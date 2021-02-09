William Allen Jenkins Sr., age 74, of Knoxville, TN, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 7, 2021. William was a proud Navy veteran who loved his country dearly. Preceded in death by his wife Diane Jenkins; grandson, Brian Jenkins; and parents Garnett and Doe Jenkins. He is survived by son, William Allen Jenkins Jr. and wife Trisha; daughter, Christy Jenkins and fiancé David Dyess; sister, Faye Cutshaw and husband Don; grandchildren, Christopher Jenkins and wife Samantha and Raylin Jenkins; great grandchildren Callie Jenkins and Sophie Jenkins; several nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends. Special thanks to the staff and Lakebridge Health Care Center and Amedysis Hospice. Family and friends will gather Friday, February 12, 2021 at 12:45 pm for a 1:00 pm graveside service at Berry Highland West (9913 Sherrill Blvd. Knoxville TN 37932). Condolences may be offered at www.BerryHighlandWest.com.
Mary Lynn Millsaps, age 81, of Vonore, went home to be with her Lord, 9:55 P.M., Monday, February 8, 2021, at her home. She was a member of Citico Baptist Church, and a 1957 graduate of Walland High School. Mary was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother; she was her grandkids number one fan, and tried to never miss a ballgame they played in. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Elmo and Mary Campbell; sister, Martha (Eleanor) Crisp; brothers, Edward (Bud) Campbell, Douglas and sister-in-law Bobbie Campbell; nieces, Sherry Crisp, Andrea Campbell. Survivors include: her husband, Jack Millsaps; sons and daughters-in-law, Andy and Beverly Millsaps, Donnie and Keshia Millsaps; grandsons, Josiah Millsaps, Jase Millsaps, Jackson Millsaps, Eli Millsaps; sister and brother-in-law, Deloris and David Gilreath; and several nieces and nephews. The funeral service will be held at 7:00 P.M., Thursday, Biereley-Hale Chapel, with Rev. Tommy Self officiating. Interment 1:00 P.M., Friday, Mt. Zion Cemetery, Rev. David Lane officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M., Thursday, Bierley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
Danny Lee Steed, age 59, of Maryville, passed away 1:48 P.M. Sunday, February 7, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He is preceded in death by parents Albert and Grace Steed and brother Auther Steed. He was a member of Lower Chilhowee Baptist Church. Survivors-Brother: Larry C. Steed, Sister & brother-in-law: Linda (Imy) & Virgil (Hop) Tipton, Nieces & nephews: Jordon Headrick, Tosha Childs, Pam and Randy Tipton. Graveside service & interment 3:00 P.M. Wednesday, Four Mile Baptist Cemetery, Rev. Sean Proctor officiating. Arrangements by Biereley-Hale Funeral Home, Madisonville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.