Gary C. Hickok, age 67 of Louisville, passed away Monday, January 18, 2021 at home. Gary was a proud member of the Living Church of God for 50 years. He was a handyman and a jack of all trades who loved helping people and lived life to the fullest. Preceded in death by parents, Chuck and Velma Hickok; brother, Brian Hickok; grandson, Godric Hickok. Survived by wife of 45 years, Karen Hickok; son and daughter-in-law, Nathan and Tabatha Hickok; grandson, Xander Hickok; 2 brothers; 2 sisters. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to ALS TDI, 300 Technology Square, Suite 400, Cambridge, MA 02139. The family will be receiving friends from 6:00 until 7:00 PM Saturday, January 23, 2021 with a Celebration of Life to follow at Blount Community Church. Thank you for wearing a mask. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Jo Baker Hoy, age 86 of Walland, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 at her home. She was raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and has remained passionate and a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jo worked for Smokey Mountain Visitor Center, “Friends of the Smokies” and was a driver for SMiles. She loved to cook and go hiking, biking and swimming. She assisted in editing the book “Wildflowers of the Smokies” Author Peter White. Preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Hoy; brother, Bill and Barbara Williams. Survived by sons and daughters-in-law, Richard and Susan Hoy, Jonathan and Almut Hoy, Stephen Hoy; grandchildren, Laura Hoy, Sally Hoy, Emma Hoy; brother and sister-in-law, Jack and Gale Williams; sister and brother-in-law, Gale and Chuck Hathaway. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Friends of the Smokies, 3099 Winfield Dunn Pkwy #2, Kodak, TN 37764. The family will schedule a service at a later-date. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFunera landCremation.com.
Betty T. Irwin, age 87, of Greenback, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021. She was a member of Meadow Methodist Church, and retired as a Registered Nurse serving at Blount Memorial and UT Medical Center. Betty was known for her quilting, sewing, and gardening. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roy L. “Goose” Irwin; parents, Warren and Josie Thompson; sisters, Hazel Hall, Mary Morgan, and Nola Lawhorn; brother, Jim Thompson; and son-in-law, Lance Fear. She is survived by her children, Kathy Fear and Stan Irwin; grandchildren, Ashley (Charles) Herrell, Erin (Nate) Carbaugh, Lisa (Scotty) Rhodes, Ryan Irwin, and David (Kelly) Fear; two great-granddaughters and four great-grandsons; and sister, Sally Hines. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to KARM or your favorite donation. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM Friday, January 22, 2021 at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
Geneva Sue Lawson passed away on January 17, at 7 a.m. After a long battle with pneumonia, she contracted Covid 19. Geneva was loved, respected, and will be missed. Geneva was a devout Christian and was strong in her faith. Geneva is survived by her spouse, David Lawson; her siblings, Fred Baker Jr. and Pamela Caldwell; her child, Micheal Lawson; her grandchildren, Ki Roberts, Jillian Lawson, Jocelyn Lawson, Joshua Simmons, Emma Lawson, and Abigail Lawson; and her great-grandchildren, Rawlin Roberts, August Roberts, Bren Roberts, and Leo Roberts.
Elizabeth Joe (Ridings) Little, age 67 of Maryville, TN, went home to be with the Lord January 17, 2021. She was a devoted, God-fearing wife to the love of her life Rev. Jerry L. Little, Sr. for 52 years. She is preceded in death by her father, Clifford A. Ridings; mother, Gladys M. Ridings; and brother, John A. Ridings. She is survived by her daughters; Becky McBrayer, Melissa Little, son Lynn Little, and daughter-in-law Lisa Little. She is also survived by special brother-in-law, Douglas Little; nine loving grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; two nieces; and two nephews who reside in California. Betty deeply and sincerely loved her family at Knob Road Missionary Baptist Church. She traveled thousands of miles with her husband, Jerry, sharing the good news of Jesus Christ, her eternal Savior. Along her journey she came to know so many people who she loved. She will be missed greatly by all her family and friends. Her husband, Jerry, and grandson, Marcus, will officiate the services. The funeral will be held at Knob Road Baptist Church, 2021 Knob Road, Maryville, TN 37803, on Wednesday Jan. 20. Receiving friends will be from 5-7, service will follow. Graveside service will be held 12: 00 PM Jan. 21, 2021 at Morganton Cemetery. Her grandson’s will be pallbearers. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
McCollum, Christine Meladine, 85, of Friendsville, died Jan. 12, 2021. She is survived by children: Debra A. Kringle, Timothy W. Dykes, Dina O. Clark, and son-in-law: Thomas M. Clark. A graveside will be held at East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery at Lyons View Pike at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21. Memorial Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be made at www.maryvillememorialfuneralhome.com.
