis Ann. McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home in Maryville, Tennessee is handling the arrangements for Ann’s transfer and burial at Arlington National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her late husband, Jim. Information about the burial service in Arlington will be forthcoming. “If I rise on the wings of the dawn, if I settle on the far side of the sea, Even there Your hand will guide me, Your right hand will hold me fast.” Psalm 139:9-10 www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Audrey R. (Dick) Marshall, 70, of Louisville died on December 10, 2021. Funeral arrangements will be announced by Memorial Funeral Home..
Edna McCarter Maupin, age 92, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Alcoa where she leaves many dear friends. Edna was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Felix Charles Maupin, Jr.; as well as her siblings, Ruth Norman, Toni Fritts, Fred McCarter and Joe McCarter. She is survived by her son Chuck Maupin (Denese), daughter, Charlene Maupin; grandchildren, Robin Hayes (Mike), Brent Stewart, Brian Maupin (Kristin), Michael Maupin (Tara), Jeremy Maupin (Lori); great-grandchildren, Alaina Hayes, Ayden Maupin, Andrew Maupin, Kylee Maupin, Shawn Maupin, Shelby Jarrett (Hunter), Grayson Maupin and Braxton Maupin. Edna also leaves her sister, Faye McCarter Sundahl; and brothers, Frank McCarter (Wanda) and Glenn McCarter. There will be a funeral service on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 7:00 PM at Berry Highland Memorial, 5315 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919. Edna’s grandsons will officiate. A private interment will take place at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery Lyons View. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.berryhighlandmemorial.com for the Maupin family.
Ralph A. Rogers went to his eternal home on December 8, 2021. Ralph was known for his amazing talent in music. He shared his talent all over the United States. He was preceded in death by his father, Wiley Rogers; mother, Mildred Rogers Shaw; son, Randy Rogers; brothers, Barney and Malcom Rogers; sisters, Wilma Thomas, Edna Burns, and Lois Sturgill. Survivors include son, Roger “Jay” and Sarah Rogers; daughter, Tammy Rogers; grandchildren, Alexander, Drake, Dakota, and Ryan Rogers, Aaron Rogers and Amber Menaka; 14 great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy (Opal) Rogers; sister, Anna Fife; and several nieces and nephews. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion. Family and friends may pay their respects from 10:00 AM until 4:00 PM Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
