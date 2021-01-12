Donald J. Fint, age 87 of Maryville, passed away Saturday, January 9, 2021 after an extended illness. Donald was born in Lonaconing, Maryland October 12, 1933. Preceded in death by mother and stepfather, Faye and Willard Breakall; father and stepmother, Renzie and Ora Fint; great aunts, Hilda and Mary Jane Major, Aunt Myrtle Broadwater; sister, Brenda Williamson; stepdaughter, Hope C. Garner. Survived by wife, Beverly C. Fint; daughters, Kim Collins and husband, Dean, Lisa Breedlove; grandchildren, Chastity Oleson and husband, Chris, Madison Collins,Quint, Jack and Jane Marie Breedlove; great-grandchildren, Bo and Jake Oleson; sister, Shirley Denniker and husband, John. Don graduated from the University of Washington Seattle with an MBA. He served in the United States Navy before joining Alcoa Aluminum Company. While with Alcoa, he worked in many different plants, including two overseas. Family and friends will assemble for a private graveside service and commital with Minister Jonathan Jonas officiating. Due to Covid restrictions, only family and close friends are invited to attend. Masks are required. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Daniel Edward Gamache, 61, of Maryville died on January 07, 2021. There will be no services at this time.
Owen Lynn Hetrick, 69, of Maryville died on January 12, 2021. Graveside service will be held Thursday January 14, 2021 at 2 pm at Bethlehem Cemetery. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. foothillsfh.com.
Sharon Denise Holder, 57, of Maryville, TN died on January 12, 2021. She iws survived by her husband, Donald Holder; daughter, Connie; son, Ray; 4 grandchildren. Friends may call at your convenience from 9:00 AM- 3:00 PM, Thursday, January 14 at the funeral home. A private immediate family graveside service will be held. www.mccammonammonsclick.com.
Mr. Michael A. Jones, 63, was received into the loving arms of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Friday, January 8, 2021 at home, in Alcoa, Tn. Born January 26,1957 to Jesse and Marie Jones of Alcoa Tennessee. Michael was a member of Bethel Baptist Church growing up as a child. He joined St. John Missionary Baptist Church as an adult under the Pastoral leadership of Elder Joe Colquitt. Michael was an athlete at Alcoa High School where he played baseball and was very good at the game which his father Jesse Jones taught him so well. He accepted a scholarship to play baseball at East Tennessee State University. Michael was married to Trula Jones Blackmon. To this union were born two sons Derrick L. Jones of Cookeville, Tn and Darrian L. Jones Alcoa, Tn. Michael loved his sons Derrick and Darrian they were his heart. He attended numerous sporting events supporting them and encouraging them to work hard. Michael loved his daughter-in-law Bethany, and granddaughter, Aly Jones of Cookeville, TN and she loved her some “Papa Mike”. Michael is preceded in death by his loving parents, Jesse Lee and Marie H. Jones, his siblings Linda M. Jones, John Henry, Shirley Ann, and Larry Lee, Sr.; his sister-in-law, Beverly H. Jones, and cousins Emma Miller and Rev. Ralph Miller, Sr, and Rev. Ralph Miller, Jr. Michael loved his family, he leaves to cherish his legacy of memories his sons, Derrick (Bethany) Jones, Cookeville, Tn, Darrian L. Jones, Alcoa, Tn, and Felecia Jordan, Alcoa, Tn whom he loved like a daughter, and his loving granddaughter Aly Jones, Cookeville,TN brothers Jesse Lee Jr, Maryland, Barry Phillip (Frances), Ohio, Rosalyn Katrina, Atlanta, Sherry (Niven) Piper, Alcoa, Tn, many nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Thursday January 14, 2021 from 12:30-1:00 p.m. Funeral service to follow. Interment will follow service at Sherwood Gardens. Due to COVID 19 Social distancing and mask required. Final arrangements entrusted to Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Sharon Odean McKnight passed away on January 11, 2021 at her home. She is preceded in death by her parents Clayton and Helen Pike, brother Gary Pike, son-in-law Chuck Kinard and daughter-in-law Karen McKnight. Sharon is survived by her sons Mike McKnight and Thomas (Patricia) McKnight, daughter Shelly (Tony) Norman, daughter-in-law Diana Kinard, six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and brother Larry Pike.
