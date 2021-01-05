Shiziko Ihara Braden, also known by many as Little Mary, age 94 passed away at her Blount County home on Sunday January 3rd 2021. She is survived by her daughter, Myra B. Headrick and son in law Ervil E. Headrick; granddaughters, Sheena Smith, Sarah Headrick; three grandsons. She is preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Braden and sister, Kiyuko Ihara parents, Hatsune and Kiyoshi Ihara. The family has asked instead of flowers to please donate for her funeral expenses. Donations and condolences are welcome. A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Cedar Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Greg Long and Rev. Keith Johnson officiating. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Jerry Lynn Dishman, age 76 of Maryville passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021 at The University of Tennessee Medical Center. Jerry was a retired Lieutenant Fireman from Maryville City Fire Department. He was a graduate of Maryville High School where he played football and was known as Jerry “The Bomb” Dishman. He was very active and enjoyed traveling, singing karaoke with his daughter, Kristina and friends. Jerry had a lot of friends and was always helping someone. He was a wonderful man, father, grandfather, son and brother. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Bessie (Hatley) Dishman; brothers, Homer Loy, Taskel Dishman, Edmond Dishman; sister, Willodean Dishman. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Cogburn (David), Kristina Dishman (Frank Myers); grandchildren, David (Danielle) Cogburn, Shelby (Adam) Huskey, Ashlea (Ryan) Sharp, Shaina (Josh) Ticel; great-grandchildren, Brayden, Kaylee and Nathen Huskey, Haley Cogburn, Landon Ticel, Sam and Jaxson Sharp; brothers, Jimmy Dishman (Dorothy), Harold Raines; many special nieces and nephews. Friends and family may call at their convenience at Smith Funeral and Cremation Service on Friday, January 8, 2021 from 8:00 AM until 5:00 PM. Due to the current restrictions, the family will have a private service. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Dr. Walter Reid Eskew, Jr., age 90 of Maryville, passed away Sunday, January 3, 2021 at Ben Atchley Veteran’s Home. He was born in 1930 in Cairo, GA. Reid graduated from the University of Georgia in Veterinary Medicine. He loved horses, duplicate bridge, crossword puzzles and reading. Survived by his brother and sister-in-law, John and Vicki Eskew; and numerous nieces and nephews. No services are scheduled at this time. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Kenneth Allan Gentry, 61 of Friendsville, went to be with the Lord on December 31, 2020. He was born at Fort Bragg, North Carolina on July 27, 1959. He died due to complications with COVID-19. He was a hero, extremely generous, an incredibly honest person, but above all a Christian. He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Barbara Gentry. Ken is survived by his wife of 26 years, Nancy Gentry; stepmother, Lynn Gentry; sons, Grant Gentry (Jessica), Eric Gentry (Joseline); daughter, Grace Gentry; sister, Kim Edwards; grandchildren, Angel, Erica, and Aiden; and several beloved nieces and nephews. Ken graduated from Alcoa High School in 1977, where he received the nickname, “Rhino” from the football team. Ken went on to play football and baseball at Mars Hill College. Ken later served in the U.S. Army, 82nd Airborne Division as a Food Service Specialist from 1983 to 1989. After the Army, Ken was a manager at a restaurant in Huntsville, Alabama before moving back home to Tennessee when he started with Bel-Air Grill. He later opened his own restaurant, Gracie’s, in 2004. Ken was able to reach many people through fundraisers at Gracie’s and participated in various ministries within the community. Oftentimes, he would open Gracie’s for a few hours on Christmas to provide food to those in need. The Give Back Meal at Gracie’s was very important to him because he did not want anyone to go hungry. He loved helping everyone in any way he could. Even though he worked long hours at Gracie’s, he made a point to be at each of Grant’s ballgames and Grace’s dance recitals. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and had a goal to ride in every state. He got to 49 of them (and Canada), but did not make it to Hawaii. Ken also liked to play cornhole and was very good at it. He played in tournaments, hosted tournaments at his house, and even made cornhole boards. He was a great husband and father and someone we all looked up to. Ken was a devout Christian and was a member of Beech Grove Baptist Church. A receiving of friends is scheduled at Beech Grove Baptist Church on Friday, January 8th, at 6:00 p.m., with a memorial service immediately following at 7:00 p.m. