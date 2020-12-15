Barbara Jewel Norris Burkhart, age 87, died on December 12, 2020 in Maryville. She attended Maryville First Church of the Nazarene, retired from Broadway Baptist Child Care of Maryville, and formerly worked at Green Meadow Child Care in Alcoa. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Kenneth (Bob) Burkhart; daughter, Barbara Ann (Burkhart) Perry; grandson, Robert Charles Otis Sparks; father, Herbert L. Norris; mother Dessie Hartsell Norris; ten brothers and sisters and their spouses. Survivors include her son, James Robert (Jim) or (Robbie) Burkhart and wife Tina; daughter, Patti B. Moore and husband Donnie; 6 grandchildren and spouses; 9 great grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, friends, extended family, and special caregivers. The family would like to thank Morningview Village assisted living staff, Blount Memorial Hospice workers, and her special caregivers for their caring and kind ways. Barbara, who is already reunited with loved ones in Heaven, will be forever remembered by those left behind. Due to COVID-19 there will only be a graveside service at this time. Family and friends will meet at 2:00 P.M. Friday, December 18 at Asbury Cemetery in Knoxville for the interment service with Pastor Ray Couey officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Friends may sign the guestbook at your convenience from 9:00-3:00 on Thursday, December 17 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home in Maryville. Donations may be made to First Church of the Nazarene, 1610 E. Broadway, Maryville, TN 37804. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Sara "Nell" Cook, born September 1, 1935, met her Jesus and rejoined her heavenly family as she gained her wings on December 13, 2020. For the last 6 years, she fought a very tough battle with multiple myeloma cancer. As with everything she did in life, she was always determined, strong and independent. Through her, we learned the true meaning of the scripture, "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith" - and this she did with grace and dignity. As a member of Old Piney Grove Missionary Baptist, she loved her church family and especially Pastor Rex. She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar & Martha Farley along with 6 sisters and 1 brother; her husband, J.D.; her son, Terry; and her infant great-grandson, Canaan Masterson. She is survived by her son, Curtis/Lisa Cook and family; Justin Cook; Julie (Andrew) Masterson, Archer & Everly; Jarred (Candice), Eliza & Watson; her daughter, Susan/Mike & family; Micah (Chris) Hope, Landon & Evan; Miranda (Nathan) Sparks, Lilah & Lawson; her daughter-in-law, Jenny Cook & family; Mitchell (Tonya) Stott, Zack, Amber, Kira, Courtney, & Kendall. She is also survived by her brother, Tony (Carol) Farley. "Aunt Nell", as she was known to her family, was also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sara worked for many years in the Maryville City Schools as a cafeteria worker and manager where she shared her love for cooking. Her last name was certainly representative of her love and skills of cooking. She loved getting together with family and of course, preparing the most wonderful means and making memories that we will have for many years. Sara also made many friends in her work and for many years has enjoyed those friendships with their monthly luncheons. She will be GREATLY missed by her family and friends, but her love for us will always be with us. In lieu of flowers, we ask that you make a donation in her memory to the Maryville City Schools Cafeteria or the MHS Café LeReve. Send to Maryville City Schools Finance Dept., 833 Lawrence Avenue, Maryville, TN 37803. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 19, 2020 at Eleazor Cemetary in Tellico Plains, TN, Rev. Rex Everett and Mr. Jarred Cook officiating. Family and friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville. www.millerfuneralhome.org
Gregory Lee Lankford passed quietly at UT Hospital to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 13, 2020. Greg is survived by his wife, Lisa Lankford, his Mother, Shirley Lankford, brother, Stacy Lankford, Uncle & Aunt, Darrell and Joan Lankford. He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Lankford, and his brother, Mike Lankford. Due to COVID restrictions, the family is having a small private funeral Thursday evening. In lieu of receiving of friends and flowers, condolence cards may be sent to: The Lankford Family, P.O. Box 20224, Knoxville, TN 37940.
