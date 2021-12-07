Doris Fay Johnson Crowder, age 91, passed away peacefully in her home Monday morning, December 6, 2021, where she lived in Maryville. She was a member of Maryville First Christian Church, where she faithfully served as secretary for 15 years until her retirement in 1995. Her greatest joy was serving Jesus, her family, and church. Preceded in death by husband, Jim Crowder; son, Joe Crowder; parents, Galen, Sr. and Hazel Johnson; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bart and Ada Crowder; sister and brother-in-law, Lila and Leon Myers; brother and sister-in-law, Galen. Jr. and Betty Johnson; and brother, Jack Johnson. Survived by daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Miguel Ramos of Maryville; grandchildren, Rebeca Ramos of Maryville and James and Sara Ramos of Knoxville; sister and brother-in-law, Sandy and David Costner of Maryville; sister, Sylvia Webb of Knoxville; brother and sister-in-law, David and Janet Johnson of Maryville; sister-in-law, Elaine Johnson of Seymour; and sister-in-law, Helen Crowder of Florence, Alabama; special cousins, Darrell and Judy Bridges and Claudia Holsonback of Maryville; nephew and niece Tom and Sue Johnson of Maryville; niece, Tara Lisa Ethridge Shumate of Alabama; as well as many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her faithful companion and service dog. Lilo, her baby. Memorial donations may be made to Maryville First Christian Church, 400 South Court Street, Maryville, TN 37803. Funeral service will be held at 7:00 PM Wednesday, December 8, 2021, at Maryville First Christian Church, Pastor Gary Henline officiating. Interment service will be held at 12:00 PM Thursday at Mtn View Church of Christ Cemetery, with pallbearers, Miguel Ramos, James Ramos, Darrell Bridges, David Johnson, Tom Johnson, and Brian Marshall. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Wednesday at Maryville First Christian Church. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville, TN The family wants to say a special thank you to Blount Memorial Hospice program for their loving and dedicated care of Doris during her illness.
Sherolyn “Sherry” Kay (Fair) Kennel, 75, of Maryville, TN, died peacefully at home on December 6, 2021, surrounded by her family. Sherry was born in Xenia, OH. Sherry had an amazing love for her children, grandson, and great-grandchildren. She was loved by many. Sherry enjoyed gardening and crafts and was a member of the Blount County Arts and Crafts Guild. She worked for Clayton Homes for 23 years. Sherry is preceded in death by: parents, Dale and Dorothy Fair. Survivors include: children, Lynn Sherles & husband Marshal, Mariah Kennel and Jennifer Kennel; grandson, Scott Heath; great-grandchildren, Alaina Smith, Niko Heath and Kai Heath; siblings, Beverly Whitaker, Terrey Fair, Tamy Powell, Mikee Fair, Rikee Fair and Tanya Morence; many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held in the Spring. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Edgar Andy Nuchols passed away December 7, 2021, at the age of 92. Having begun life on December 27, 1928, as the son of Margaret and Andy Nuchols. Mr. Nuchols worked in the moving company Nuchols Transfer for 30 years. After he retired from the moving company, he opened Nuchols Furniture Store and was owner/operator for 30 years. He then retired at the age of 80. He was a member of Harmony Chapel Baptist Church. He was a Sunday School teacher for 30 years. Mr. Nuchols loved reading the Bible as well as teaching. He is preceded in death by his parents, Margaret and Andy Nuchols; son, Michael Nuchols; wife, Ruby B. Nuchols; brother, Bill Nuchols; daughter-in-law, Teresa Nuchols; 3 grandchildren; one great-grandchild. Survivors include his children, Alan Nuchols, Steve (Susie) Nuchols, Larry (Patsy) Nuchols, Vicki (Rick) Satterfield, Patricia (Russell) Holloway, Lynda (Dennis) Yates; stepson, Phil (Cathy) Bartlett; stepdaughter, Shirley (Dan) Mills; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; 2 sisters; 3 brothers. Mr. Nuchols had many special friends and loved ones. A special thanks to Dr. De-Nazareth and his Assistant Daniel, Dr. Bennett and nurses, Julie and Genene and Avalon Hospice nurses, Lisa, Cindy, Monica and Sierra and Chaplain Brian. The family will receive friends Thursday, December 9th from 5:00-7:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home and the funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM with Pastors Steve Nuchols, Bob Nuchols , and J.D. Nuchols officiating. Family and friends will meet at 11:00 AM on Friday at Grandview Pavilion for a graveside service. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Bobbie Jean Rowland Ott, age 87, of Louisville, Tennessee, passed away Thursday, December 2, 2021, at home. Preceded in death by her husband, Thomas “Bud” Ott; Parents, Laura Mae Gibbs Rowland and Ralph Rowland; brother, Bill Rowland; and grandson, Noah Ott. She is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Stanley Marcus and Noreen Ott, Randall and Kimberly Ott, David and Karen Ott; grandchildren, Drew, Marcus, Ashley, Miranda, Ryan, Angela, Daniel, Isaac, Zoe, Erin Ott, Tara Austin; great-grandchildren, Ethan, Paige, Waylon, Charlie, Zelda, Ryan, Andrew, Grace, Sarah, Ryder, Teddy, Natalie, and Madi; brothers and sisters, Mabel Bagaas, Oscar Rowland, Gail Cunningham, Emma Lou “Boots” Coleman, and Sarah Deeann O’Brien; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held 7:00 PM Friday, December 10, 2021, at Tarklin Valley Baptist Church, 8827 Jett Road Knoxville, TN 37920, Rev. Dennis Robinson officiating. Interment will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday at Cedar Grove cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday at Tarklin Valley Baptist Church. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Joyce Ann Greene Spencer, 83, of Maryville, formerly of Zion, Il, passed away December 5, 2021. She was preceded in death by her Husband: Roger Spencer, Parents: Pat and Frances Fuller Greene, Brothers and Sisters in law, and Sisters and Brothers in law: Myrtle and Wilburn Ross, Peggy and Charles Farmer, Pat and Mary Greene Jr., Douglas Green, Betty and Arnie Billowitt, Dick and Evelyn Greene, and Margaret Greene. She is survived by her Son: Jason Spencer, Grandson: Jacob Spencer, and Sister in law: Hazel Green, Several beloved Nieces and Nephews, many lifelong friends. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday December 9, 2021, at Memorial Funeral Home Chapel 1102 Big Springs Road Maryville, TN 37801 with Rev. Michael Seaton officiating. The family and friends will meet at 10:00 A.M. Friday December 10, 2021, at the funeral home to proceed to Clark’s Grove cemetery for graveside funeral services with Rev. Bill Booth officiating. The family and friends will receive friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Melanie Suzanne Wade, age 41, departed her family on the 1st of December 2021. Melanie was a loving mother to her four children: Natalie Paige Beaty, Colton Reece Wade, Zackary Ryan Wade, and Aliya Paris Reeves. Melanie’s four children were her world. She adored her pets, animals, nature, butterflies, and sunsets. Melanie was a hardworking, memorable, kind, beautiful and compassionate woman. She always kept the biggest smile on her face, despite the circumstances. Melanie’s hobbies included art, photography, gardening, makeup, and enduring many new adventures. Melanie was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, on January 18th, 1980, to mother Vickie Moon Wade and father Raymond Wade. Melanie graduated from Heritage High School in 1998. Melanie spent her time in management in multiple restaurant/retail establishments, giving her all throughout her entire career. Melanie is preceded in death by brothers Anthony Kyle and SRA Michael Shane Carpenter, and grandmother Dorothy McCroskey. Melanie is survived by her children, daughters Natalie Beaty and Aliya Reeves, and sons Colton and Zackary Wade. Aside from her children, Melanie is survived by her mother Vickie Moon Wade, brother Dylan (Kayla) Wade, and longtime partner Dale Fordham, nieces Sophia and Hadley Mae Wade, and nephew Devin Wade. Melanie’s sweet soul will be forever remembered by her family and many others. Her vibrant personality and caring heart will continue to live on through her children who loved her unconditionally. Xoxo, you will be missed forever. A celebration of life will be held at the Life Event Center at 1410 Tuckaleechee Pike Maryville, TN 37803 on Saturday December 11th, from 3:00-5:00pm. Per family request, please dress casually. In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to a local animal shelter in Melanie’s name. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
