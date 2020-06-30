Charles E. “Charlie” Jennings, age 92, of Maryville, passed away at Asbury Place on June 30, 2020. He fell and suffered a broken hip in late January, from which he simply could not recover. A US Navy veteran and a Mason, Charlie had a long, successful career at ALCOA, from which he retired in 1990. He was a devoted member and Deacon at Monte Vista Baptist Church, which he faithfully attended with his beloved wife, Helen, until she died in August, 2019. Charlie is also preceded in death by his parents, Buel and Edna Jennings, his brother Roy, and his sister Martha. He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Jennings and Helen’s brother, John C. Everhart (Helen). He is also survived by his children, David (Pam) Jennings, Stephen (Charlotte) Jennings, Linda Lairamore, and Lori (Dale) Carver. Charlie cherished watching his grandchildren grow up, including Aaron, Christopher, Brad, Doug, Catherine, Adam, Will, David, Jenna, and Allison. His great-grandchildren, Addison, Taylor, Reece, and Palmer were the light of his life in his later years. No funeral service is planned due to the current pandemic. A private service for the family will be held on July 2, 2020, at Grandview Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest alongside Helen. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie’s memory to Monte Vista Baptist Church Building Fund would be appreciated. www.mccammonammonsclick.com 865-982-6812
Kathy Ann (Livesay) Melfi, born October 16, 1953 transitioned peacefully, surrounded by her loved ones, to her beautiful new home in heaven at 3:16pm on Friday June 26, 2020. Kathy’s nickname as a youngster, “Kitten”, was given to her for her sweetness and ever present smile. As an adult Kathy was a lioness, ferociously loyal to her family and friends, always quick to forgive, and always having the backs of those she loved. Born in Virginia, Kathy moved to Miami, Florida in 1955 and lived in Miami and Tampa, Florida until returning to Maryville in 1989, working most of her life in the restaurant business. Kathy enjoyed friends, Florida Gator football, cooking holiday meals, and Motown music, but loved her family most of all. Preceded in death by her beloved father William H. (Bill) Livesay Sr., her brother William H. (Billy) Livesay Jr., and several special uncles and aunts. Kathy is survived by her husband of 45 years, Anthony Melfi (Tony), son Michael Melfi and daughter Michele Bullock (Robbie) all of Maryville. Mother Barbara Waters and brother Charles Dolinger (Beth) Johnson City, 10 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren, and many more family and friends. The family wishes to thank Blount Memorial Hospice, along with very special friend and tireless caregiver Jill Scruggs and Becky Barkley. A Celebration of Kathy’s Life will take place at a future date.
In loving memory of David Kenneth Passafume. David passed on Wednesday June 24, 2020 after his short battle with cancer. He was born in Pittsburg, PA and is preceded in death by parents Jack. E Passafume and Gloria J Passafume and older brother Jimmy Passafume. David was survived by older brothers Paul Passafume, Jackie Passafume, and older sister Kathleen Fox. David was a loving father of eight children: Mindy Gresham, Jody Keeble, Johnathan Passafume, Michael Passafume, Jeremiah Passafume, Trevor Passafume, Gabrielle Passafume and Joseph Passafume. He was a grandfather to eleven children and one great grandson along with several nieces and great nephews. David was a free spirited man who was a friend to all. He enjoyed life and loved his friends and family. David left a lasting impression on all who knew him. There will be a receiving of friends and family on Thursday July 2, 2020 from 9:00am till 11:00 pm at Miller Funeral Home in Maryville TN followed by a graveside service at 1:00pm at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Knoxville, TN. David’s passing was very sudden and unexpected. In lieu of flowers donations are welcome to Miller Funeral Home to assist with his final resting arrangements, (865) 982-6041, www.millerfuneralhome.org
