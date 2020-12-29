Judy Cardin Giles, age 77, of Karns, TN, formerly of Maryville, TN passed away peacefully Christmas Morning. She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Giles Sr.; parents, John and Lucille Cardin; and brother, JR Cardin. Judy is survived by her devoted friends and caregivers, Debbie Teffeteller and Sharon Painter; sister, Mary Evelyn (Paul) Millsaps; special nephew, Keith Miller; nieces and nephews; step-son Art (Jill) Giles Jr.; step-grandsons, Blake and Josh Giles of Mt. Juliet, TN; and her “Big Gully Sister”, Betty Jo Dailey. Judy was a Registered Nurse and a 50-year employee of Blount Memorial Hospital. The majority of her career was spent in the Emergency Department. She also worked in the operating room. Judy enjoyed her nursing career and interacting with her peers and patients. She was a dedicated animal advocate and pet owner. Her pets were a constant source of comfort and companionship. Special thanks to the Staff of Autumn Care Assisted Living in Karns, TN for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Blount County Animal Shelter, 233 Currie Ave. Maryville, TN 37804 Graveside service and interment will be held at 10:00 AM Thursday at Corntassel Cemetery in Madisonville, TN. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Robert James Griffin “Bob”, age 76 of Greenback, formerly of Columbus, OH went to be with the Lord on December 28, 2020. Bob was a veteran of the Ohio National Guard. He was a member of Hickory Valley Baptist Church where he was very active serving in the children’s and prison ministry. Bob’s spiritual birthday was November 17, 1973. He enjoyed woodworking and golf. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Ethel Griffin and sister, Mary Mohr. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda Griffin; son and daughter-in-law, James and Suzanne Griffin; grandchildren, Dylan James and wife, Dana, Heather Suzanne Farabaugh and husband, Alex; siblings, George Griffin (Georgia), Barbara Kaiser and their families along with many wonderful friends. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday, January 4th at Hickory Valley Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Charlie Carpenter officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. on Tuesday at Union Grove Cemetery for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Hickory Valley Baptist Church Bus Ministry, 3920 West Lamar Alexander Parkway, Friendsville, TN 37737. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Roberta “Meralene” Pollard Johnson, born November 22, 1933, our precious Mom and Memaw, passed peacefully from this world to her eternal home in glory on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2020. Waiting with Jesus to meet her there were her parents Mayme and Henry Pollard; sisters Odella, Mildred, Nellie, and Amilea; brothers Henry and James; husband Kenneth; grandson Jimmy; and great-grandson Clark. Meralene was a kind, loving, generous woman who sought to serve the Lord with all her heart. She was a long-time, faithful member of Wildwood Baptist Church where she devoted herself to working with the children there for many years. She was also active in the WMU and missions and loved singing in the choir. Family meant everything to her and she was always there for us to share in every joy or sorrow. She was employed in the pharmacy at Lowe’s Drug Store for many years, making friends throughout the community as she continued working there until she was 80 years old. Meralene is survived by her children Karen (Steve) Reagan, Beth Hearon, Mark (Missy) Johnson; grandchildren Jessica (Toki) McCray, Jake (Allison) Reagan, Andy (Kacie) Hearon, Matt (Jamey) Hearon, Chad Johnson; great grandchildren Donovan, Elijah and Brystol McCray, Lily and Sam Reagan, Abram and Carol Hearon, Avery and Ella Hearon; Sister Jean Malone; special devoted niece Gina Malone; sisters-in-law, Mary (Dale) McCammon, Judy (Bill) Clabough, Jane (Hugh) Hardman; many beloved nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank all the wonderful caregivers who have helped us take care of Mom. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Meralene to Wildwood Baptist Church, 4705 Porter Circle, Maryville, TN 37804. Friends may call at their convenience Thursday, December 31, 2020 from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM at Smith West Chapel. Family and friends will assemble at 3:00 PM for Graveside Service and Interment Saturday, January 2, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens with Rev. Craig Carlson officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Douglas Fredrick “Rick” McClellan, age 73, was called by his Lord on Thursday, December 24, 2020. He was born on April 29, 1947, in Minneapolis, Minnesota to parents, Douglas and Miriam McClellan. Rick was a loving husband to Barbara for 52 years, a wonderful father to Dane (Katy) and Brooke (Adam), and delighted in his 7 grandchildren, Morgan, Hannah, Riley, Quinn, Reese, Cole, and Cade. He is also survived by his brother, Craig (Rita); sister, Cary, and many nephews and their wives. Rick had a passion for God’s word, loving and serving people. He was also a college graduate and a Vietnam veteran. Please join us for a celebration of Rick’s life, at Covenant Baptist Church (meets in Maryville Christian School), 2525 Morganton Road, in Maryville, on Sunday, January 3, 2021, at 10:00. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rick’s memory to Covenant Baptist Church Missions, 1550 Middlesettlements Road, Maryville, TN 37801. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Dwight H. “Doby” Murrell, age 89, of Maryville, TN passed away on Friday, December 25, 2020 at Parkwest Medical Center. He served in the United States Air Force and was a Korean War veteran. He was a retiree of Alcoa Aluminum company and life time resident of Blount County. He was an avid bowler, bowling for more than 50 years and was the 2nd person inducted into the Blount County Bowling Hall of Fame. Dwight was preceded in death by his sons Brett Murrell, Ricky Murrell; parents, Buford and Rushia Flynn Murrell; sisters, Beatrice Murrell Cupp, Reva Murrell Morton and Rhonda Murrell Finley. He is survived by wife, Drucilla Murrell; son Kent (Stephanie) Murrell; daughter, Stella Maylin Perry; Stepsons, Kevin Perry, Mike Perry; grandchildren, Jake Murrell, Colton Murrell, Julie Meadows, Sarah Murrell. Step-grandchildren, Emily Perry Gribble, Kev Delano Perry, Joshua Perry; great grandchildren, Elijah Gribble, Emory Meadows, Khloe Angel-Lynn Ridge, Ryan Blevins; several beloved nieces, nephews, and many family friends. No services are scheduled at this time due to the CoVID-19 pandemic. Memorial donations may be made to: Juvenile Diabetes Foundation, JDRF 200 Vesey Street, 28th Floor, New York, NY 10281. Cremation by Grandview 865-738-0244. www.cremationbygrandview.com
Robert Lee Shawkey Sr. of Louisville, TN, passed away Tuesday December 22nd, 2020 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Born January 18th, 1960, in Oak Hill, West Virginia to Eva and Robert Shawkey. Robert was a loving husband, father, brother, papaw, brother-in-law, and uncle. He loved fishing and making everyone he could smile and laugh. He is preceded in death by mother and father, Eva and Robert Shawkey; sister, Vickie Liberto, and grandson, Jake Phillips. In addition to his wife, Karyl F.L. Shawkey, Robert is survived by sister, Vona Orr; sister-n-law, Karen Lance; son, Robert L. Shawkey Jr and wife, Amanda; daughter, Mandy Shawkey; daughter, Christina Clark and husband Robert; 6 loving grandchildren, Robert the 3rd, Damien, Angelique, Kayelynn, Aydynn and Alexis. A memorial service was held on December 29, 2020. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Wilma D. Thomas, age 79 of Maryville passed away December 28, 2020 at her home. She was preceded in death by her parents, Cecil and Merle Reynolds and stepfather Frank Dockery, brother J. C. Reynolds, and nephews Billy Ray Reynolds and Ricky Reynolds. She had special friends and relatives in Ron and Rene Matthews, cousin Helen Hodge, June Carrigan, and Dr. Mark Green. Wilma worked for 35 years at McGhee Tyson Air Force Base doing military alterations. After retiring from the AFB she had a shop at home doing alterations and fittings for ROTC groups for schools in Maryville and Knoxville- including the University of Tennessee. She always loved her customers and they loved her. Wilma is survived by her husband of 59 years Reece Thomas. Also her son Mike Thomas, brothers Charles and Don Reynolds. Several nieces and nephews which she always adored. She was a smiling face that will be missed by all that came in contact with her. Her last wishes were to her son to always be careful, and to her husband to make sure to clean the bathroom. Receiving of Friends will be from 1:00 — 2:00 PM, Thursday, December 31, 2020, at Maryville-Alcoa Church of God with the funeral at 2:00 PM with the Pastor Paul Dyer, Rev. Hubert McGarity and Rev. Hershel Baker officiating. The interment will immediately follow at Louisville Cemetery. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Barbara Jean Cox Whaley, Feb 3, 1935- Dec 28, 2020. She was a shining light when she entered the room and became a friend to everyone that she met. She graduated from Everett High School Class of 1953 and remained close to her classmates her entire life. She was a Veteran of the United States Army where she served as a nurse. She was Dr John Ingram III’s first nurse in Maryville who is a wonderful doctor and friend to the family. On July 14, 1956, she married the love of her life Earl R. Whaley. They met at Broadway Baptist Church and traveled the world together. Earl & Barbara had a wonderful marriage that people can only dream about. She was a devoted Christian who raised her children in church every Sunday. She loved to laugh, shop, travel and wear jewelry. She was a beautiful woman with the most amazing heart. Barbara devoted her entire life to her family and will be greatly missed. She is proceeded in death by her Granddaughter Jessica Jones, Her Parents Ralph and Odessa Cox. She is survived by the love of her life — her loving husband of over 64 years, Earl R. Whaley. Children: Earl Whaley, Jr (Veronica), Beverly Whaley, Debra McLain (William), Nancy Haire (Chris), Grandchildren: Amanda Arnold (Brett), Earl Whaley III, Jeremy Whaley, Michael Whaley (Sara), Kim Effler (Charlie), Katherine Jones, Sherry Paul (Keith), Matthew Jones (Melody), Stephanie Wasserman (David), Taylor Haire; Great Grandchildren: Lillybelle Arnold, Luke Headrick, Emma Foutch, Mallory Kroll, Haley & Landon Paul, Terry Jones, Daniel & Benjamin Wasserman and Colton, Dillon, Victoria, Annabelle, Michael & Emma Whaley; Brother: Thomas Cox. (Linda). Friends and family can come at their convenience on Thursday, Dec 31st from 9 am to 4 pm at Smith Trinity Chapel (Maryville, TN). Private graveside service will be Sat, Jan 2nd at 11 am at Sherwood Memorial Gardens (Alcoa, TN) officiated by Rev. Tod Zeiger. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Gideons International, P.O. Box 191, Alcoa, TN 37701 in her memory as she loved having a Bible provided by the Gideons in all of the hotel rooms as her and Earl traveled with all her friends and business associates. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
