Patsy “Pat” Ann Cox, 70, of Seymour, passed away from Auto Immune Hepatitis (AIH) on Sunday, December 19, 2021, with her sister, Kathy Cox by her side. Pat was a member of Providence Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Betty Cox. Left to celebrate her life and reminisce with Kathy are aunts, cousins, neighbors, family, former coworkers, and camping friends. Many thanks to the doctors and staff at UT Medical Center for their concern, compassion, and research skills. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to American Liver Foundation Charitable Giving, P.O. Box 299, West Orange, NY 07052 or American Association Study Liver Disease Foundation Charitable Giving, P.O. Box 25405, Alexandria, VA 22313, to help find the cause and the cure for this rare disease that takes a precious life before they realize they have it. The graveside service will be held at 2 PM Thursday, December 23rd in Atchley’s Seymour Memory Gardens, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 with Pastor Kenneth Stansberry officiating. Online condolences may be made at www.atchleyfuneralhome.com
DeCastro, Mark Ariel Rancapollo, age 12 of Maryville, passed away December 17, 2021, at East Tennessee Childrens Hospital. He was a student at Union Grove Middle School. He loved catching animals and playing with his 5 dogs. He is preceded in death by his granny, Evelyn Gillespie; grandfather, Elpidio Rancapollo; aunt, Mary Ledbetter; uncle, Elmer Rancapollo; cousin, Evangeline Rancapollo. He is survived by his parents, David and Elvie Gillespie; sisters, Ashley Gillespie, Camille Gillespie; grandmother, Evelyn Rancapollo; grandfather and granny, John and Linda Gillespie; aunts, Catherine Untasco, Pamela Rancapollo, Brie Gillespie; uncles, Franklin Rancapollo, Elpidio Rancapollo, Jr., Scott Gillespie; many cousins; his best buddy, Cade Gladson. The family will receive friends from 6:00-7:00 PM, Thursday, December 23rd at Six Mile Baptist Church and the service to follow at 7:00 PM with Rev. Jeff Welshan officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Robert “Bobby” Wayne Effler, age 71 of Walland, went home to be with The Lord December 18, 2021 with his family by his side. Preceded in death by son, Robert; parents, James “Big Ab” and Marie Effler; brothers, Andy and Leon; sisters, Carolyn, Geraldean and Brenda; Survivors include his sons, Scott and Corina Effler, and Jason and Misty Effler; grandchildren, Destiny, William, Kelsey, Milea, and Colten; 2 great grandsons; sisters, Phylis and Charlotte; also, friend, Janice Tipton; The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 from 5:00 until 7:00 pm in the Smith Trinity Chapel with the service to follow at 7:00pm. Family and friends will assemble at 11:00 am on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at Cold Springs Baptist Church Cemetery for the Interment service. Condolences and memories may be shared through Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
J.C. Franks, age 94, of Vonore, passed away 3:23 A.M. Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Retired from U.S. Steel South Works in Chicago. Preceded in death by wife, Juralene Nichols Franks, parents, James Thomas Franks and Velva Phillips Franks, brother, Clyde Franks; Survivors, sons and daughter-in-law, Earl and Cathy Franks, Tim Franks. Graveside Service & Interment 2:00 P.M. Thursday, Mt. Zion Cemetery, Rev. Chad Schaffer officiating. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Gomer K Gaby, Chief Master Sergeant (retired) of Maryville, Tennessee, entered into eternal rest on December 18th at the age of 89 years. Gomer was born January 5th, 1932 in Greene County, Tennessee. He was an avid reader and enjoyed lunches and breakfasts with his fellow Air Guard retirees and friends. He never missed his kid’s and grandkid’s events, ever (even if it didn’t involve a ball). He loved watching the Vols, the Atlanta Braves, NASCAR, and reading with Nannie by his side. Gomer, Da, Dad, and Grandaddy! His almost 90 years held 63 years of marriage, 39 years of military service, 3 kids, 4 grandkids and 2 great-grandkids. He is rejoicing in heaven where we assured him there would be a Cracker Barrel! He wanted it known that this Covid virus attacked him even after two vaccines, a booster, rigorous use of hand sanitizer, wearing a mask when necessary, limiting his contacts, and Nannie wiping down their groceries. Covid did not beat him though, he is healed and resting in the arms of Jesus! During this horrible two weeks of suffering, he never complained. He thanked every person that came into his room. Many, many times he said that “these healthcare workers are truly the heroes of this pandemic.” He made his family promise to thank all the nurses, doctors and others at Parkwest Medical Center for taking such great care of him. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nadine S. Gaby. They described their time together as a “beautiful love story”. Those of us that know them agree! He also leaves behind a son, Russell B. Gaby (Sharie), daughter, Beth Gaby-Smith (Eugene), son Jeremy Gaby, Grandson Cody Gaby (Kellie), Granddaughter Casey Woodruff (Lucas), Grandson Zack Smith, Grandson Brenden Barton, Great-Grandson Grayson Gaby, and Great-Granddaughter Elliot Woodruff, all of Maryville, Tennessee. Many friends and family members that preceded him in passing were there to meet him at the gate. His military service was impressive and his commendations, medals, and awards were many. He was most proud that he served under 9 presidents! The family will receive friends on December 28th at 5:30 at Faith Promise Church 539 N. Foothills Plaza Drive, Maryville, Tennessee. A celebration of this great man’s life will begin at 6:30. A private graveside service with full military honors will be held at the East Tennessee State Veteran’s Cemetery.
Manfred Walter 'Bob' Hopfe: Bob's life began in Berlin, Germany, at a hospital near his grandparents’ home. A few months later, he crossed the Atlantic with his Mother and Grandmother to join his Father at their home in Riverhead, New York. His early years were filled with typical childhood activities: picnics at the beach, swimming in the ocean, scouting, track and tennis, summer jobs, and “school learning.” He was an avid reader, an eager student, and a high school honor student who was encouraged by his teachers to become a math teacher Shortly before he graduated from Riverhead High School, he received a congressional appointment to attend the US Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York, where he received a degree in Marine Engineering and Naval Architecture. His one year “at sea” put him back on a ship crossing ocean waters again. The desire to travel, to see the world, to study history, to read and learn, to understand other lands and cultures became part of his DNA. His assignment after graduation was to work as Third Assistant and as Refrigeration Engineer aboard the SS Limon as it sailed up and down the coastal waters of the Atlantic. Next, he worked for General Electric in Schenectady, NY, as an Installation Service Engineer and Nuclear Reactor Operator (participating in the West Milton S3G program). Slowly as he moved from Nuclear Engineering to recruiting and training, he re-established and served as Director of the GE Industrial Sales Training Program. Here he found a niche that would send him back to “school learning” and lead to a long, rewarding academic career and a new professional life with the US Navy. Back to school for several years. First, he was awarded a Master of Science in Mathematics from State University of New York at Albany and a PhD from Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. He served as Professor of Decision Sciences and Associate Dean of the College of Business at California State University, Sacramento, where he retired after 35 years of service. He was a proud recipient of multiple “Excellent in Teaching” awards and the highly coveted “Students First Award.” He became affectionately known as “Dr. Bob” and as a mentor and encourager for many of his students. His publications included a textbook, Mathematics: A Foundation for Business, and over 70 journal and proceedings articles. He also had teaching appointments at Georgia State University; the Naval Postgraduate School, Monterey, CA; and, after retirement, at UT and ITT. His career with the US Navy included his active duty commitment, followed by service in the Navy Reserve for over 30 years. He held various Navy billets from Ensign to Commander to Captain, for which he was awarded two Legion of Merit Medals, the Meritorious Service Medal, and the Navy/USMC Commendation. He also received the Navy Unit Commendation for his dedicated service with NR CINCPACFLT Detachment 420, which conducted management audits and studies for active duty commands world-wide. Bob said repeatedly that he felt honored to serve with this group for most of his Navy Reserve career. In addition, he served as CO, N&MC Center in Sacramento and as CO, NR NAVSTA Weapons Station, Concord, CA. As retirement approached, plans were made to move in 2005 from “out west” to “back east,” to Maryville, TN, where his wife had lived and graduated from