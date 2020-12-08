Blanche Elizabeth Ayner, Rockford, Tennessee, peacefully transitioned this life on earth to be with her Father in heaven on December4, 2020. Born May 25, 1928 she was raised in Charlotte, North Carolina. Blanche Ayner was one of four siblings. She was educated in the Charlotte school system and later attended North Carolina A & T where she studied Business. Ms. Blanche, as she was affectionately called, was adored by many. All who met and cared for Ms. Blanche would fall in love with her big bright smile and pleasant disposition. She was kind to everyone, she loved pets along with watching Hallmark movies. Blanche Ayner was preceded by her loving parents George Ayner Sr. and Willette Schuford Ayner, her brother George Ayner Jr. and her twin sister Pearl E. White. She is survived by her devoted sister Sarah A. Morrison (Rockford), two loving nieces, Pamela Thompson Washington (CT), Ann White Burke, two great nephews, Avery L. Washington (CT) and Daniel Burke, one great niece Jenifer Ann Bolen and one wonderful great, great nephew Nicholas Bolen. Among her loved ones are close family friends Edward and Faye Brewer (Maryville) and Albert Alexander (Rockford). Memorial service will be Friday December 11, 2020 at Foothills Funeral Home at 1:00 p.m. For Family Only. Interment to follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Gail Davis, 61, a resident of Cleveland, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020. Gail was a believer and a member of Westwood Baptist Church in Cleveland. One of her favorite songs was, "Amazing Grace". Gail is now experiencing that true amazing grace throughout eternity. Gail enjoyed camping, boating, swimming, landscaping, gardening, volunteering with Logan's school trips, and attending to her chickens. She was an avid fan of reading and the television series, "Survivors". The greatest joy in Gail's life was being "nana" to her grandson, Logan. Gail faithfully taught Logan the gift of unconditional love for everyone and for God. Gail's quick wit and funny sense of humor will provide many wonderful memories for years to come. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; Clell and Minnie Hurst, Walter and Mae Phillips; mother, Connie Douglas; father, Walter "Sambo" Phillips; step-sister, Annette Farmer; nephew, Kyle O'Dell; seven uncles; and three aunts. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 19 years, Mike Davis; daughter, Amanda Hawkins; grandson, Logan Allen; sisters, Renee Tipton, Bridgett Dallas and husband, Kelley; step-sister, Charlcia Cobb and husband, Dennis; step-brother, John Dunn and wife, Cynthia; aunt, Joyce Denton; uncle, Clarence "Pert" Phillips; nephews, Jeremiah Dallas and wife, Courtney, Anthony "Toby" Farmer, and wife, Amanda, Timothy Farmer; great-nephew, Jaxon Harris Dallas; nieces, Christy O'Dell, Jessie Franks; and 36 cousins also survived. As per Gail's wishes, the family will have a private service with immediate family only. However, the family would like to extend their appreciation to all those that have shown their love and support during this most difficult time. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Autistic Foundation in Chattanooga. We invite you to send a message of condolence and view the Davis family guestbook at www.ralphbuckner.com.
Mafle Geraldine Butler Effler, age 85 of Maryville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Monday, December 7, 2020. She passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Samuel Effler; son, Billy Wayne Effler. She left a son, Dennis (Cheryl) Effler; daughter, Shirley (Bob) Ward; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; 2 brothers; 1 sister. Family and friends will assemble at 2:00 PM Thursday, December 10, 2020 for graveside service and interment at Tuckaleechee United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Tim Townsend officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Glen Daniel Huffstetler, age 85, passed away at home on December 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by parents, Floyd and Minnie Huffstetler; several brothers and sisters. Glen is survived by his wife of 66 years, Wanda Bolinger Huffstetler; daughters and son-in-laws, Glenda and David Payne, Sheila and Gary Johnson, and Shana and David Hayes; 6 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; sister, Carol Hatcher. A family graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at Carpenter's Methodist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Carpenter's Methodist Church in memory of Glen Huffstetler. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Don "Mike" Michael Long, loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend went home to be with Jesus, November 13th, 2020 at the age of 65. He will be remembered for the joy he always brought to others, his beautiful voice, his smile that lit up the room, and his unwavering faith in Jesus Christ. He was preceded in death by his dad and mom, Donald and Jeanette Long. He will be remembered by his wife of 42 years (Susan Long), his son (Michael Long), his son and daughter-in-law (Joshua and Jessica Long), his two grandchildren, his sister and brother-in-law (Sherry and Leslie Mallett), his bother (Ricky Long) his sister and brother-in-law (Lori and Charles Gerard), Father and mother-in-law (Norman and Marline Sponenburgh), as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Immanuel Baptist Church Dec 12th. In lieu of flowers please donate to the Immanuel Baptist Church's Music Ministry. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Harold Brickey McCarter, 79, went to be at rest Tuesday, December 1st, 2020. Predeceased by parents Raleigh and Mildred. Survived by loving wife of 41 years, Billie; son John McCarter, daughter Lori (Scott) Goins; brothers Dwight, Doug, David (Sherry) McCarter; grandchildren Haley, Kelsey, Noa; great grandchildren Aubrei, Austin, Aaron; very special great granddaughter Aleigha; will be especially missed by in-laws Louise Davis, Woof (Linda) Moore, Della Millsaps, Terry (Sandy) and David (Lynn) Davis as well as John Helton and 3 generations of nieces and nephews. Harold retired after 47 years from a career he loved with the Great Smoky Mountain National Park Service. His favorite hobby was fixing up old cars and he enjoyed spending time with family. The family will have a private service at a later date. Jesus said unto her, I am the resurrection and the life: he that believeth in me, though he were dead, yet shall he live: And whosoever liveth and believeth in me shall never die. Believest thou this? John 11:25,26 Cremation Done ProperlyTM under the care of Dotson Funeral Home, Wildwood (865-984-5959) Online book of Memories -www.dotsonfuneralhome.com https://www.dotsonfuneralhome.com/obituary/Harold-McCarter
Montgomery, Julian Edward "Skeeter," 53, of Maryville died Dec. 4, 2020. Due to COVID 19, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com.
