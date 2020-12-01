Russell L. Hammonds, (Russ) age 79 died peacefully at home surrounded by family, Friday, November 27, 2020. He went to meet Jesus, and he was ready for his trip. Russ was born October 17, 1941 to Mavis & H.L. Hammonds, in Kenton, TN. An avid athlete, Russ graduated from Kenton High School in 1959. He worked for the United States Coast & Geodetic survey from 1959- July of 1966 when he opened his State Farm agency in Jackson, TN. Russ was extremely successful as a State Farm agent, earning the prestigious President's Club award 3 times, which recognizes the top 50 State Farm agents in the country. In 1979, he was promoted to State Farm Agency manager and relocated his family to Maryville, TN. He retired from management in 1995 to move closer to his childhood home & parents in Union City, TN, where he opened his second State Farm agency. Russ, Diane, and family traveled extensively during his career with State Farm as a result if the many honors he earned. He retired from State Farm in November of 2013. Russ enjoyed playing golf & fishing for crappy on Kentucky Lake in his free time. He was a member of Dotson Memorial Baptist Church of Maryville. He was preceded in death by sons Rusty & Stacy Hammonds, and his parents H.L. & Mavis Hammonds. Russ is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 51 years, Diane Hammonds of Maryville, TN; his son Dustin Hammonds (Suzanne) of Knoxville, TN; daughter Sunny H. Snoeyenbos (Jaron) of Maryville, TN; 7 beautiful grandchildren: Curry & Caden Hammonds; Braylen, Kyan & Kynsie Hall; Hallie & Ruby Snoeyenbos; & 2 sisters, Margaret Hopper of Brownsville, TN & Linda (Jim) Porter of Herndon, VA. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm, Thursday, December 3rd, 2020 at the Grandview Pavilion, 2316 Graves Rd. Maryville, TN 37803. Reverend Eddie Mallonee & Dr. Morris Anderson will be officiating. Friends & Family members: Pat Pennington, Tommy Pedigo, Jack Maness, Larry Stephens; Chris Collins, Terry Hall, Brandon Hall & Scott Hopper will serve as Pallbearers. Music provided by Ronnie Phelps. Burial to follow at Grandview Cemetery. Friends may call Thursday 11:00am-1:00 pm at the Grandview Pavilion. (Heaters provided) Flowers may be sent to Smith Funeral & Cremation Service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Mays, Janice Gay Pemberton, 62, of Oliver Springs, TN died on November 30, 2020. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced at a later date by McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home.
Bobby Ray Phipps, age 81 of Maryville, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Bobby was born and raised in Harlan County, KY. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from the Department of Energy Y-12 after more than 30 years of service. He was also an Elder at Rocky Top Worship Center. Preceded in death by parents, Levi and Flora Phipps; brothers, John Jake Phipps, and Howard Phipps. Survived by wife of 58 years, Penny Phipps; sons, Bobby Edward Phipps, Steven Phipps. Friends may call at their convenience from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM Thursday, December 3 at Smith Funeral Home. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for graveside service and interment on Friday, December 4, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion with Pastor Chris Tackett officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Glenn Allen Selfe, Sr. passed away on November 17, 2020 in Knoxville, TN. He was 91. Glenn was born June 3, 1929, the youngest of 9 boys, to Francis Wayland Selfe and Cora Kiser Selfe in Russell County, Virginia. He grew up on the family farm and attended Temple Hill High School. In 1959, Glenn moved to Knoxville, Tennessee and started a new family. He was co-owner of Selfe's Antiques in Knoxville for 15 years, followed by several years working for Knoxville Trailer Corporation. In 1975, the Governor of Tennessee named Glenn a Colonel, Aide de Camp, a prestigious honorary title. In 1980 he began construction of Maple Glen in Seymour, where he built residential rental units by hand and managed them for the next 25 years until his retirement in 2005. Glenn was gregarious and well known in the Seymour community. He counted among his friends farmers and lawyers, waitstaff and business entrepreneurs, grocery clerks and pharmacists. He loved animals, especially dogs and horses. Glenn was preceded in death by his father, Francis Wayland Selfe and mother, Cora Kiser Selfe. He was also preceded in death by his 8 brothers, William, Bert, Francis, Paul, Robert, Charles, Silas, and Clyde. Glenn is survived by his children, Leslie Ann Peake, Alison Selfe Keller, Tracy Selfe Carusi and Glenn Allen Selfe, Jr., grandchildren Ashley Caroline Keller, Daniel Evan Carusi, Alexander Mario Carusi, great-grandson Ashton Grant Pittman and numerous nieces and nephews. An informal open house catered by Glenn's favorite restaurant will be held at Hampton Hall, 627 Smithview Drive, Maryville, TN 37804, on December 5th, from 12pm to 3pm. In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you support the Humane Society or The Nature Conservancy. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Jimmy M. Simerly, aged 76, formerly of Maryville, passed away on November 24, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother Edna Simerly, his wife of 47 years Carmin C (Paolo) Simerly, and his brother Jerry Simerly. He is survived by his son Jimmy (Michael Campbell) Simerly Jr of Goodlettsville, his sisters JoAnn (Marion) Waters of Maryville and Barbara Thomas and Charlene Shade, both of Knoxville, and his brother Charles Mills, of Nashville. Memorial gifts may be made to Alive Hospice, 1718 Patterson St, Nashville, TN 37203
Ruby Mae Tipton (Clark) died peacefully on November 28, 2020 in Pensacola at the age of 94. Ruby is survived by her daughter Sandra Coffey of Pace, FL; grandchildren, Denise Martin of White, GA, Richard Cabe of Dallas, GA, Gary Tipton of Maryville, TN, Michael Tipton of Maryville, TN, Russ Coffey of Pensacola, FL; great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband Joseph Tipton of Maryville, TN, sister Bobby Griggs of NC, daughter Carol Walker of Marietta, GA, sons Michael Tipton of Maryville, TN and Larry Tipton of Knoxville, TN, and granddaughter Jodie Cabe of Woodstock, GA. Ruby was born on November 14, 1926 in Belmont, NC to Ferrie Clark. She married Joe in August of 1945 in Blairsville, GA. Ruby and Joe moved to Maryville, TN where they raised 4 children. Ruby worked for Levi Straus & Co. for a number of years. Later she volunteered at the local hospital. Ruby's greatest desire was to finish high school. In April of 2015 she accomplished her dream by earning her GED. Ruby loved her family and her family loved her. We will greatly miss her but know that she is rejoicing now to be reunited with her husband. Graveside service and interment will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Centenary Baptist Church Cemetery. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