Reverend H. Wayne Simmons, 77, of Maryville, Tennessee, died peacefully in the arms of his family on Saturday, January 16, 2021. Born on June 9, 1943, to Myrtle Johnson Simmons and the Rev. Andrew Clay Simmons, Wayne spent his East Tennessee childhood hunting squirrels and playing guitar with his best friend and brother, Jerry. On March 31, 1962, Wayne married his sweetheart, Vivian — the two lovebirds commencing a beautiful life together devoted solely to God and Family. Wayne’s passion for Christ involved his notable 51-year ministry of evangelism, missions, and church pastorship — including tent meetings across the eastern US, church revivals though out the South, forays abroad (Haiti, Africa, and the Middle East), and of particular pride, seeding and pastoring Praise Temple Assembly of God in Alcoa, Tennessee. Wayne faithfully served as pastor, counselor, mentor and friend to countless people during his decades at this church. With his faithful brother Jerry, Wayne formed and ministered through the Simmons Evangelistic Team — especially noted in “Can Somebody Shout Amen!: Inside the Tents and Tabernacles of American Revivalists,” a New York Times’s best-selling book by author Patsy Sims (1988). Supporting this evangelism for many years, Wayne hosted “The Voice of Praise” radio program from Knoxville, Tennessee’s regional WKXV station. Wayne’s lifelong passion for music led him to play acoustic and electric guitar, electric bass, mandolin, and sing alongside his brother in ministry. Favorite songs of Wayne included the Everly Brother’s “Dream,” Willie Nelson’s “Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain,” Gloria Gaither’s “Because He Lives,” Andrae’ Crouch’s “Bless the Lord,” and in what Wayne thought of as almost a Christian song, Harold Arlen and Yip Harburg’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” Wayne’s ministry and personal life were filled with a servant’s heart, great hope, much laughter, and vast love. Wayne and Vivian enjoyed 59 years of wonderful marriage, filled with children, a grandson, countless friends, home and travel (from Hawaii to Maine, from Illinois to Florida). Two special destinations for the couple included Caribbean cruises and frequent jaunts into the Great Smoky Mountains. Alzheimer’s was part of Wayne’s life for his last decade, and while it took much from him, he never stopped saying “I love you.” The Simmons family is especially thankful for his daughter’s gentle caregiving and his brother’s unwavering devotion. Wayne is survived by loving wife Vivian, daughter Tywanna and son-in-law Greg (the Big Boy) McDaniel, grandson Hunter McDaniel, son Rodney Simmons, and brother Jerry Simmons. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Wayne’s name to: Assemblies of God Missions, 1145 North Boonville Avenue, Springfield, MO 65802, contributions@ag.org Or Pat Summit Foundation, 520 Summit Hill Drive, No. 1101, Knoxville, TN 37902, info@summitfoundation.org. Friends may call at their convenience on Thursday, January 21, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and on Friday, January 22, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. until 1:30 at Smith Funeral & Cremations Service. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, TN 865-983-1000, www.Smith FuneralandCremation.com
Larry Storie, age 78 of Maryville, passed away Sunday January 17, 2021. He was a loving father and local businessman. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Karen. He is survived by his children, Allen, Jeff, Tammy, Kevin, Russell, and Michael. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM Friday at Piney Level Baptist Church. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
James Louis Webb, Sr., age 85 of Maryville, Tennessee passed away January 17, 2021, at Blount Memorial Hospital following a short illness. Mr. Webb was a longtime member of Carpenter’s United Methodist Church. At Carpenters, he planned and participated in many charitable and fund-raising events for the church and community. He was employed by Pfizer Pharmaceutical Company for 32 years and retired to a small farm in the Carpenters Grade Community. He enjoyed raising cattle, hay, tobacco, vegetables and maintaining the property. He is preceded in death by his parents, Oma Alton Webb, Louis Franklin Webb and daughter Carolyn Alisa Miller. He is survived by his wife Marion Dorrelene Webb, sons Dorrel Marcus Webb, Mitchell Dewayne Webb and James Louis Webb Jr; grandchildren, Marian Elizabeth Webb, Ashley West, Marcus Webb Jr., Alexa Webb, Brantley Webb, James Louis Webb III, Alexander Miller and Julie Miller. A graveside service will be held at 11:30 (CST), Friday January 22, 2021 at Owens Chapel Cemetery in Winchester, Tennessee. www.mcca mmonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Sheila Brown Whaley, 70, of Alcoa, passed away on January 18, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Sheila was born in Charleston, MO to Amalphus and Barbara Brown on October 18, 1950. She married Ronald Whaley on June 10, 1971. She retired from Blount Memorial Hospital after working many years in the lab with people she loved. Sheila was an active member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church and loved to sing in the choir. She also enjoyed spending time with her BSF ladies as they grew in the Lord together. She was an avid golfer who loved her ladies’ group at Green Meadow Country Club. Sheila is preceded in death by her parents, Amalphus and Barbara Brown. She is survived by her husband, Ronald Whaley; her children, Christopher and Amanda and their spouses Amy and TJ; sister, Sallie Goodin and brother-in-law Robert E Lee, and her beloved grandchildren Wendy and Eli. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in her memory to March of Dimes. There will be no funeral at this time. The family will have a Celebration of Life later. Burial will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.