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ken’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to United Way of Blount County, 1615 E Broadway Ave. Maryville, TN 37804. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Mary E. Gibson, age 74, of Maryville, passed away Monday, January 4, 2021. Preceded in death by her parents, Edna and Verl Morgan; brothers, Melvin, Ronnie and Robert; nephews, Melvin Jr. and Eric. Survivors include her husband of 47 years, Danny Gibson; sons, Richard (Karen) Morgan and Jerry Herron; grandchildren, Dustin, Jesse, Mara, Chelsea, Zach, Courtney, Makinzie, Olivia and Bentley; daughter, Pat; great grandchildren, Brooklynn and Aiden; sisters, Barbara (Rick) Kyker, Bonnie (Dennis) Tipton, Colleen (Karoly) Gyory and Gail Morgan; several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and great great nieces and nephews. Funeral service 7:00 p.m. Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Miller Funeral Home Magnolia Chapel. Graveside service and interment 11:00 a.m. Friday at Holston College Cemetery. Family will receive friends 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Miller Funeral Home, Maryville (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
On December 21, 2020, as promised by the resurrection of Jesus Christ, Helen went to be with her beloved Lord. While we mourn her passing and she will be greatly missed, we rejoice in the knowledge of her presence in heaven. Helen, formerly of Richmond, VA and at the time of her death a resident of Shannondale in Maryville, TN, was born on March 17, 1931 in Lee County, VA and raised in Hagan Holler. Helen was the widow of Calvin Lowry Holt. She was preceded in death by her father, Samuel McDonald Beaty and mother, Willie Frank Lawson Beaty. Also preceding her in death were her sisters Marie Beaty Chance and Jannette Beaty. Her surviving siblings are Billy Sam Beaty, Donald Beaty and Jan Rose Eads. Also surviving Helen are her daughter, Linda H. Rutherford (Tommy) of Maryville, TN and son, David Lowry Holt (Martha) of Dunnsville, VA. In addition, she leaves behind four grandchildren, Thomas H. Rutherford (Danielle), Elizabeth R. Griffin (Josh), Helen B. Holt (Tim) and Samuel Ritchie Holt. Helen also has eight great grandchildren who will lovingly remember their Nanaw. Helen had many nieces and nephews and was particularly close to Susan Chance Chipouras and Debbie Chance Helms. Helen also leaves behind her special friend and late in life travel partner, Buck Lambdin. Helen passed away peacefully at Rutherford Hill Farm with her daughter by her side. The entire family was thankful that in this time of COVID-19, Linda provided her wonderful care and shelter in a loving environment where she could be visited by family and friends. After graduating from Thomas Walker High School in 1948, Helen matriculated at Lincoln Memorial University for two years. In 1950, she married Lowry Holt and they made their home in Maryville where Lowry worked for ALCOA and Linda was born. A job change for Lowry, to Reynolds Metals, eventually led to the family moving to Richmond in 1955. Raising her family was Helen’s priority for the next fifteen years. Significant influences in her life were her “Granny Beaty” and aunt Maude Bull. Granny, who was widowed at a young age and had three young children, had a long career as a station agent at Hagan for the L&N railroad. Aunt Maude was a successful business woman and entrepreneur in Maryville. Both were unique for their time. Those influences contributed to Helen resuming her education in the late 1960’s at RPI (now VCU) where she received her Bachelor’s degree and two Master’s degrees. Helen’s professional career was with the Virginia Department of Corrections. Among other jobs with the department, Helen was a longtime Assistant Superintendent at Beaumont and Barrett Learning Centers. After her retirement, she greatly enjoyed her work each year with the Virginia State Legislature. Helen’s greatest passion, after her love of God, was travel and she was quite the globe trotter and a member of the Richmond based Friendship Force. With trips to all corners of the globe and a myriad of adventures, she had plenty of experiences to share. A few of the highlights were travelling on the Trans-Siberian railroad, hiking up Mount Kilimanjaro and trekking in the Himalayas. She travelled well into her 80’s with recent trips to the Northwest states, Australia and Tibet & China. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church Building Fund, 1627 Monument Avenue, Richmond, VA 23220 or Houston Memorial Presbyterian Church, 813 Front Street, Maryville, TN 37804. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Maryville, TN.