Charlie Minogue, 83, of Walland, TN, formerly of Salem, WI, passed into heaven with family by his side on December 5, 2020. Charlie was the devoted and beloved husband of Mary Lou, honored dad to Jeff and respected family elder to Karin, Dennis, Nancy, Jack, Sally, Condon, Cousin Patsy, Uncle Bill, and all his nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by: parents, James and Esther Minogue; brother, James M. Minogue; sister, Eileen Petersen. Through his years Charlie farmed, owned a contracting company and built homes. He always had an open heart and never knew a stranger. In later years Charlie and Mary Lou moved to the mountains of east Tennessee, where they enjoyed their Walland neighbors, friends, and faithful four-footed friend Wally. Due to Covid a private service and a celebration of life will be announced at a later day. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Darrell Leon Myers, age 84, of Maryville, TN passed away Tuesday, December 15, 2020. Leon was born on February 27, 1936 in Cades Cove, TN. He was a graduate of Everett High School and served in the United States Air Force. Leon was a building contractor for many years, and even in his older age, he loved to create, build, and tinker with projects. Leon was the former Building Trades Instructor at Porter, BOEC, and Heritage High School. He bonded with many of his students over the years and many lovingly called him "Pap". After retiring, he enjoyed spending time with his family, playing with his grandchildren, and camping in Cades Cove. As a former resident of Cades Cove, Leon was very active with the Cades Cove Preservation Association and loved telling stories and historical facts about the Cove. He was an active member of Calvary Baptist Church and was a former longtime member of Cades Cove Memorial Church. Leon's faith was strong, and he shined the love of Jesus on everyone he met. Preceded in death by his parents, Wiley Myers and Nancy Myers, wife, Lila Johnson Myers, and wife, Rita Stafford Myers. He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Tina Jane Simmerly and Jerry Simmerly; son and daughter-in-law, Aaron Leon Myers and Sarah Seaton Myers; stepdaughter, Kathy Chance; seven grandchildren: Hannah, Ryne, and Casey Simmerly; Lyla, Lincoln, Lorelai, and Luke Myers. Memorial services will be held at 6:30pm on Thursday, Dec. 17 at Calvary Baptist Church, 100 N Rankin Rd. Alcoa, TN 37701, with Rev. Greg Williamson officiating. For those that are unable to attend, the service will be streamed live on the church's Facebook page. A Graveside service will take place the following day, Friday, Dec. 18 at the Faith Encounter church cemetery, 2342 Duncan Rd, Maryville, TN 37803. If desired, friends and family can make a donation in Leon's name to the Cade's Cove Preservation Association, 1004 E Lamar Alexander Pkwy, Maryville, TN 37803.
Teresa Steen, age 68 of Louisville, passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020. Teresa was a member of Calvary Community Church. She grew up in Greenville, SC and settled in Blount County in 1992. Teresa was a mother, beloved midwife, and a very supportive Air Force wife. Preceded in death by her father, Jack Phillips and sister, Becky Wheeler. Survived by husband of 47 years, United States Air Force Lt. Col Thurman "Ted" Steen; son, United States Air Force Chaplain, Lt. Col. Richard Steen (Kimberly); daughters, Janna Crow (Jerry), Paige Steen Severance (Chip); grandchildren, Annie Crow, Jonathan Crow, Anna Steen, Josiah Steen, Kaelyn Steen, Jacob Crow, Scout Severance, Megan Steen, William Tate Severance, Jessa Steen, Kathrynn Severance, Jack Severance, Henry Severance; mother, Jean Phillips; brother, Jeff Phillips; sister, Rachel Shafovaloff (Garry). Masks are required to attend service and social distancing is encouraged. Live stream of service will be available on Smith Life & Legacy Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Bethany House. https://bethany.org/get-involved/donate. Funeral Service will be at 3:00 PM Friday, December 18, 2020 at Smith Trinity Chapel with Rev. Logan Haggard officiating. Family will assemble at 9:30 AM Monday, December 21, 2020 at East Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Miss Barbara Jean Stephens, age 88 of Maryville, went home to be with her Lord, December 14th, 2020 from Fairpark Health and Rehabilitation Facility. She was a loving sister to Miss Shirley Ann Stephens who preceded her in death earlier this year on May 11th, 2020 and a loving daughter to her parents who preceded her in death, James Calvin Stephens, and Nancy Ann Graves Stephens. Both Barbara and Shirley were faithful members of Grandview Baptist Church for over 77 years. Miss Barbara and her sister Shirley shared their family home on Waters Rd. for over 80 years, most recently with their cat named Sissy. Both Barbara and Shirley attended Union Elementary School and Everett High School. Afterwards they worked at the Creamland Drive In and Barbara would go on to work there for 32 years, walking to and from work almost every day. Miss Barbara loved working in her flowers when she was able, visiting with her many wonderful neighbors, friends, and relatives whether in person or by phone. A special thank you to the staff of Fairpark Health and Rehabilitation and to Mrs. Julie Carpenter of Blount Health Care and Hospice for going above and beyond in taking such loving and excellent care of Miss Barbara. Family and friends will assemble 3:00 PM, Wednesday, December 16, 2020, at Grandview Pavilion for a graveside service with Rev. Chris Pass officiating. Due to Covid-19 mask and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Grandview Baptist Church, P.O. Box 5237, Maryville, TN 37802. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