Maryville High School. This time the mountains, not the oceans, spoke to him; and the history of the area captivated his attention. After his first visit to “the Mountains,” the call of Cades Cove was strong. A free afternoon? Drive around the Loop. Look in awe at the changing views, maybe count the deer and even the turkeys. Every trip was different, special. Bill Lea’s book and photographs became a page turner. Bob and Carol found their way to the Cades Cove Preservation Society and volunteered at the museum. Before long, Maryville felt like “home.” Bob’s first across-the-fence conversation with a neighbor began with the question: “Have you found a church home yet?” No. Later, he and Carol joined the First Baptist Church of Maryville and the Encouragers Class. The welcoming arms were wide, and friendships developed quickly, just as they did in Sacramento when they joined the Fremont Presbyterian Church in 1969 as newlyweds. He became an ordained Deacon and Elder and served in many volunteer capacities, including the Retreat Ministry and Sunday School teacher for 4 year olds (perhaps his favorite). The neighbor’s second “fence question” was “What are you going to do to help the community?” Two weeks later, the neighbor friend picked up Bob and took him to the next Lion’s Club meeting. Soon Bob was going to schools to help test children’s eyes. Bob’s life journey took him from Berlin, Germany, where he was born on July 7,1937, to Maryville, TN, where he died on August 25, 2021, at age 84, after a long, courageous struggle with Parkinson’s Disease. Family members dying before him include his Brandt and Hopfe grandparents; his parents, Gerda and Walter Hopfe; his wife’s parents, Ruth DeButy Orr and Joe L Orr; sister-in-law, Char Orr Frost; special sister-in-law, Robin Lynn Orr; and cousin-in-law, baby Paul Skeenes. He is survived and missed deeply by Carol, his wife of 52 years, and by his son Michael and wife Dannelle; sisters-in-law and brothers-in law: Sharon and Edward Skeenes, Ramona and Tommy Yarbrough, Dodie and Carl Maples, Jody and Joe Frost; and brother-in-law, Larry Orr. Other surviving family members include “adopted” nieces and nephews, deeply loved also. Watching them learn, read, ask questions, and grow brought more joy to his life. From afar, he is survived by his cousins, Sonya and Fritz Ternofsky of West Clandon, Surrey, England; and Renate and Sepp Sippl of Holzkirchen, Germany. Family. Every time together filled with memories. Due to Covid Virus concerns and restrictions, a small, private “Celebration of Bob’s Life” was held at Smith Funeral and Cremation Service on Friday, September 3, 2021. His son Michael read a poem about grief that he had written in memory of his BobDad. Included also were reflections, shared memories, and a meditation titled “Cades Cove Versus the Valley.” The music, requested by Bob, ranged widely from favorite hymns to Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy,” from “Hotel Hallelu” to “Jesus Loves Me,” from a video recording of “Ain’t No Grave” to “A Mighty Fortress,” and then the “Navy Hymn” and “Taps.” The tribute ended with the group singing the “Doxology” as the benediction. Manfred Walter “Bob” Hopfe was a devoted and loving husband, father and BobDad; an encourager; a good friend; a gentle and kind man always. He looked for ways to help make life easier for someone else. He faced the hard times with prayer, faith, and strength. He celebrated life’s blessings with deep joy and gratitude. Bob Hopfe. A Good and Faithful Servant. A Life Well Lived. In recent days and weeks, people from near and far, upon hearing of his death, first let their silence hang in the heavy air; then the quiet words were nearly the same: “He was a good man.” Silence. Again, “He was a good man.” Indeed. Bob, our hearts ache; we miss you every hour, every day. We also celebrate you, your life, your time with us with gratitude and joy. You showed us how to do this. Indeed.
Danny Reagan, 65, of Maryville, went to be with the Lord on December 18, 2021. Danny loved to sing and would sing at the Newmarket Fire Department on Saturdays. He was preceded in death by father: Charles W. Reagan, and sisters: Alma Reagan Tucker and Penny Reagan Kidd. He is survived by his mother: Dorothy Reagan, brother and sister-in-law: Charlie and Vicki Reagan, and nephew: Jason Hubbard. The family will receive friends 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. Thursday December 23, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 P.M. with Rev. Greg Williamson officiating. The burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com
