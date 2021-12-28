Wilbert Hoyle Anderson, 81, of Johnson City, died Dec. 25, 2021. Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens.
James A. Morse of Maryville, retired Mail Carrier for the U.S.P.S., Maryville. Born in Boston, MA on January 31, 1953, he was the son of George T. and Eileen E. (Carrigan) Morse and brother of the late Patricia Morse. He is survived by a daughter Jane Morse, a sister Eileen Rothig, brothers, George, William, Charles and Paul, several nieces and nephews and many friends. Private burial at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Jim’s memory to a charity of your choice.