Cynthia “Cindy” Lynn Teffeteller Davidson Moore departed this life on 10 January 2021, age 71, from complications due to Covid-19. Cindy was retired from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, College of Veterinary Medicine. She enjoyed spending her days camping, fishing, and with her family and friends. She was known to many for her caring and witty nature. She is preceded in death by parents Ralph and Amilea Pollard Teffeteller, and son-in-law Rick Wood. She is survived by her husband of 9 years, Ronald “Ron” Moore, sister Janet Teffeteller Houseright (Ken) of Las Vegas, NV, son Gary Blayne Davidson II (Michelle), daughters Patricia Davidson Wood Prince (Brian), Brandy Moore Marcoux (Chris Manning), Leslie Moore (Juan Navarro) and Sarah Moore Pimentel (Harroll). She has eleven grandchildren, one great grandchild, several great nieces and nephews, along with many cousins that she enjoyed spending her time with. Due to Covid-19, there will be no service at this time. A memorial service will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Alzheimer’s Association, WDVX Cumberland Sunday Morning, or Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
Paul E. Russell, 72, of Maryville died on January 11, 2021. He is survived by his daughters: Lisa Dorsey and Stephanie Stillwell, sister: Mary Sue Vraburn. Funeral services will be held 4:00 P.M. Thursday January 14, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Jeffrey Brian Sanford, age 56 passed away. He was born February 1st, 1964 in Maryville, Tn., the youngest of 8 children to Harold. Sr. and Bonnie Burnett Sanford. Preceded in death by Brothers, Harold A. Sanford, Jr. and Mark A. Sanford of Maryville, Tn. Sisters, Wilma A. (Bob) Riddle of Georgia, Carol B. (Gary) Coffey of Powell, Tn and niece, Carrie (John) Sherrill of Indiana. Survived by Son, Ricky Sanford of Bryson City, North Carolina, Daughter, Bethany Sanford and granddaughter 20 month old Aspen Deaner of Newport, Tn. Brothers, Don (Judy) Sanford of Anderson Indiana, Terry Sanford of Maryville, Tn. Sister, Shirley (Pete) Whisman of Knoxville, Nieces, Lisa (Steve) Driver of Indiana, Angie (David) Coyle of Indiana, Niki (Jerry) Johnson of Georgia and Amy (Jeremy) Perez of Jamestown, Tn, Nephews, Neil (HaeYoung) Riddle of Georgia, Scott Davis-Whisman of South Carolina, Andrew Sanford of Knoxville. He will be cremated and a celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time. Jeff was baptized at Broadway Baptist Church of Maryville, Tn. At an early age. A troubled life, a good heart, Go Rest High on That Mountain in Peace, Dear Jeff “Let Those Who Are Without Sin, Cast The First Stone.”
Dorothy (Dot) Mae Sherlin age 95 of Knoxville went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 10, 2021. She was preceded in death by parents; husband, Ollie Sherlin; brother, George (Buddy) McGhee. Dot is survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Tom Sherlin, Allen (Nan) Sherlin and daughter and son-in-law, Janice (Darrol) Payne; 3 grandchildren, Derek, Donovan and Evan. The family will receive friends Friday January 15, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet Saturday January 16, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery for a 11:00 a.m. entombment. Condolences may be offered at www.mccartyevergreen.com.
Stephen Phillip Thomas, 70 of Seymour, went to his Heavenly home January 10, 2021. He was a big hearted man who never met a stranger. He loved his wife and children. He was preceded in death by parents: Orgyle and Bonnie Thomas. He is survived by his wife and soulmate of 27 years: Kay Thomas, children: Andrea Baker (Pat), and Stephen Thomas II, 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, brother and sisters: Brian Thomas (Lisa), Becky Roberts (Perry), and Bonnie Chaffin, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Mickie and Bill, and Don and Susan Ambern, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Thursday January 14, 2021 at Rockford Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers the family request donation be made to Rockford Baptist Church: 4104 Old Knoxville Hwy, Rockford TN 37853, in his memory. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Dr. Steven R. Watts died quickly and peacefully at home on January 7, 2021. He was preceded by his parents, Don & Grace Watts; his brothers, Kurt and Dan, and special cousin, Maxine. He is survived by his wife, partner, soul mate and best friend of over 39 years, Linda Christensen. He is also survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Barbara Watts, Bill & Jeanine Christensen and Cathy & Jim Schoonover, 6 nieces and nephews and 6 great nieces and nephews. Dr. Watts was a chiropractor for 39 years, 33 years in Maryville. He loved his profession — taking care of patients and their families (many 3 and 4 generations), spending time with other chiropractors and getting adjusted. He loved his patients like family and appreciated the trust and faith they put in his care. He will be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor; love of life, education and learning, nature, photography, travel and adventure. And now he is on his ultimate adventure. A casual celebration of his life will be held Sunday, April 11, from 2 pm to 4 pm, at Smithview Pavilion, 601 Smithview Drive, Maryville, TN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Friends of the Smokies, P O Box 1660, Kodak, TN 37764, https://friendsofthesmokies.org/donate/, TCA Chiropractic Foundation, 2123 8th Avenue S, Nashville, TN 37204, tnchiro — Donations Detail (ce21.com), Dr. Kerry White Scholarship “I Can, I Will”, Life University, https://alumni.life.edu/scholarshipsgift, select the “Dr Kerry White Scholarship”, click the tribute box to enter Dr. Watt’s tribute information. Sherman Chiropractic College, P. O. Box 1452, Spartanburg, SC 29304, www.sherman.edu/donate. Smith Funeral and Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.