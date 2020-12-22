Horace Edgar Feezell, 96, of Athens, TN passed away Wednesday, December 16, 2020. Horace was born in Kingston, TN and was the son of George W. and Eva Best Feezell. He was a graduate of Roane County High School. He started his Military career in 1943 flying with the 390th Bomb Group of the 8th Air Force. He was shot down over Germany and spent time as a Prisoner of War. After his Military service, he flew as a flight engineer with numerous airlines for 36 years. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Mina B. Wolfe and brothers, Alvin Feezell and Don Feezell. He is survived by his present wife, Naomi Burnette Feezell; sisters, Marie Feezell and Vada Curtis; three daughters and spouses, Jan (Robert) Smiley, Lisa (Kurt) Scharrer and Eva Bostedor; four stepchildren and spouses, Jack (Marion) Burnette, Sherry (Pat) Henry, Susan (Jack) Haddock, and Steve (Patty) Burnette; grandchildren and spouses Ryan (Dawn) Smiley, Chris (Jessie) Green, Katie (Eric) Doster, Brianna Scharrer, Grant (Emily) Bostedor and Chelsea (Chris) Brackett; seven great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews, step grandchildren and step great- grandchildren A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 28th in McMinn Memory Gardens with Military Honors. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any local hospice.
Gary Lee Linginfelter, 71, of Mount Carmel, TN, formerly of Louisville, TN passed away Saturday, December 19, 2020 from COVID complications. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He loved to camp and watch westerns, the Weather Channel and Fox News and spend time with his family. He was always willing to lend a helping hand when needed. He was of Baptist faith and attended Bethesda Church. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Linginfelter; mother, Alice Ruth Daniels; brother, Wayne Linginfelter; nephew, Steven Linginfelter. Survivors include his wife, Kay Linginfelter; daughter and son-in-law, Tonya and Bryan Belvin; daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Jeff Graves; stepson, Travis Housewright; loving grandsons, Jordan Belvin, Reagan Belvin, and Connor Graves; brothers, Charles Ray Linginfelter and Carl Linginfelter (Patsy); sister, Kay Arnold; loving sister-in-laws, Debbie Hale, Louise Carmony and Linda Bledsoe; loving brother-in-law, Hershell Sage; several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Wednesday, December 23 at Zion Chapel Cemetery in Louisville, TN. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM. Pallbearers will be family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, P.O. Box 37920 Boone, IA 50037-0920 or online at JDRF.org
Kate Williams White, age 88 of Maryville, passed away early Monday morning December 21, 2020 of a stroke. Kate was born and raised in Maryville, TN. Preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Robert “Bob” White; parents, Garfield and Eunice Williams; son-in-law, Mark Wilson. She is survived by her children, Mike (Melanie) White, Steve (Courtney) White, and Judy (Dwain) Coppenger; grandchildren, Michelle (Kevin) Bailey, Robert (Lauren) White, Stephanie Wilson, Stephen White, Amy (Chris) Whaley, Chris (Ashley) Coppenger; her nine great-grandchildren. Kate was a loving wife and mother who raised her children at home before faithfully serving as a secretary and a bookkeeper at Eagleton Junior High and Eagleton Elementary. After retiring in 1998, she joined the Mary Blount Elementary family as an instructional assistant until 2018. She will be deeply missed by all her former students and co-workers. She was a faithful member of First Baptist Alcoa Church for nearly 80 years and a current member of East Maryville Baptist Church. Her family rejoices knowing she’s now with her Heavenly Father. A Celebration of Life will be held at-a-later date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
(0) comments