Violet LaVerne (Rogers) Mullins (87) Dayton, OH, passed away at Asbury Place Long Term Care in Maryville, TN, Dec. 6th, 2020 as a direct result of COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her husband Orbra Ray Mullins; her son, Rick D. Mullins; her parents, Freeling Hisel and Elizabeth Ollie (Spencer) Rogers; both of her brothers, James and Eugene Rogers; and her Great-Granddaughter, Brylee Noel Starbuck. She was a devoted Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, & Great-Great-Grandmother. She is survived by her daughter, Sharon (Mullins) Starbuck (Joe); her Grandchildren, Erica, Rick, Kim, Carolyn, Angela, Brian, and Sara; 16 Great-Grandchildren, Joseph, Johnathan, Tori, Kayla, Chase, Gabi, Arionna, Abby, Kylie, Destin, Jacob, Brayden, Bryson, Mya, and Avery; and, 3 Great-Great-Grandchildren, Valerie, Emmarie, and, Liam. Multiple nieces and nephews. She worked 30 years at Salem Mall Sears Catalog Dept. She was a member of Church of Christ of Vandalia, OH. Funeral will be at a later date. Burial at: Memorial Park Cemetery, 8135 North Dixie Dr. Dayton, OH 45414
Margie Nunn, age 78 of Maryville passed away Thursday, December 3, 2020 at home. She was an avid collector. Preceded in death by: Husband, Billy Ray Nunn; Father, James Buckner; Mother, Pearl Cummings; Brothers, Harry Buckner, Charles Buckner, Jimmy Buckner; Survivors include: Sons, Mike Nunn, Jeff Nunn, Danny Nunn and wife Melinda; Grandchildren, Magen-Leston Olmstead, Chelsea & Blake Denton, Kaleigh Nunn, Holly Nunn-Smith; Great-Grandchildren, Gage Olmstead, Corbin Olmstead, Ellie Denton, Oaklynn Olmstead, Riley and Emmery Denton; Brother & Sister-in-law, Rex Buckner and wife, Kay; Nephew, Tim Buckner; Niece, Renee Freeman. Great Niece, Amy Crain and Bart Crain; Great-Great-Nephews, Jordan, Hunter, & Levi. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and entombment at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Grandview Pavilion. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Carolyn Hatley Phillips passed away December 5, 2020. She was born October 23, 1940 to Andy and Elsie Hatley. A native of Maryville, she graduated from Everett High School and went on to make a career in finance. She was a controller for Ford and several other businesses during her career. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rick Phillips; sister, Marilyn Clark; infant daughter, Jennifer. She is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Wright; brother, Don Hatley (Fran); children, Randy Phillips (Elizabeth), Corbin Phillips (Gina); grandson, Jackson; granddaughters, Augusta Phillips and Arbor Diggs (Adam); nieces, Gena Friscia (Ed), Alicia Adkins, Stacy Clayton (Paul), Ashley Young (Rob), and Heather Clark; nephew Eddie Wright (BobbiJo) and several great nieces and nephews. Friends may call at your convenience Wednesday, December 9, 2020 from 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet 11:00 AM, Thursday, December 10th at the Grandview Cemetery Pavilion for a graveside service with Pastor Ray Couey officiating. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Maryville First Church of the Nazarene. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Richard Lonnie Witt, Jr., age 58, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 at his home. He was a native of Athens and a resident of Rockford. Member of Central Baptist Church, Athens. Worked for Red Food Stores, Ingles and Sav-A-Lot for many years before moving to Blount County where he worked for Blount Memorial Hospital for 14 years. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, loving wife, Mary Witt, Son & daughter-in-law, Eric Z. & Melanie Witt, Step-daughter, Kimberly Wyrick, Step-son, Marcus England, Grandchildren, Destin Witt, Addison Wyrick , Raelynn Wyrick, Mother, Patsy Johnson, Sister & brother-in-law, Sherri & Lamechee Jones, Sr., Mother-in-law, Peggy Reed, who was also a loving caregiver along with nephew, Caleb Palmer. Several nieces & nephews, many other extended family members and special friends. Preceded in death by father, R.L. Witt, sister, June Witt. Celebration of Life service 6 P.M. Thursday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, John Johnson, Jr. & Rev. Lamechee Jones officiating. By adhering to the health and business operation guidelines by the CDC & the Governor's office for services, you are asked to continue wearing masks and social distancing. Should you be sick, feel sick or quarantined, please stay at home. If you are not able to attend, you are encouraged to visit our website at www.biereleyhale.com and sign the guestbook or leave private condolences for the family to read. Family will receive friends 4-6 P.M. Thursday at Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
