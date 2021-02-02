Cheryl Broyles, 77, of Jefferson City, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2021 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on October 29, 1943 in Maryville, Tennessee; a daughter of the late Carl and Alma (Pearson) Ownby. Cheryl was united in marriage on April 10, 1965 to William “Bill” Broyles Sr. at Everett Hill Baptist Church, Maryville, Tennessee. She was a 1961 graduate of Everett High School. Cheryl went on to attend the University of Tennessee until 1963. She and Bill moved to Jefferson City in 1972 and raised their three boys. In 1989 she began working for the State Legislature and retired in 2004 after 15 years of service. Cheryl owned and operated C&S Secretarial Service now C&S Business Services. She enjoyed painting in acrylics and oils, crossword puzzles, words with friends, and playing bridge with the same group of ladies for thirty years. In their early years, she and Bill enjoyed camping in the Smoky Mountains. She was of the Baptist faith and that faith comforted her at the end of her life. She will be greatly missed by her family and many lifelong friends. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, William “Bill” Broyles Sr.; sons, William Broyles Jr. (Susan), Russell Broyles (Abby) and Randall Broyles (Jamie); grandchildren; Ben, Leo Nora, Connor, Ricky and Lynn; great-granddaughter, Lily; sister-in-law, Peggy Rule; nieces, Paige Rittenhouse and Angie Hargraves; nephews, Tom (Jr.) and Chris Rule; and cousins, Don Stephens and Betty Talent. Due to Covid concerns services were private for the family. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Cancer Society. Arrangements are under the direction of HOUSER-MILLARD Funeral Directors, 2613 West Main Street, Jefferson City, Missouri 65109 (573) 636-3838. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.millardfamilychapels.com.
Larry Darnes, age 81 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He graduated from Greenback High School where he was captain of his basketball team, and was also known as “Mr. Greenback.” He got his undergrad in Engineering at The University of Tennessee, Knoxville and his Master’s Degree in Engineering from The University of California, Berkeley. Larry was retired from the Federal Highway Administration with over 35 years of service. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed playing with his Tuesday group. He enjoyed drawing, yard work, wildlife and bird watching. Larry was a devout Christian who worshipped in faith at Fairview United Methodist Church. Preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Birdie Darnes; sister, Loma Farner; brother, Ray Darnes. Survived by his beloved wife of almost 50 years, Jean Darnes; sons and daughter-in-law, David and Nikki Darnes, Eric Darnes; grandchildren, Brandon, Evan, Hailey; brother, Bobby Darnes; many nieces and nephews. The register book will be available on Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 1:00 until 5:00 PM at the funeral home. A private Graveside Service will be held at Cane Creek Cemetery in Tellico Plains. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to one of the following: The First Tee, www.thefirsttee.org; American Heart Association, www.heart.org; Blount County Humane Society, www.blountcountyhumanesociety.org; Fairview United Methodist Church, www.fairview-umc.org, in memory of Larry. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Clelda Flynn Everhart of Maryville, TN, passed peacefully to her heavenly home on January 30, 2021, at age 81. Clelda, a lifelong lover of music, was happy to have served her Lord as a pianist and organist at several churches, most recently Maplewood Baptist Church of Sulphur, LA. She also taught many award-winning piano students and was a proud member of the National Guild of Piano Teachers. She served as a judge for many piano competitions as well. One of her favorite activities was playing cutthroat Hearts with the men at church and dominoes with her friends and family. Clelda also loved creating silk flower arrangements and wreaths that she shared with many friends. While she loved crafts and needlework, her true passion was quilting; she could be found most days stitching away in a comfy chair, surrounded by fabric pieces, loose needles and bits of thread. Her other pleasures were game shows, reading in bed, and a good nap. She joins in Heaven her husband, Gleen O. Everhart; daughter, Glenda Faye Everhart; parents, Charles Baxter and Lula Gregory Flynn; and brother Lea C. Flynn. Clelda is survived by her son, Victor Everhart, PhD, and his wife, Donna of Chesterfield, VA; and two sisters, Freida Cox of Walland, TN and Velma Spradlin of Maryville, TN. Memorials may be sent to Central Point Baptist Church, 3617 Central Point Road, Rockford, TN 37853. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 4, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion with Pastor Chris Cupp officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Teresa Rader Giuliani, age 58, passed away at home Sunday evening January 31, 2021, from complications of breast cancer. Teresa was surrounded by people who loved her. She was also in the thoughts and prayers of her many beloved friends and neighbors who have selflessly supported her during her extended illness. For this, her husband Mark is truly thankful. Born in Nashville, Teresa met her husband of 36 years, Mark, in college at UT Knoxville where she earned a degree in Fashion Merchandising. After his Air Force service, they decided to return to the Knoxville area, where Teresa continued her career as a buyer and then customs expeditor. Teresa displayed her artistic talent thru pottery, sewing, crocheting, and painting. Her creations will remain as constant reminders of Teresa’s love and generosity to her husband, family, and friends. Teresa always had a special place in her heart for animals, especially the four rescue dogs she had throughout her adult life. She always enjoyed walking them since it gave her the opportunity to spend time with her many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Dorothy Rader and survived by her husband Mark, sisters LeAnne (Aaron) Snider, Claudia (John) Paul, Kathilu (Mitchel) Mote and brothers Herby (Pam) Rader, Larry (Karen) Rader and many nieces and nephews. A private Celebration of Teresa’s Life will be held later. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local animal shelter or to the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee (www.CancerSupportET.org). www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Martha McCulley, 72, of Maryville died on Feb. 1, 2021. Survivors include her Sons: Charles W. McCulley, and Johnny A. McCulley. Private services are being held. Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville is in charge of services.
Jeremy Shane Teffeteller, 43, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 21, 2021, with his loving family by his side at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio. Jeremy’s life, though far too short, made a lasting impact on everyone he knew. Jeremy loved the Lord and that love for Jesus and others made an impression on those closest to him. When asked about Jeremy, they described him as: “Beloved husband, best friend, and soulmate” (Katie Teffeteller) “The best dad that any kid could ever ask for” (Caleb and Jacob Teffeteller) “A wonderful son that we were always proud of” (Debi and Doug Teffeteller) “Not only my big brother, but my best friend” (Randy Teffeteller) “The big brother I always wanted” (Sarah Teffeteller) “I loved when he called me Addy Lou Who” (Adelyn Teffeteller) “Our favorite son-in-law who was more like a son to us” (Paul and Linda Rademacher) “Always up for some friendly competition” (Chris Rademacher) “He had the best sense of humor” (Jamie Rademacher) “An uncle who gave the best bear hugs” (Zach and Ali Rademacher) Jeremy was born in Maryville, Tennessee to Doug and Debi Teffeteller. He was always a happy and active child, loved baseball, and hanging with his cousins and friends. His dad always loved working alongside Jeremy in the garage. His mom loved cooking Jeremy’s favorite food for him. His brother Randy was his best friend. Jeremy was full of life and always ready to try new things, especially when it was an opportunity to be with his wife and boys. He loved camping, planning adventures with Katie, fishing with Jacob, and driving with Caleb. Jeremy was the best dad and biggest fan of Caleb and Jacob. The boys never had to wonder if he would be at a game — he was always there, cheering them on. Jeremy was Katie’s soulmate and partner in life and brought humor and laughter to their home. He was her protector and best friend. Jeremy spent some of his last days reaching out to family and friends to ensure that no matter what happened, his family would be taken care of. Jeremy is survived by his wife, Katie; his sons, Caleb and Jacob; his parents, Doug and Debi; his brother, Randy (Sarah); his in-laws, Paul and Linda Rademacher; his brother-in-law Chris (Jamie) Rademacher, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends. Jeremy’s Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held on Saturday, February 6th at Grandview Cemetery Pavilion, 2316 Graves Road, Maryville, TN 37803. Family and friends will be received from 1-3pm, with a Celebration of Life Service at 3pm and Graveside Service following. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made under “Jeremy Teffeteller” to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR/GiftFunds/GiftFunds?px=6908717&pg=personal&fr_id=39300. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.