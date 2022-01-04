Myrtle (Beatrice) Irwin, age 65, of Maryville, passed away peacefully at home with family on December 31, 2021. She spent the last 20 years of her life working with domestic violence victims, homeless families, and individuals. She took breaks away from her work, but always found the way back, finally realizing that this was her gift from God. She is preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. James (Cleo) Irwin, Sr. and by her sister Polly Ann Williams. She is survived by her three sons, Zeb (Jamie) Beason, Vaughn (Tabitha) Beason, and Bryan (Mia Sage) Beason, as well as her five grandchildren who she loved dearly, Nicole, Brianna, Brandon, Lexie, and Emily. She is also survived by her sister, Loretta Linginfelter, brothers James Irwin, Jr., Clarence (Cindy) Irwin and brother-in-law, Herman Williams plus nephews and nieces. She would like to mention special friends, Darlene Morrow and Jan Lowry, who provided her with much comfort, help and love during her time of need. A Celebration of Life will be held at Smith Life Event Center, 1404 Tuckaleechee Pike, Maryville on Sunday January 9th at 1:30p.m. Rev. Chris Black of 1st United Methodist Church of Madisonville presiding. The family will receive friends after the service. Due to Covid 19, masks and distancing are appreciated. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request that donations be made in Beatrice’s honor to “The Pillow Project.” This is a project of the Homeward Bound, a homeless program of Knoxville-Knox County CAC where Beatrice spent the last 12 years of her career. The project supplies families with basic household needs to set-up housekeeping. It is a project dear to her heart and helped many of her families start over again. To make donations easier, you can click or enter the following website: https://givebutter.com/BeatriceIrwin. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Rev. Delores M. Phelps was called home to her heavenly home December 18, 2021, at Quincy Nursing Home, Quincy, Pa. Delores earned her lifetime goal Ordained Minister Degree from The Church of God, Anderson Indiana. She has pastored in both Tenn. & W.Va. Delores was preceded in death by husband, Henry V. Phelps; parents Albert & Lela Lawson; brothers Gene & Dewey Lawson; niece Carol Miller. She is survived by her loving sons, Rick (Judith) Phelps, Dennis (Cindy) Phelps, Okey (Judy) Smith; daughter, Cathy Phelps; brother Bill (Audrey) Lawson; Grandsons Jeff & Jason Phelps, Sean & Shane Bilby, Tommy & Alan Smith; granddaughters, Alyson Phelps Fugett & Magyn Phelps; sister-in-law, Phyllis Law Allison; great-grandsons Kaiden & Ryken Phelps & Chad Bilby. The family will honor Delores with a Receiving of Friends at Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens, 3176 Airport Highway, Alcoa, TN, 37701 in the Good Shepard Mausoleum Chapel on January 6, 2021 from 12:00pm to 2:00pm, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00pm, a Committal Service will follow at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Online condolences and fond memories may be extended to the family of Delores at www.sherwoodchapel.com. Sherwood Chapel & Memorial Gardens 3176 Airport Highway Alcoa, TN 37701 865-970-2955
Evonne Joan Robbins, age 87, of Maryville, passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022, at her home. She was a member of Six Mile Baptist Church and an active teacher of Child Evangelism for over 60 years. Preceded in death by her husband, Clarence James Robbins; parents, Robert S. and Rada Carlena Showers; sister, Conda Kay Smith. Survived by her sons and daughters-in-law, Rob and Jeannie Robbins, Brent and Lisa Robbins; daughter and son-in-law, Denise and Gary Best; 7 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Gideon’s International Blount County South Camp, P.O. Box 4035, Maryville, TN 37802. Friends may come by Smith Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until 7:00 PM to sign the register book and pay their respects. Service will be at 7:00 PM Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Smith Trinity Chapel with Rev. Jeff Welshan officiating. Family will assemble at 11:00 AM for Interment Friday, January 7, 2022 at Grandview Cemetery. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com
Bobby "Bob" Lynn Sayne, 82, of Seymour, died Jan. 3, 2022. The graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 6, at Providence Baptist Cemetery, 5766 Sevierville Rd, Seymour, TN 37865.
Linda “Tillie” Thompson, age 72, of Alcoa, passed away, Monday, January 3, 2022, at Blount Memorial Hospital. She is preceded in death by parents, Lee and Stella Gibson Tilley; sister, Barbara Holden. Survived by her husband, Robert Carl Thompson; daughter, Millicent “Millie” Hubbs and husband, John Hubbs; grandsons, Taylor Hubbs and Zachary Hubbs; daughter, Tonya Godfrey and husband, Clay Godfrey; granddaughter and husband, Kaile and Chase Wilkerson; great-granddaughter, Charlee Wilkerson; grandson, Winston Godfrey; brother, Frankie Tilley; several nieces and nephews. Memorial service 7:00 PM Friday, January 7, 2022, at Lamp Light Full Gospel Rev. Steve Nuchols and Rev. Jake Debuty officiating. Private graveside will be held at a later date. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Friday at the church. Arrangements by Miller Funeral Home, Maryville.www.millerfuneralhome.org
