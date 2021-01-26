Costner, Georgia C., 101, of Maryville died on Jan. 24, 2021. She is preceded in death by her husband Alvin Glenwood Costner. Georgie is survived by sons Ronny Costner of Clinton, TN, JW Costner of Maryville, TN and Harvey Costner, also of Maryville, TN. She leaves behind 10 grand children, 20 great grand children, and 19 great great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to a graveside service on Thursday, January 28 at 3 PM at Sherwood Memorial Gardens in Alcoa Tennessee. Arrangements are being handled by memorial Memorial Funeral Home in Maryville.
Jonnie May Dean was born in Alcoa, Tennessee, on April 9, 1948, at Blount Memorial Hospital and died on January 22, 2021. Preceded in death by parents, James Roy Dean Sr., Alberta Carter, and her grandparents. Jonnie leaves to cherish her memory, her devoted daughter, De’Mari, Godson Ra’Jae Hall, and grand-daughter, T. Flowers, brother James R. Dean Jr., sister/caretaker Patricia Ann Dean, nieces DeAndra Blake, Traci R. Scudder, Yolanda Lollis, Phylicia Washington, nephews Trey Dean and Patrick Dean, and a host of family and friends. Special devoted family, Tanya Martin, Brian Swann, Calvin Swann, and Kay Tate. Special devoted friends, Lucille Brown, Theresa and Marvin Crawford, Ms. Ophelia Russell, Ms. Willie Mae Hannum, Jimmie and Shari Mcrae, and Larry Little. Funeral service will be held Friday January 29, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Foothills Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Richard Turney officiating. Interment to follow at Sherwood Garden, Alcoa. The body may be viewed Thursday from 12 noon to 7:00 p.m. at Foothills Funeral Home. www.foothillsfh.com
Max Lee Drake, Jr. Went to be with the Lord on January 23, 2021. He was 63 years old. If you knew Lee, he never met a stranger and always had a story to tell. He is preceded in death by his parents, Max Lee Drake, Sr. and Enzel Drake. Survivors include fiancé’, Edna Nelson; daughter, Casey Drake Ammons (husband Jason); brother, Richard Drake (wife Lisa); ex-wife, Gloria Drake; along with his many stepchildren, grandchildren, family, and friends. Friends may sign the guest book Thursday from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet Friday at 1:00 P.M. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, 608 Ed Davis Road, Maryville, TN for a graveside service with Rev. Roger Williams officiating. The family would like to request that everyone wear a mask. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Jerry E. McClanahan, age 67 of Rockford, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. He enjoyed traveling the world with his son, gardening, cooking, family, fishing and helping others. Preceded in death by: Father, Staley McClanahan; Mother, Hazel McClanahan; Brothers, Gordon & Emerson; Sister, Phyllis. Survivors include: Son, Patrick McClanahan; Brothers, Marvin, Loy, and Ronald; Sisters, Shirley, Ruth, Elnora, and Martha; many nieces and nephews; loving dog “Punkin”. Friends may come by the funeral home on Friday, January 29, 2021 from 9:00 am until 4:00 pm and Saturday, January 30, 2021 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am to pay their respects and sign the register book. Family and friends will assemble for graveside service and interment at 1:00 PM, Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Marble Hill Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery with Elder Darrell Clabough officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Michael Keith McGill, age 63, of Walland passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Blount Memorial Hospital. Michael worked at several local dealerships as a parts delivery driver. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Ruby McGill and grandparents, Adam and Nancy Garner and Albert and Lillie McGill; brother, Benny McGill. He is survived by his siblings and spouses, Diane and Dan Phillips and Steve and Leesa McGill; and nephews, Matthew McGill and Michael McGill. Graveside service and interment will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, January 29, 2021 at Ellejoy Cemetery, Mr. Don McClanahan officiating. Family and friends may stop by the funeral home from 12:00 PM until 4:00 PM Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville. (865) 982-6041 www.millerfuneralhome.org
Brenda Gail Roberts, age 74, passed away at home surrounded by her family on January 24, 2021. Brenda fought a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease and Dementia but suffers no more in her Heavenly Home with Jesus, her Lord and Savior. She was born in Franklin, NC and moved to Scott County, Tennessee at the age of 3. She attended schools in Robbins, TN, graduating high school in 1964. She married her husband, Sam Roberts, in 1965 in Washington, DC. As a military wife, she accompanied her husband over 30 years of travel throughout the U.S. and Overseas. She and her husband moved to Maryville after her husband retired from the Air Force in 2002. Although she struggled with Parkinson’s, it did not preclude her from working in her flower garden, cooking, sewing, quilting, and writing poems. Her poems are her life story, life experiences, and memories of family and friends. She published her poems in a book, The Simple Things, in 2011. The book of poems was her gift to leave as memories of her life story of family and friends. She loved animals, especially the family pets. She enjoyed sitting on the front porch taking in the beauty of the Smoky Mountain range, reading, and studying the Bible, visiting with neighbors, and all the neighborhood dogs, knowing all of them by name but sometimes not remembering their master. Preceding her in death are her parents, Kenneth and Lucy Freels; and brother, Thomas Freels. She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Sam Roberts; son, Craig, and granddaughters, Emily and Ruthie Roberts; sisters, Audrey Shannon and Frances Rose; brothers, Roger (Yolonda) Freels, David (Ruby) Freels, and Kevin (Sheila) Freels; sister-in-law, Erika (Jan) Hanes; special friend, Dorothy Blue; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend to all who knew her. She will be missed by all but her life and love for others will live forever. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Michael J. Fox Foundation, www.michaeljfox.org or the Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org. Honoring Brenda’s desire, there will be no visitation or funeral service. A private interment service will be held at 9:30 AM February 3, 2021 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery, Pastor Steve Craft of Victory Baptist Church, Maryville will officiate. Masks and distancing is required. Arrangements are with Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.
