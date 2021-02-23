Evelyn Bernice Charlton, age 83 of Maryville, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Evelyn was a member of Rio Christian Church. She was retired from Kroger and was a professional seamstress for custom men’s suits. Preceded in death by her husband, Jim Charlton; parents, Robert and Millie Duckett; brothers, Bill, Arnold and Harold Duckett; sister, Mildred Thomas. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Mark Charlton (Dammon), Rob Charlton (Kim), Dustin Charlton (Tammy); daughter and son-in-law, Diane Partin (Larry); 5 grandchildren; 12, great-grandchildren; brother, Lee Duckett; sister, Lillian Lambert (Buddy); many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will assemble at 1:00 PM for the graveside service and interment, Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Clarks Grove Cemetery with Pastor Larry Partin officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Timith Leon Clark, 78 of Maryville, TN passed away Friday February 19, 2021 peacefully at home. He proudly served in the United States Army where he learned the trade of Welding. After his military service, he continued his Welding career at Blount Steel Supply and Xtreme Marine. He was preceded in death by his wife of 37 years Marilyn Hatley Clark, grandson Collin Clayton, parents Bronce and Mamie Clark, siblings Margaret Bailey, Robert Clark, Donald Clark, Wayne Clark, Brenda Quinn, and Ronald Clark. He is survived by his children: Richard (Kamala) Warren, Tim (Lisa) Clark, Stacy (Paul) Clayton, and Heather Clark. Also survived by grandchildren, Brookes Warren, Bronze Warren, Cash Warren, Zachary Clark, Katie Clayton and great-grandaughter Kaylie Warren. Siblings: Wanda Ross, Dicie Allen, Dorothy Keeble, Mary (Bill) Lambert, Sandy Campbell. Sister n Laws: Shirley Clark and Betty Clark. Many nieces and nephews. Special thanks to all of his caregivers over the past several years. Graveside services will be 11:00 AM Friday at Clarks Grove Cemetery with Ray Couey officiating. The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 PM Thursday at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maryville First Church of the Nazarene, 1610 E Broadway, Maryville, TN 37804. www.mccammonammonsclick.com
Marion Edgar Cloniger, 85, of Maryville, passed away Monday, February 22, 2021 at Ben Atchley Veterans Home in Knoxville. He was a graduate of Walland High School. He served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Preceded in death by: Parents, Earl & Helen Cloniger; Sister, Ginger Cloniger. Survivors include: Sister, Shirley Everett; Niece, Debbie Millsapps (Darrell); Nephews, Randy Everett (Angie) and David Everett (Teresa); 5 great nieces and 2 great nephews; 4 great-great-nephews and 5 great-great-nieces. The family especially wants to thank the staff at Ben Atchley Veterans Home for the love and care they gave to Ed. Friends may go by the funeral home on Thursday, February 25, 2021 between 8:00 am and 2:00 pm to sign the register book and pay their respects. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 3:00 PM, Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Grandview Pavilion with Rev. Darrell Millsapps officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Tommy Parker Fagg born in Townsend, Tennessee on November 2, 1925 passed away in Knoxville, Tennessee on February 14, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents Edgar Fagg and Myrtle Elizabeth Fagg. He was a Korean War Veteran having served in the US Army, a member of VFW Post 10025 and a member of Pleasant View Baptist Church. He had retired from Roofers Local 32, NCR and Mastercraft. He enjoyed gardening and fishing. He is survived by his daughter Mary Elizabeth George (Robert), grandsons Demian Buzuma (April), Dr. Michael Weaver (Milana), granddaughter Angelita George (his angel), great granddaughters Camila and Calliope Weaver, niece Susie West, special friends Ed and Marie Mogridge and James Beirne. Military graveside services will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 at 12:30 pm in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery off John Sevier Highway in Knoxville, Tennessee. Please practice safe social distancing and please wear face mask. Burial will follow in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Family and friends may sign guest register online at: www.manesfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home, Newport, Tennessee.
Cecil Eugene Hale, age 78, of Maryville, passed away, February 22, 2021 surrounded by his girls. Cecil was a man that loved God, his family, his church and golf. He was a member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church where he was active in the preschool ministry for more than twenty years. He loved to minister to others through Alter Counseling and never hesitated to share his faith in Christ. Cecil was an active and dedicated to his love for softball and umpired for more than 30 years earning him a place in the Tennessee ASA Softball Hall of Fame. His passion was playing golf and giving instruction as the round progressed. Cecil was a proud veteran of the US Army serving as a Chaplain’s Assistant for two years. He retired from Newcomb Machine and Welding as purchasing agent. Preceded in death by his parents, Roy Hale and Anna Fraley Webster and sister, Ernestine Mottern. Cecil is survived by the love of his life of 51 years, Joann Hale; daughters, Tammi and husband Lee Wolfenbarger, Tonya and husband Daren Tiller; grandchildren, Jordan, Aaron, Logan and wife Makayla, and Dalton; great granddaughter, Riley; sister, Joyce Fox and extended family. The family will receive friends 5-7 pm in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home with A Celebration of Life service to follow at 7 pm, Thursday, February 25, 2021. Rev. Charlie McNutt officiating. The family requests that Covid protocols be observed by wearing masks. Family and friends will meet at 11 am Friday, February 26, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens for graveside services. In lieu of flowers memorial may be made to One Vision International www.onevisionintl.org or Sevier Heights Preschool Ministry, 3140 Maloney Road, Knoxville, Tennessee 37920. Arrangements by Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Highway, Knoxville, TN 37920. Online condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Charles Edward Harmon passed into the loving arms of Jesus Christ on February 18, 2021. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Wanda Evelyn Harmon and his parents Ben and Jennie Harmon, brothers Gene Cutshaw, J. B. Harmon, James Harmon and sisters Mary Ann Tipton, Edna DeBusk. Charles will be missed by his surviving family; stepson Edwin Garner and wife Myra of Franklin, TN, stepdaughters Shawn Kelley and husband Steve of Bartow, FL and Taryn Garner of Winter Haven, FL. Nephews Alan DeBusk, Scott DeBusk and Kent Oliver of Maryville, TN, niece Kelly Lee of Prattville, AL along with 10 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren. Charles was a true native of Maryville and friend to so many, that everywhere he went people knew him. Family and friends will gather at West Millers Cove Cemetery on 25 February 2021 at 11:00 o’clock for graveside service. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Jude Children’s Hospital. “And everyone who lives and believes in me shall never die. Do you believe this?”John 11:26. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFunera landCremation.com.