Brad Keith Long, age 45 of Maryville. It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our loving son, brother, uncle, nephew and dear friend to many who knew him. Brad left this world on January 3rd to be with his Heavenly Father. He leaves behind his parents, Keith and Donna Long; sister, Kristin (Tim) Merriman; aunts Pam (Steve) Deck and Judy (Phil) Smith; uncle, Mickey Long; nieces, Hannah and Chloe Merriman; as well as many cousins and numerous friends. Brad is preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Reva Morton, and Ralph and Edna Mae Long. He will be missed by everyone that knew him. Friends may call at your convenience from 9:00 AM — 3:00 PM, Wednesday, January 6 at McCammon-Ammons-Click Funeral Home. Family and friends will meet at 2:00 PM, Thursday at Carpenters United Methodist Church for a graveside service with Rev. Mark Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers you may make donation in his name to McCammon Ammons funeral home to assist with the funeral expenses. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
William Edward (Bill) McCorkle died December 31, 2020. Bill was born July 29, 1952, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Son of Edward William and Carolyn Ochsenhirt McCorkle, he was the oldest of five children. Bill moved with his family in 1962 to Atlanta, Georgia, and then a few years later to Maryville, Tennessee. East Tennessee has been his home for over fifty years. Bill graduated from Maryville High School in 1970 and began working at Robertshaw Controls, Inc. in Knoxville that summer. Bill worked in shipping and receiving for 25+ years. During his twenties, he married Kathy Hunt. Their son, Edward Anderson (Andy) McCorkle, lives in Maryville. Bill played softball in recreational and church leagues throughout his adulthood. He loved NASCAR races, the Pittsburgh Pirates, and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved driving and enjoyed taking trips to see sporting events and concerts. After retirement, he enjoyed helping those closest to him with vehicle maintenance, yard work, and church events. He was most proud of his family, his son, his daughter-in-law, his grandchildren, Gracie and Claire McCorkle. His last years he appreciated the care of the staff at Asbury. The family is most grateful for Thelma’s care of Bill and the care of all the staff at Asbury. He is survived by his son, Andy McCorkle, his daughter-in-law, Leah McCorkle, his granddaughters, Gracie and Claire McCorkle, and his four sisters, Carol McCorkle, Susan Curtis, Janice Devitt, and Mariann Salisbury. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Bill McCorkle may be made to Unity Baptist Church, 803 Howard Jones Road, Maryville, TN 37801. A celebration of life will be scheduled when it is safe to travel again. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Jacqueline Elizabeth Hall Orr, a cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend passed away peacefully and surrounded by loved ones at home on the morning of January 3, 2021 after a short but brave battle with cancer. She was born May 6, 1961. Jackie was a lifelong Greenback resident and graduated from Greenback High School in 1979. She took pride in her friendships, new and old alike, the business, and home she and her husband Sammy built; but most of all, her family. Their home was a place for friends and family to gather and celebrate, whether it be for holidays, birthdays, weddings, reunions, or just a nice afternoon. All were welcome to sit and visit on Jackie’s porch. She is preceded in death by her father, John Rufus Hall; mother, Sara Elizabeth Alexander Hall; father-in-law, W.P Orr; step-father-in-law, Dean Enos; brother-in-law, Wally Irwin. She leaves behind husband, Sammy Orr; daughter, Callie Orr Shuler; son-in-law, Thomas Shuler, Jr.; and “her boys”, grandsons, Tripp and William Shuler; sister and brother-in-law, Sandra and Steve Hurst of Lenoir City; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Katrina Hall of Clinton; mother-in-law, Joyce Enos; sisters-in-law, Donna Fowler, Joy Irwin, Sonya Wear; brother-in-law, John Wear of Greenback; along with many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews who she adored. She enjoyed some of life’s greatest blessings; devoted friends, and family that held her hand through the rough waters of life, shared in her joy, and never left her side. For those friends and family members she was eternally grateful. To the moon and back. Family and friends will assemble at 2:00 PM for Graveside Service Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Bakers Creek Presbyterian Church, 5501 Nine Mile Road, Maryville, TN 37801. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jackie’s memory to Bakers Creek Presbyterian Church. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