Randall Clay Harris, 77, of Maryville died Feb. 21, at his home surrounded by family. Randall was born November 6, 1943. He was a loving father. Retired Supervisor AAM, Detroit, MI. Preceded in death by his father Crayton Harris and mother, Julia A. Williams-Harris, brother Melvin C. Harris, Wayne Harris, Danny Harris, sister Helen. Survived by son Randy L Harris, several brothers, sister, nieces and nephews. Family and friends will assemble at 10 a.m. Feb. 24 at Foothills Funeral Home, 910 E Lincoln Rd, Maryville, TN 37804. After services everyone will assemble at Ballplay Ebenezer Cemetery, 3962 TN 360, Vonore, TN 37885. www.foothillsfh.com.
Albert Sharp Myers, a loving husband and father, passed away on February 21, 2021 at the age of 82. Albert was born May 13, 1938. He graduated from Friendsville High School in 1956. He served in the United States Air Force from 1956 to 1960. He worked at, and retired from, ALCOA Inc.(now Arconic) where he was affectionately referred to as “Wide Load.”” Albert Myers was a respected part of his church community at Dotson Memorial Baptist Church and an active member in the South Blount Camp of Gideons International. He performed missionary work in Brazil and the Navajo lands. Albert was a man of strong faith and conviction. He was known for his infectious laugh and willingness to give to others. He loved to tell stories and spend time talking with friends and family. However, when the time came to get things done, he was the first to step in and lend a hand. Albert is preceded in death by six siblings: Elmore, Bob, Fred, Laura, Dean, and Sue, his parents, and his first wife Evelyn Myers. He is survived by his wife Wilma Myers, his brother, Tom “Julio” Myers; his two sons Sammie and Michael, and their wives Swanzetta and Rebecca. He also has six grandchildren: Christina, Nathaniel, Stephanie, Emilie, Alexandra, and Ysabella. He also leaves behind one great-grandson Vincent, and numerous nephews, nieces and great-nephews and nieces. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideons International Blount County South Camp, P.O. Box 4035, Maryville, TN. 37802-4035. Graveside service and interment will be held at 3:00 PM Saturday, February 27, 2021 at Salem Baptist Church Cemetery. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9:00 AM until 4:00 PM Friday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Annie Myers Ott, age 99, passed away on February 20, 2021. Annie was feisty and a little mischievous. She was very loving while also being sharp as a tack and tough as nails. She was born and spent her childhood in Cades Cove before it became apart of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park (moving to Rockford after the park was formed). She was a long-time employee of Hamilton National Bank and retired from First Tennessee National Bank. She always had Boston terriers and loved mowing her yard (even at 98). She cooked the best potato soup, blueberry muffins and beef broth over her biscuits. She had a huge salt & pepper shaker collection and listened to old country honky-tonk music and enjoyed old John Wayne movies. She was an expert at puzzles: word finders, crosswords and Sudoku. Her walls are filled with collages of family photos through the decades. She once drove two underage kids to Georgia so that they could get married — that couples daughter visited on Saturday to say goodbye. Her best friend was her youngest son, Dwight with whom she lived. She will be greatly missed. Preceded in death by husband, David W. Ott; parents, John Russell and Sallie Mae Williams Myers; sisters, Gladys Myers Wallace; and infant sisters, Mary and Elizabeth; brothers, Edgar and Roy Myers; and infant brother, Lloyd. Survived in death by sisters, Christine Valentine and Doris Patrick; children, Larry (Charlotte) Ott, Brenda (David) Ammons, and Dwight Ott; grandkids, David (Cami) Ott of Nashville, TN, Daniel (Abby) Ott of Gainesville, FL, and Katie Ammons and Jennifer Ott; great grandchildren: Harper, Benjamin, Huck, Myers, Hutton and Nora Jane; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at their convenience Wednesday, February 24, 2021 from 9 am to 5 pm at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, TN 37920. Graveside services will be 11 am Thursday, February 25, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Rev. Don Wilson officiating. Online condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Ruth Henry Weston passed peacefully in her home on February 21, 2021, at the age of 92. She is preceded in death by her husband, John H. Weston; daughter, Ruth Mary Weston; parents, George and Ora Henry; and brothers, Joe, Max, George, Horace, and Evans. She is survived by her son, John H. Weston, Jr. and wife, Carol; daughter, Gretchen A. Williams and husband, Steve; and son, Thomas W. Weston and wife, Denise. She leaves 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Mrs. Weston taught for over thirty years in the Blount County School System as a homebound and special needs teacher. She received her PhdD degree in education from the University of Tennessee in 1990 and continued teaching for several more years. She was an active member of New Providence Presbyterian Church and Blount County Retired Teachers Association. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in her honor to New Providence Presbyterian Church, or to The Blount County Public Library. Mrs.Weston was a beloved wife and mother, and a devoted teacher for many years. A memorial to honor her will be held at a later date.
